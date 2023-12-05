NVIDIA is giving away $500 gaming gift cards to celebrate 500 games supporting RTX enhancements — here's how to enter

What you need to know

NVIDIA RTX is now available in 500 games and apps.

The company is celebrating this milestone by giving away 20 $500 gift cards to Green Man Gaming.

NVIDIA RTX continues to innovate and force competition from Intel, AMD, and now even Apple, with its M3 chips featuring a DLSS competitor in MetalFX.

It doesn't seem that long ago that NVIDIA announced the concept of ray tracing. With the launch of the RTX 2080 graphics card, ray tracing, and RTX features have been the industry's buzzwords, similar to 4K visuals back in the 8th generation of consoles. NVIDIA's DLSS has spawned several competitors in AMD's FSR, Intel's XeSS, and even Apple's MetalFX, which all promise better performance by supersampling the resolution through machine learning and specialized AI cores. If you want to learn more, check out our explainer on ray tracing and DLSS.

Today, NVIDIA announced a celebration of widespread industry support for their RTX suite of technologies, in that 500 games and apps now have RTX support enabled. With the celebration, NVIDIA also mentioned that the new map and season of Call of Duty: Warzone is launching this week on December 6, and RTX 40 series GPUs will have DLSS 3 enabled for the first time in the game. NVIDIA is also giving away 20 $500 gift cards to Green Man Gaming to mark its achievement.

What is NVIDIA RTX?

RTX is NVIDIA's suite of technologies that give them a giant boost over their competition. I was having a rough experience playing Starfield at a locked 60 FPS on my 3060Ti with FSR, but once I downloaded the fan-made mod to enable DLSS, the game ran much smoother. With the newest generation of RTX GPUs from NVIDIA, namely the 40-Series GPUs, NVIDIA has added frame generation and DLSS 3.5, which can significantly improve game performance.

How do I enter to win $500 gift cards?

NVIDIA will give away $500 gift cards to spend at Green Man Gaming, a fantastic prize I'd be happy to win. All you need to do is use the hashtag #RTX500 and comment on your favorite RTX-enabled game in a post on X (Twitter.) Be sure to read over the sweepstakes rules as well.

💚 THANK YOU FOR 500 RTX GAMES & APPS 💚 To celebrate use #RTX500 ALL December across our social channels for a chance to win $500 gift cards courtesy of Green Man Gaming + other great prize giveaways.For your first chance to win:🟢 Comment #RTX500🟢 Tell us your favorite… pic.twitter.com/l3g7kTKujDDecember 4, 2023 See more

NVIDIA is also partnering with CD Projekt Red, which is giving away "something special," but it hasn't been announced yet. NVIDIA says to follow the Cyberpunk X (Twitter) account to learn more in the future.

Do you use an NVIDIA GPU? Do you think the RTX ecosystem of features is a significant advantage for NVIDIA? Let me know in the comments.