Acer announces Intel Arc A770 GPU — say hello to Predator BiFrost

What you need to know

Acer just announced the Predator BiFrost graphics card.

It is an Intel Arc A770 graphics card.

Acer did not share a release date for the Predator BiFrost, but Arc A770 GPUs are set to start shipping on October 12, 2022.

Intel revealed pricing and availability for its upcoming Arc A770 graphics card this week. Now, card makers are starting to tease out information about their versions of the GPU. Today, the official Predator Gaming Twitter account announced a new Arc A770 called the Predator BiFrost.

Acer was scarce on details for the Predator BiFrost. When asked how much memory the graphics card had, the Predator Gaming Twitter account said to "keep an eye on our pages for all the latest news and updates."

Introducing the all new @intelgraphics #IntelArc A770 GPU, which we've christened #PredatorBiFrost. Paving the way for a new generation of gaming awesome! pic.twitter.com/MmN4rAszItSeptember 30, 2022 See more

While Acer did not share a release date or pricing information for its Predator BiFrost graphics card, it could start shipping in October. The Intel Arc A770 and Arc A750 will be available starting on October 12, 2022. The A770 with 8GB of memory will start at $329, though we can't say what Acer will charge for its variant. A limited edition version of the A770 with 16GB of memory will also be available from Intel for $349.

The Arc A770 will compete with the best graphics cards from NVIDIA and AMD, at least within its price range. The new GPU stacks up against the NVIDIA RTX 3060, not NVIDIA's top-of-the-line RTX 4090 and 4080. Intel shared ray tracing benchmarks for the A770 earlier this month.

Acer has worked with Intel for years. Several Predator gaming laptops, such as the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE, run on Intel CPUs. Now, the relationship between the companies has taken another step on the GPU side of things.

There's a chance that we'll see a wave of Intel's PC partners testing the waters of the GPU space, though only time will tell.