Xbox confirms its 'biggest booth ever' for Gamescom 2024, and lists the playable games

What you need to know

Xbox Game Studios has announced it will be attending the world's biggest gaming convention, Gamescom 2024, to hold what it describes as its 'biggest booth yet'.

In addition, Xbox has announced it will bring several upcoming Xbox titles that attendants will be able to play early at the show, with plans to reveal more games as we get closer to Gamescom 2024.

Gamescom 2024 will take place in Cologne, Germany from August 21, 2024, to August 25, 2024. However, there will be an opening ceremony on August 20, 2024.

On June 20, Xbox Game Studios announced on their X account that it will once again be attending the world-famous gaming convention, Gamescom, and declared it will be hosting its, and I quote, "biggest booth yet".

Xbox Game Studios followed up by saying that it plans to bring several upcoming Xbox titles to its booth for players attending the event to play early.

But you want to know about the games, huh?Just a few you can expect to see: Age of Mythology: Retold, Avowed, Ara: History Untold, Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred, Diablo Immortal, The Elder Scrolls Online, Fallout 76, Towerborne & World of Warcraft: The War Within. More to come!June 20, 2024

The playable games that have been announced so far are Age of Mythology: Retold, Avowed, Ara: History Untold, Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred, Diablo Immortal, The Elder Scrolls Online, Fallout 76, Towerborne & World of Warcraft: The War Within.

These won't be the only games as Xbox has stated it will reveal more playable titles at its booth over the coming weeks in the lead-up to Gamescom 2024. Of course, Xbox will no doubt also share more information regarding the titles it announced during the Xbox Games Showcase 2024 event and perhaps reveal new titles on top of that.

What is Gamescom and when does it start?

Gamescom, one of the largest gaming conventions in the world. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

For those unfamiliar, Gamescom is one of the world's longest-running gaming conventions that's been annually held in Cologne, Germany, since 2009. AAA and indie developers and publishers flock to this event to hold booths where they present the latest information updates for their upcoming games and sometimes reveal projects they are in the pipeline.

What makes Gamescom special is that this convention is open to the general public. People can buy tickets and queue up to play games that are already out or currently in development. However, there will be some days of Gamescom that will

This year's Gamescom convention will begin with an opening ceremony on August 20, 2024, and the event will fully commence on August 21, 2024, until August 25, 2024.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The full opening times (as described on Gamescom's official website) are as follows:

Load the full table ↴ Swipe to scroll horizontally Opening hours - entertainment area Date Opening hours Wednesday, 21-8-2024.* 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. (CEST) Thursday. 22-8-2024.** `0:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. (CEST) Friday. 23-8-2024. `0:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. (CEST) Saturday. 24-8-2024. 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. (CEST) Friday. 25-8-2024. 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. (CEST) * Trade Visitor and Media Day. 21.08.2024 is a trade visitor and media day. The organizer may grant access to the entertainment area to a limited number of private visitors on Wednesday. Admission for private visitors from 1:00 p.m.** onwards (only with Wildcard). Trade Vistors do not need a Wildcard. ** Admission for trade visitors already from 9:00 a.m. with the entertainment area opening simultaneously. Swipe to scroll horizontally Opening hours - business area Date Opening hours Wednesday, 21-8-2024.* 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. (CEST) Thursday. 22-8-2024. 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. (CEST) Friday. 23-8-2024. 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. (CEST) Saturday. 24-8-2024. closed Friday. 25-8-2024. closed * Trade Visitor and Media Day. 21-8-2024 is a trade visitor and media day. The organizer may grant access to the entertainment area to a limited number of private visitors on Wednesday. Admission for private visitors from 1:00 p.m. onwards (only with Wildcard). Swipe to scroll horizontally Opening hours - entertainment area Date Opening hours Wednesday, 21-8-2024.* 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. (CEST) Thursday. 22-8-2024.** `0:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. (CEST) Friday. 23-8-2024. `0:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. (CEST) Saturday. 24-8-2024. 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. (CEST) Friday. 25-8-2024. 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. (CEST)

What new surprises will Gamescom 2024 have in store for the videogame industry?

Its been confirmed that Monster Hunter Wilds will also be at Gamescom 2024. (Image credit: Capcom)

In the wake of E3 closing down for good, Gamescom has now become one of, if not, the biggest gaming convention in the world. With this in mind, Xbox and several other studios will want to bring their A-game for this event and capture the audiences with their latest upcoming titles.

Personally speaking, the Xbox games I'm hoping to see more of at Gamescom are the hack n' slash co-op game Towerborne (which our Jez Corden gave a positive impression at last year's Gamescom), and DOOM: The Dark Ages, my personal favorite Xbox title that was announced at Xbox Games Showcase 2024 (and like Samuel Talbot, I still haven't stopped rewatching its extremely awesome reveal trailer).

My most anticipated upcoming Xbox game at Gamescom (which isn't published by Xbox Game Studios) is Monster Hunter Wilds, which has been confirmed to make an appearance there by the game's official German X account.

Wie auf dem Summer Game Fest verkündet wurde, wird Monster Hunter Wilds weltweit zum ersten Mal während der Gamescom 2024 anspielbar sein! Besucht unseren Capcom-Stand in Köln vom 21. bis zum 25. August 2024!#MHWilds #gamescom2024 #MonsterHunter pic.twitter.com/zevJK5G7HZJune 8, 2024

On a side note, my most anticipated upcoming Xbox game at Gamescom (which isn't published by Xbox Game Studios) is Monster Hunter Wilds, which has been confirmed to make an appearance there by the game's official German X account. Not only will Capcom be showing more gameplay details, but Monster Hunter Wilds will also be playable for the first time for visitors attending the event.

With this exciting news, I can't wait to see what else Xbox, Capcom, and all the other gaming developers and publishers have up their sleeves when Gamescom 2024 opens from August 21, 2024, to August 25, 2024. Here's hoping we get to see the public viewing of Monster Hunter Wilds' behind-closed-doors gameplay preview that we saw at Summer Game Fest 2024.