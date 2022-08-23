Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Patch 6.2 live with new quests, raid, and more

What you need to know

Square Enix’s popular MMORPG, Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, has undergone a massive update with Patch 6.2.

This patch includes new Main Scenario Quests, sidequests, revisions to old quests, the 2nd chapter of the Pandaemonium raid series, and the much-anticipated Island Sanctuary.

The patch also stows bug fixes, new mounts, new minions, PVP balances, the returning Rival Wings PVP game mode, and more.

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, the latest expansion of Square Enix’s critically acclaimed MMORPG, Final Fantasy XIV, has just received a monumental update in the form of Patch 6.2. This update brings a variety of new content for players to explore, including new quests, a raid, and the new Island Sanctuary, among other features.

Here are some of the major highlights you can expect in this update.

New and revamped quests

The storyline of Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker continues with new Main Scenario Quests, venturing into a ruined world known as the Void in search of Azdaja, the long-lost sister of one of your allies, Vrtra. It looks to be a perilous adventure featuring a new dungeon called The Fell Court of Troia, including battles with horrifying creatures and a Trial to overcome a new foe.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

There will also be new sidequests in the "Tataru's Grand Endeavor" questline, where Tataru's business ventures will take her to the lands of Ishgard and have players reunite with old friends from Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

In addition to new quests, Patch 6.2 also revised several old quests. For example, the Steps of Faith Trial/Main Scenario Quest has been removed. It is now a single-player-only instance battle and drastically altered compared to its original incarnation.

The Duty Support feature has now been implemented into the following dungeons, so you can now tackle them by yourself with a party of NPCs, some of which are key figures in the main storyline:

A Realm Reborn: Snowcloak, The Keeper of the Lake

Heavensward: Sohm Al, The Aery, The Vault

These dungeons and the Thornmarch (Hard) Trial have also been adjusted to fit in line with the design sensibilities of modern expansions and to provide newer players with a smoother experience.

The Pandaemonium: Abyssos Raid

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Patch 6.2 introduces the second chapter of the 8-man Pandaemonium Raid series, Pandaemonium: Abyssos. After restoring order to the first set of floors of Pandaemonium, the Warrior of Light descends deeper into the macabre prison to find out what has freed its imprisoned monsters and search for the missing wardens.

The Island Sanctuary

(Image credit: Square Enix)

After much anticipation, Final Fantasy XIV’s Island Sanctuary feature has finally been added to the game. This is a side activity reminiscent of farming life simulators like Animal Crossing or Stardew Valley. You can retreat to an island paradise, create your own farmland, and have all your minions frolic and run free in the gorgeous landscape.

New Unreal Trial: Containment Bay S1T7 (Unreal)

(Image credit: Square Enix)

A new Unreal Trial has been prepared to challenge hardcore players in the form of Containment Bay S1T7 (Unreal). This Trial will pit you against Sephirot, a member of the Warring Triad bosses from Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward, that has returned stronger than ever to enact his vengeance. Do note that Containment Bay S1T7 (Unreal) will replace Ultima's Bane (Unreal).

PVP

(Image credit: Square Enix)

The second series and third season of the Crystalline Conflict will begin, complete with new rewards to collect.

The Rival Wings PVP game mode will return with the Hidden Gorge campaign. There will also be PVP Job changes to accompany this mode which, according to the patch notes, are the following:

Mount speed has been increased.

The tank, monk, samurai, and reaper modifier for damage taken has been changed from -20% to -30%.

The dragoon and ninja modifier for damage taken has been changed from -15% to -30%.

The physical ranged DPS, healer, black mage, and summoner modifier for damage taken has been changed from -10% to -15%.

The red mage modifier for damage taken has been changed from -10% to -15%.

The potency of the Flying High status has been adjusted.

The HP and actions of warmachina have been adjusted.

The HP and actions of mammets, gobtanks, and goblin mercenaries have been adjusted.

The HP of towers and cores has been adjusted.

The actions of steam cannons have been adjusted.

The potency of the HP over time effect granted by the Tower Defense effect has been adjusted.

The damage over time effect of magitek fields has been adjusted.

The damage threshold required to obtain goblin mercenaries has been adjusted.

In addition, there will also be PVP balance changes that will apply across all PVP game modes which according to the patch notes include:

The effects of Heavy and Bind will now be applied more quickly.

The grace period for executing combo actions has been increased from 10 seconds to 15 seconds.

Warrior: The portion of damage absorbed as HP from Bloodwhetting has been increased from 75% to 100%.

The portion of damage absorbed as HP from Bloodwhetting has been increased from 75% to 100%. Gunbreaker: the recast timer for Draw and Junction has been reduced from 30 to 20 seconds.

the recast timer for Draw and Junction has been reduced from 30 to 20 seconds. Monk: The time required to fill the limit gauge and activate Meteodrive has been increased.

The time required to fill the limit gauge and activate Meteodrive has been increased. Dragoon: The portion of damage absorbed as HP from Chaotic Spring has been increased from 100% to 150%. The recast timer for Horrid Roar has been reduced from 30 to 25 seconds.

The portion of damage absorbed as HP from Chaotic Spring has been increased from 100% to 150%. The recast timer for Horrid Roar has been reduced from 30 to 25 seconds. Samurai: The recast timer for Hissatsu: Chiten has been reduced from 30 to 25 seconds.

The recast timer for Hissatsu: Chiten has been reduced from 30 to 25 seconds. Ninja: The duration of Seiton Tenchu's effect "Unsealed Seiton Tenchu" is now reduced by 1 second each time it is applied to a target with a minimum duration of 4 seconds.

