This week, AMD updated its "Adrenaline Edition" driver for Radeon desktop and laptop graphics hardware as an optional package listed as version 25.4.1 — now available for download directly from AMD.com.

Besides the predictable support added for the wildly popular (and surprising) re-release of Bethesda's legendary RPG, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, AMD's graphics team is expanding its list of PC games supported by its FSR 4 (FidelityFX Super Resolution 4) upscaling tech on new Radeon RX 9070 cards.

Oblivion Remastered is first on the list, alongside Assassin's Creed Shadows, which we called "one of the best games to ever come out of Ubisoft".

Sid Meier's Civilization VII previously suffered from "noticeable and repeated frame drops" during our review, so AMD's inclusion of FSR 4 with this new driver could help remedy that by rendering the game at a lower internal resolution and upscaling a refined, sharpened result.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II joins the list of FSR 4-support games, with Dynasty Warriors: Origins and Naraka: Bladepoint completing the list. Basically, it's a good time to be a fan of swordfighting RPGs if you're on "Team Red" with a compatible Radeon GPU like the $599 Radeon RX 9070 XT that launched in March.

AMD's FSR 4 keeps up against NVIDIA's DLSS 4

Assassin's Creed Shadows has "the best visuals, gameplay, and game design to come out of Ubisoft in years". (Image credit: Windows Central)

With NVIDIA's DLSS 4 upscaling tech pushing 3.38x higher framerates on Cyberpunk 2077 at the expense of needing a pricy RTX 50 Series GPU, AMD is soldiering on with its FSR 4 expansion via driver updates. So far, AMD Radeon users haven't reported any outrage comparable to the "horrible" NVIDIA's Game Ready driver situation plaguing "Team Green", and it remains one of the most impressive upscaling techs alongside Intel's XeSS 2, which also demands modern "Battlemage" cards.

So, overall, the state of AMD's graphics hardware looks good. Personally, I want to see FSR 4 make its way to PC gaming handhelds to combat the shoddy performance of games like The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remaster on Steam Deck, but we'll have to wait for the next generation, perhaps even beyond, of AMD's latest "Z" mobile processors for that.

