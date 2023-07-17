Acer launches three new graphics cards including its first Radeon GPU

What you need to know

Acer is beefing up their Predator BiFrost series of graphics cards with 3 new releases.

Previously the Intel Arc 770 (16GB) was the only card in the Predator BiFrost line.

The new Predator BiFrost Radeon RX 7600 (8GB) is the first Radeon model GPU to come from Acer.

The Predator BiFrost Intel Arc A750 OC and an OC model of the Predator BiFrost Radeon RX 7600 (8GB) were also released at the same time.

Acer has been making big moves in the graphics cards department, launching its first GPU with its flagship Predator branding right out of the gate. The most surprising part of this launch was that the card was an Intel Arc A770 GPU. Despite that initial launch with Intel, Acer had made it known that it intended to launch additional GPUs using NIVIDA and AMD Radeon tech. According to a report, Acer is launching three new cards as part of the Predator BiFrost line including 2 which were built upon the Radeon RX 7600 SKU.

The Acer Predator BiFrost Radeon RX 7600 8GB card will retail for approximately $274 while the second variant, the Acer Predator BiFrost Radeon RX 7600 8GB OC, is expected to be priced at a reasonable $290. As is standard with this current generation of cards, you can expect them to be DirectX 12 Ultimate compatible with support for PCI Express 4.0. Both cards feature 8GB of GDDR6 memory. You'll need to have at least a 550W power supply for either card, which utilizes a single PCIe 8-pin connector. Both cards feature 3 HDMI 2.1 port along with 3 ports supporting DP 1.4 connections and are a super slim 267x117.75mm allowing them to only take up 2 slots.

The standard 8GB version will have a game clock of 2250 MHz with a boost clock of 2655MHz with a TBP of 170W while the OC variant will have a game clock of 2320 MHz and a boost clock of 2725 MHz with a TBP of 180W.

Along with the 2 new Radeon GPUs, Acer is also releasing a second Intel Arc GPU to its Predator BiFrost line. The Acer Predator BiFrost Intel Arc A750 OC will cost you around $258 and will feature similar compatibility to the Radeon versions of the card including DirectX 12 Ultimate and PCI Express 4.0 support with 8GB of GDDR6 memory.

The Arc A750 OC does throw in AI-Enhanced upscaling via Xe Super Sampling as a bonus, however. The graphics clock comes in at 2200 MHz with a TDP of 250W, so you'll want to make sure you have at least a 650W power supply to connect to the 2 PCIe 8-pin connectors. The body of the card is 267x117.75mm and will take up 2 slots, leaving enough space for one HDMI 2.0 port and 3 DP 2.0 ports.

It's important to note that these cards have only officially been released by Acer in Taiwan as of yet, so it remains to be seen whether or not the prices will stay the same once the cards hit western markets.