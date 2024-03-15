Best MSI Claw accessories 2024: Improve your gaming handheld experience

As with any device, having the best accessories can greatly enhance your personal experience with the MSI Claw. Of course, there are the basic protective items like a carrying case and screen protector that you'll want to get to safeguard your expensive gaming handheld, but there are also some really nifty additional accessories that can make the device more convenient to use. Here are the best MSI Claw accessories you can get right now.

amFilm 3-pack screen protector for ROG Ally and MSI Claw View at Amazon Protect that expensive screen One of the very first things you want to do with your MSI Claw is protect that expensive screen. I've used amFilm's tempered glass screen protectors on several of my various devices and I've always been able to rely on them. Plus, they are easy to install and don't cost very much. This all works together to make them the best screen protector for MSI Claw. Tomtoc Arccos-G47 Carrying Case View at Amazon Bring your accessories with you There aren't a lot of dedicated MSI Claw cases as of yet, but since its dimensions are very similar to ROG Ally, many travel bags can be used for both. The same goes for this fantastic Tomtoc Arccos-G47, which provides cushioned storage for the handheld and various accessories. Use it to travel with your charging cable, a controller, and more. Read more at my Tomtoc Arccos-G47 review. Anker PowerCore A1291 Check Amazon See at Amazon Get more battery life out of your MSI Claw As far as battery packs go, the 747 Power Bank is the one I suggest for all PC gaming handhelds. This is due to the fact that it provides up to 87W to keep the MSI Claw charging up while you play. Additionally, it comes with a 65W wall charger so it's easier to get the power bank juiced back up in a hurry when needed. SanDisk Extreme 1TB microSD Card View at Newegg View at Amazon View at Walmart Additional storage that's fast Depending on what version of the MSI Claw you have, your handheld will either have 512GB or 1TB of internal space. But you can add even more room for your favorite games with this 1TB microSD card. It quickly accesses files thanks to its 160MB/s read speed and 90MB/s write speed. MSI Claw Docking Station See at MSI Play your MSI Claw on TV or monitor When using a docking station, you want to make sure it supplies the right amount of power to meet the MSI Claw's needs or else you could have a problem. This is why the official MSI Claw Docking Station is the ideal choice. Measuring 6.5 inches long, 3.15 inches wide, and 1.44 inches tall, this official accessory doesn't take up much room on your desk or TV stand. Xbox Core Wireless Controller View at Amazon View at Dell View at Verizon Wireless Make docked play more convenient While there are many game controllers out there to choose from, the one I recommend most is the Xbox Core Wireless Controller. It comes in a variety of colors, feels great in your hands thanks to its ergonomic design, and is especially ideal for playing your MSI Claw while it's docked to a TV or monitor.

An even better MSI Claw experience

Having a reliable gaming handheld like the MSI Claw to play your favorite PC games on makes for a very relaxing experience. However, there are a few important protective accessories you should have to keep your expensive device safe. What's more, some accessories can make the handheld more convenient to use.

One of the first things I highly recommend doing is installing the amFilm tempered glass screen protector over the display before you touch your handheld too much. This will protect the screen from permanent scratches and damages. Not to mention, since there are multiple screen protectors in a pack, you can switch them out down the line if necessary.

If you're like me, you'll likely travel around with your gaming handheld and will need to invest in a protective case to keep it secure in transit. I personally love my Tomtoc Arccos-G47 since it cushions a gaming handheld as well as a charging adapter and other small accessories within soft, padded walls. Plus, I can tote the bag around hands-free thanks to the convenient shoulder strap.

The last big MSI Claw accessory you really ought to consider is the Anker Power Bank. There's no denying that gaming handhelds don't have the best battery life, so having this accessory on hand will allow you to keep the device juiced up so you can play longer.