The duration of Seiton Tenchu's effect "Unsealed Seiton Tenchu" is now reduced by 1 second each time it is applied to a target with a minimum duration of 4 seconds. Machinist: The additional damage dealt by Chain Saw when under the effects of Analysis has been reduced from 100% of target's HP to 95% of target's HP.

The additional damage dealt by Chain Saw when under the effects of Analysis has been reduced from 100% of target's HP to 95% of target's HP. Summoner: Slipstream now grants enhanced movement speed to party members standing within it.

Slipstream now grants enhanced movement speed to party members standing within it. White Mage: The damage potency of Afflatus Misery has been increased from 10,000 to 12,000. Aquaveil's barrier strength has been increased from a heal potency of 6,000 to 8,000. Miracle of Nature's range has been reduced from 25 to 15 yalms. Seraph Strike's damage potency has been increased from 6,000 to 8,000. Cure III's cure potency has been increased from 12,000 to 16,000.

The damage potency of Afflatus Misery has been increased from 10,000 to 12,000. Aquaveil's barrier strength has been increased from a heal potency of 6,000 to 8,000. Miracle of Nature's range has been reduced from 25 to 15 yalms. Seraph Strike's damage potency has been increased from 6,000 to 8,000. Cure III's cure potency has been increased from 12,000 to 16,000. Scholar: Adloquium and Biolysis' increase to potency has been changed from 10% to 8%.

Adloquium and Biolysis' increase to potency has been changed from 10% to 8%. Astrologian: The Ewer and The Spire have been removed and are replaced with two new abilities called The Bole and The Arrow. The Bole reduces damage taken by self or target and nearby party members by 10% for 15 seconds. The Arrow reduces weaponskill cast time and recast time, as well as spell cast time and recast time for self or target and nearby party members by 10%, while also increasing movement speed.

Miscellaneous additions

(Image credit: Square Enix)

The Adventure Plates feature where you can create and send out personalized calling cards of your character is now available.

The glamour dresser can now fit up to 800 pieces of gear.

New fashion accessories are available, complete with new special effects and actions for all accessories.

New mounts, chocobo bardings, orchestration rolls, and minions have been added.

New crafting recipes are available.

Allagan Tomestones of Causality have been added.

Bug fixes

The following is a list of bugs that have been addressed in Patch 6.2, as stated in the patch notes:

An issue when undertaking duties via Duty Support or the Trust system wherein NPCs in the healing role did not cast Esuna on themselves when afflicted with status ailments.

An issue wherein chocobo companions were not recalled when their HP reached 0 under certain circumstances.

An issue in the duties Alexander - The Burden of the Father (Savage) and Emanation wherein damage of certain attacks was not downscaled.

An issue when playing as warrior in PvE wherein the action icons for Chaotic Cyclone and Inner Chaos were illuminated despite not being ready under certain conditions.

An issue when playing as dragoon in PvE wherein the action Spineshatter Dive could not be executed after Dragonfire Dive under certain conditions.

An issue when playing as Astrologian in PvE wherein the limit gauge did not fill when using the actions Lady of Crowns or Celestial Opposition on party members close to death.

An issue when playing as Sage in PvE wherein queueing the action Zoe while casting Pneuma caused the effect of Zoe to be applied and immediately end when Pneuma was executed. * To address this issue, the character motions when executing Pneuma have also been adjusted.

An issue when playing in PvP duties wherein party members under the effect of Hide cannot be targeted by actions executed via macros under certain conditions.

An issue when playing as Paladin in PvP wherein the healing effect of Confiteor was affected by the opponent's status effects.

An issue when playing in PvP duties wherein the counter effect of the Gunbreaker action Nebula and the Samurai action Hissatsu: Chiten was affected by the opponent's status effects.

An issue when playing in PvP duties wherein the counter effect of the Gunbreaker action Nebula and the Samurai action Hissatsu: Chiten could not be triggered under certain conditions.

An issue when playing in PvP duties wherein the additional damage of the Monk action Meteodrive was not reduced by barrier effects.

An issue when playing in PvP duties wherein Dragoons under the effect of Sky High could still be afflicted with Heavy, Bind, or Half-asleep under certain conditions.

An issue when playing as Ninja in PvP wherein the status effect Unsealed Seiton Tenchu could not be applied to opponents under certain conditions.

An issue when playing as Ninja in PvP wherein the action Meisui was not affected by status effects that increase or decrease healing potency.

An issue when playing as Black mage in PvP wherein the Heavy effect applied by the action Superflare could be overwritten by other Heavy effects with a shorter duration.

An issue when playing as Black mage in PvP wherein using the action Paradox did not refresh the duration of Astral Warmth or Umbral Freeze applied to a target.

An issue wherein certain PvP and PvE action text descriptions were incorrect. * The effects of these actions have not been changed.

An issue wherein the graphics for a certain female Lalafell face type did not display correctly under certain conditions.

An issue wherein the graphics of the Far Eastern Officer's Hat did not display correctly when worn by Au Ra characters.

An issue wherein the graphics of certain gear did not display properly.

An issue wherein certain indoor and outdoor furnishings were categorized incorrectly.

An issue when viewing portraits wherein the visual effects of weapons were prioritized over character models. * As a result of addressing this issue, the camera for portraits will now appear slightly closer to character models, which may cause portraits created prior to Patch 6.2 to display incorrectly. Players who experience issues with camera positioning in their portraits will need to edit and readjust them.

An issue when viewing portraits wherein characters' breathing is visible under certain conditions.

An issue wherein the music played in certain residential areas is incorrect.

An issue wherein certain active help descriptions were incorrect.

Other minor text issues have also been addressed.

For more information regarding Patch 6.2 of Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, check out the full patch notes on the Final Fantasy XIV Lodestone website.