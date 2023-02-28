Paradox Announcement Show 2023 will reveal new games and updates

What you need to know

Paradox Interactive is getting an announcement show presented by Xbox.

A "slate of content" for existing games will be announced along with a "new batch of Paradox Arc titles."

The Paradox Announcement Show will take place March 6 at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT.

Paradox Interactive, a gaming company that primarily develops for PC with games like Cities: Skylines and Crusader Kings III, is getting its own Paradox Announcement Show 2023 (opens in new tab). The showcase is being produced "in partnership with Xbox" and will feature reveals for brand new games as well as established game announcements. This show will premiere on the Paradox Interactive YouTube (opens in new tab) and Twitch (opens in new tab) channels on March 6 at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT.

"Hosted by Paradox CEO Frederik Wester, the show will include major announcements by Colossal Order and Harebrained Schemes, as well as a teaser from Paradox Tectonic. The publisher will also reveal a slate of content coming to Crusader Kings III, Europa Universalis IV, and Surviving the Aftermath, as well as the next batch of Paradox Arc titles."

But the show isn't just about announcing updates to Paradox Interactive's established video games. Along with announcing brand new updates, free updates, and other Paradox Interactive news there will be some "reveals of new games" as well.

Paradox previously revealed Age of Wonders 4 and Surviving the Abyss for Xbox and PC. Perhaps we'll get additional information for these upcoming adventures during the showcase.

If you're a fan of Paradox Interactive games or a PC player looking for what's coming next to the platform, you'll want to tune in and see what gets announced at the Paradox Announcement Show 2023.

More about Paradox Interactive

Paradox Interactive has been around since 2004, making games primarily for PC. The company has various gaming studios, which work on different titles whether they are creating updates for established games or developing brand-new games. Colossal Order is one of these studios and is best known for developing the popular Cities: Skylines city-building game. Another studio within the Paradox Interactive umbrella is Harebrained Schemes, which has worked on both The Shadowrun Trilogy as well as BATTLETECH.