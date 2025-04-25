AMD Radeon graphics driver brings FSR 4 support to The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered and Assassin's Creed Shadows
AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition driver 25.4.1 adds FidelityFX Super Resolution 4 upscaling to recent PC hit titles.
This week, AMD updated its "Adrenaline Edition" driver for Radeon desktop and laptop graphics hardware as an optional package listed as version 25.4.1 — now available for download directly from AMD.com.
Besides the predictable support added for the wildly popular (and surprising) re-release of Bethesda's legendary RPG, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, AMD's graphics team is expanding its list of PC games supported by its FSR 4 (FidelityFX Super Resolution 4) upscaling tech on new Radeon RX 9070 cards.
Oblivion Remastered is first on the list, alongside Assassin's Creed Shadows, which we called "one of the best games to ever come out of Ubisoft".
Sid Meier's Civilization VII previously suffered from "noticeable and repeated frame drops" during our review, so AMD's inclusion of FSR 4 with this new driver could help remedy that by rendering the game at a lower internal resolution and upscaling a refined, sharpened result.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II joins the list of FSR 4-support games, with Dynasty Warriors: Origins and Naraka: Bladepoint completing the list. Basically, it's a good time to be a fan of swordfighting RPGs if you're on "Team Red" with a compatible Radeon GPU like the $599 Radeon RX 9070 XT that launched in March.
AMD's FSR 4 keeps up against NVIDIA's DLSS 4
With NVIDIA's DLSS 4 upscaling tech pushing 3.38x higher framerates on Cyberpunk 2077 at the expense of needing a pricy RTX 50 Series GPU, AMD is soldiering on with its FSR 4 expansion via driver updates. So far, AMD Radeon users haven't reported any outrage comparable to the "horrible" NVIDIA's Game Ready driver situation plaguing "Team Green", and it remains one of the most impressive upscaling techs alongside Intel's XeSS 2, which also demands modern "Battlemage" cards.
So, overall, the state of AMD's graphics hardware looks good. Personally, I want to see FSR 4 make its way to PC gaming handhelds to combat the shoddy performance of games like The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remaster on Steam Deck, but we'll have to wait for the next generation, perhaps even beyond, of AMD's latest "Z" mobile processors for that.
Patch notes
Highlights
- New Game Support
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
- Expanded game support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 4 (FSR 4)
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS
- Sid Meier's Civilization VII
- NARAKA: BLADEPOINT
- Fixed Issues and Improvements
- Failure to apply effects models may be observed while using "Adjust Lighting v1" and "Adjust Lighting v2" features in Topaz Photo AI with Radeon RX 9000 series graphics products.
- Flashing or flickering may appear while using AMD Freesync technology.
- Lower than expected performance may be observed while running DirectML/GenAI models in Amuse 3.0 with Radeon RX 7000 series graphics products and Ryzen AITM 300 series processors.
- Image corruption may be observed while running certain diffuser models in Amuse 3.0 with Radeon RX 9000 series graphics products.
- Lower than expected performance may be observed while playing World of Warcraft (western plaguelands) with Radeon RX 9000 series graphics products.
- Failure to detect integrated camera may be observed after driver installation using factory reset option on some Ryzen AI Max and Max+ series products.
- Added support for Amuse 3 and AMD-optimized models.
Important Notes
- FSR 4 is not currently supported by Naraka Bladepoint for some users under Windows 10.
Known Issues
- Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing The Last of Us Part 2.
- System crash may be observed due to a memory leak when using SteamVR on some AMD Radeon Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 9000 series. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to turn off Motion Smoothing in SteamVR settings.
- Installation progress may persistently display 0% while installing AMD Chat within the AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition user interface after upgrading to AMD Radeon RX 9000 Series graphics products.
- Stutter may be observed while playing games with some VR headsets at 80Hz or 90Hz refresh rate on some AMD Radeon Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 7000 series. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to change the refresh rate as a temporary workaround.
- Intermittent system or application crash may be observed while playing Cyberpunk 2077
- Intermittent system or application crash may be observed during shader compilation while playing Fantasy VII Rebirth during shader compilation.
- Failure to launch may be observed for Battlefield 1 on Radeon RX 9000 series graphics products with Ryzen 9 9950X integrated graphics. Users experiencing these issues are recommended to disable integrated graphics (iGPU) in system BIOS as a temporary workaround.
- Intermittent failure to launch may be observed when AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition user interface is launched from desktop context menu or system tray.
- Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing Monster Hunter Wilds with Radeon Anti-Lag and Instant Replay enabled.
- Intermittent system or application crash may be observed while playing Marvels Spiderman 2 with Radeon Anti-Lag 2 enabled on Radeon RX 7000 series graphics products.
- Artifacts or corruption may appear while playing BattleField on Radeon RX 7000 series graphics products.
Ben is a Senior Editor at Windows Central, covering everything related to technology hardware and software. He regularly goes hands-on with the latest Windows laptops, components inside custom gaming desktops, and any accessory compatible with PC and Xbox. His lifelong obsession with dismantling gadgets to see how they work led him to pursue a career in tech-centric journalism after a decade of experience in electronics retail and tech support.
