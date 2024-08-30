Over 10K people have added this game to their wishlist — and now, after playing a demo I'm joining them

During the Xbox Games Showcase earlier this year, we got a first look at a curious, cozy survival game called Winter Burrow. The game’s art style immediately evoked the vibes of old Beatrix Potter illustrations, piquing my interest, as well as that of many others. Following the showcase, the developers, Pine Creek Games, announced that over 10,000 people had added the game to their wishlists.

I hadn't joined them quite yet, but recently, at Gamescom 2024, I was invited to play the game in the Xbox booth, where Winter Burrow is proudly displayed as coming to Xbox Game Pass in 2025. It's now one of the 7 games I've added to my wishlist following the conference, and here’s why I think Winter Burrow is one to watch.

The perfect game to end a chaotic day

As my mouse friend sat beside the fire, I too took a moment of relaxation (Image credit: Pine Creek Games)

To say my first day at the conference was chaotic would be an understatement. The size and scale of Gamescom were beyond anything I could have prepared for. Trying out so many different games, most featuring combat mechanics, made them blend together and muddle in my mind. It can be a bit anxiety-inducing having people watch you play while trying to remember if the jump in this game is on A or Y, or if you should smash that chest or press a button to open it. You get the gist — I’m not great at switching between games on the fly, and my brain takes a moment to catch up.



Winter Burrow, my final game to close out my first day, could not have been a more welcome breath of fresh air and relief for my tired eyes and hands. The slow pace of a game where you play as a mouse and can explore your environment at leisure was just what I needed to wind down. It’s not without its challenges, of course, but not on the same scale as high-stakes combat. I was ready for a game like Winter Burrow to rescue me from the hubbub, and I loved the atmosphere from the moment I put on my headset.

So what is Winter Burrow all about?

You play as a mouse refurbishing his family home (Image credit: Pine Creek Games)

Winter Burrow is a survival and crafting adventure game where you play as a tiny mouse trying to restore his family home. It’s a cozy, warming game where you gather wood and other resources to fix up the inside of your tree stump, add furniture, and, as the developers told me, eventually add new floors to your home. Perhaps there will be a mouse penthouse at the end of it?

The game is already more emotionally engaging than most survival titles because you’re not simply trying to make a shelter; you’re rebuilding a family home. I started by putting together the armchair, of course, so I could sit next to the fire and listen to the music as I gathered my sanity from a crazy day. But once I was done, I ventured out into the snow to look for more wood for my furniture.

The Winter setting is beautiful but treacherous

Image 1 of 2 Winter Burrow (Image credit: Pine Creek Games) It's cold outside of the tree trunk Winter Burrow (Image credit: Pine Creek Games) The surroundings really took me back to Beatrix Potter books I loved as a child, I wonder if the developers have read the Tale of Mrs Tittlemouse.

Winter Burrow is not completely without its perils. Of course, your mouse can get cold out in the elements, and you’ll need to knit him a wooly jumper and pants if you want to spend more time outdoors. The winter cold bites, and even the clothing you make won’t fully protect you, only prolong the inevitable if you don’t get back to your cozy armchair.

You’ll also come across enemies in the field. I had a face-off with some beetles, which I defeated for resources, but the level I played through was very relaxed and served as a good introduction to the game. The developers mentioned that there are more dangerous areas to traverse as you progress, but there are also a few merchants around that you can trade with for the resources you need if you prefer a less risky approach. The challenge of the game is really up to the player.

I didn't meet this fellow in my demo, but he's in the trailer and I'm not sure he's friendly (Image credit: Pine Creek Games)

I only had 20 minutes with Winter Burrow, but I was already hooked on the loop of trying to restore my home to its former glory and explore beyond the opening area. To do so, I needed to repair a bridge to advance to somewhere with more challenge, but I’ll have to wait until the game’s release to see where that bridge leads. While the game is coming to Xbox Game Pass, I actually think it’s perfect for handheld play, so I’ve added it to my Steam wishlist, along with many others I'm sure who got to play it at the conference. Winter Burrow could be a “dark mouse” in the indie genre when it launches in 2025 on Xbox and Steam.