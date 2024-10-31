Corsair brings some of its best features to this new gaming keyboard — and it won't take up a lot of space

What you need to know

Corsair is introducing a new gaming keyboard, the K70 PRO TKL.

The Corsair K70 PRO TKL includes high-end features like FlashTap and Rapid Trigger technology, giving players steady performance in fast-paced games.

It also features MGX Hyperdrive, with magnetic switches for extremely fast inputs.

The Corsair K70 PRO TKL is available now at $180 from various retailers.

Looking for a new gaming keyboard? There's a new entrant in the market.



Corsair introduced the K70 PRO TKL keyboard on Thursday, giving PC players a new option for for their setups. Corsair's latest offering includes a number of the company's big technical features, including FlashTap, which allows you to prioritize specific key input so that if multiple keys are pressed in a panic playing a fast-paced shooter like a Call of Duty game, you still react appropriately.

Another important feature is Rapid Trigger, which allows Corsair keyboards to reset a key instantly thanks to pressure sensors, ensuring consecutive key presses are all registered properly. Naturally, as a TKL gaming keyboard (meaning tenkeyless, referring to the loss of the numeric pad normally on the right side) it's smaller than many full-sized gaming keyboards, making it more suitable for a smaller desk setup.

Corsair's latest offering packs big features into a smaller form factor. (Image credit: Corsair)

MGX Hyperdrive technology is designed to ensure each key press is consistent over and over again, something that's backed up by the two-year warranty included with the keyboard. The Corsair K70 PRO TKL gaming keyboard is now available at various retailers for $180. This pricing places it firmly on the higher end of the K70 series of Corsair keyboards (many of which are available starting at just $80) but just below the premium K100 lineup, which often runs for $200 or more.

The K70 PRO TKL is wired-only, so that's something you'll want to take into consideration if you're looking to upgrade your current setup or putting a new build together.

Setting your preferences

As with other Corsair keyboards, if you want to tweak different settings or adjust key actuation (which goes all the way from 0.1mm to 4mm) then you'll be doing it through Corsair's iCEU software. If you don't have it yet, you can download the latest version for free directly from Corsair.