Final Fantasy 14 (FFXIV) mounts list and how to unlock them

To say that Final Fantasy XIV is a massive game would be an understatement. The vast lands of Eorzea and beyond are filled with breathtaking locales, compelling characters, and dangerous monsters. However, the journey to visit these exciting vistas and people can be very time-consuming when traveling on foot. Thankfully, Final Fantasy XIV provides you with various steeds and vehicles that can help you trek through the world faster.

There are over 200 mounts for you to collect and ride in Final Fantasy XIV, and many more in its latest expansion, Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, so we have compiled a list of every mount you can acquire in the game and how to unlock them. We will also be highlighting mounts that are no longer accessible due to being limited-timed exclusives in the hopes that they may one day be made available again.

Final Fantasy XIV mounts: Main Scenario Quest mounts

These are mounts you can obtain by playing through the main storyline.

Mount Requirements Chocobo When you reach Level 20 and pick a Grand Company to align with, complete the "My Little Chocobo" Side Quest. Magitek Armor Complete the Main Scenario Quest, "The Ultimate Weapon." CPU Complete the Main Scenario Quest, "Fetters of Lament." Manacutter Complete the Main Scenario Quest, "Into the Aery." Black Chocobo Complete the Main Scenario Quest, "Divine Chocobo." Yol Complete the Main Scenario Quest, "In the Footsteps of Bardam the Brave."

Final Fantasy XIV mounts: Online Store mounts

You can directly purchase these mounts from Square Enix's Final Fantasy XIV Online Store using real money.

Mount Requirements Fat Chocobo Purchase the Digital Collector's Upgrade for Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store. Coeurl Purchase the Digital Collector's Upgrade for Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store. Griffin Purchase the Digital Collector's Upgrade for Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store. Syldra Purchase the Digital Collector's Upgrade for Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store. Grani Purchase the Digital Collector's Upgrade for Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store. Ceremony Chocobo Purchase a Gold or Platinum Ceremony of Eternal Bonding Plan from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store online and complete the "The Ties that Bind" quest. Sleipnir Purchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store. Witch's Broom Purchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store. Red Baron Purchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store. White Devil Purchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store. Fat Moogle Purchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store. Bennu Purchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store. Eggshilaration System Purchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store. Mystic Panda Purchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store. Starlight Bear Purchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store. Aquamarine Carbuncle Purchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store. Citrine Carbuncle Purchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store. Rubellite Carbuncle Purchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store. Broken Heart (left) Purchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store. Broken Heart (right) Purchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store. Nezha Chariot Purchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store. Red Hare Purchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store. Indigo Whale Purchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store. SDS Fenrir Purchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store. Fatter Cat Purchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store. Magicked Carpet Purchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store. Cruise Chaser Purchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store. Lunar Whale Purchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store. Chocobo Carriage Purchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store. Circus Ahriman Purchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store. Sunspun Cumulus Purchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store. Spriggan Stonecarrier Purchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store. Kingly Peacock Purchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store.

Final Fantasy XIV mounts: Recruit a Friend & Callback mounts

These mounts are gifted to players who managed to get their friends to play Final Fantasy XIV through the Recruit a Friend and Callback campaigns.

Mount Requirements Draught Chocobo Reward for following the Recruit a Friend campaign in the Square Enix Mog Station. Amber Draught Chocobo Turn in eight Gold Chocobo Feathers to the Calamity Salvager, which you can get from the "Recruit a Friend and Callback campaigns on the Square Enix Mog Station. Twintania Turn in 15 Gold Chocobo Feathers to the Calamity Salvager, which you can get from the Recruit a Friend and Callback campaigns on the Square Enix Mog Station. Managarm Turn in eight Gold Chocobo Feathers to the Calamity Salvager, which you can get from the Recruit a Friend and Callback campaigns on the Square Enix Mog Station.

Final Fantasy XIV mounts: Job mounts

These are mounts you can acquire by completing achievements as specific Jobs.

Mount Requirements Amaro Obtain the "A Life for Adventure IV" achievement by gaining the "Mastering War IV" and "Mastering Magic IV" achievements. The "Mastering War IV" achievement involves levelling up all Disciple of War Classes/Jobs to Level 80 and the "Mastering Magic IV" involves levelling up all Disciple of Magic Classes/Jobs to Level 80. Unicorn Complete the Level 30 Scholar Job quest "Unicorn Power." Blue Mage Obtain the "True Blue" achievement by gaining the "Blue Unchained" and "Masked Conqueror" achievements. The "Blue Unchained" achievement involves clearing the final levels of each Bahamut raid from FFXIV: A Realm Reborn in a party of only Blue Mages, with Level-sync on, Undersized-party turned off, and Silence Echo turned on in the Duty Finder settings. The same conditions apply for "Masked Conqueror" achievement but this one requires clearing the final levels of the Alexander raids from FFXIV: Heavensward on Savage difficulty. War Lion Obtain the "But Somebody's Gotta Do It (Paladin)" achievement by completing 200 high-end Duties as a Paladin. War Bear Obtain the "But Somebody's Gotta Do It (Warrior)" achievement by completing 200 high-end Duties as a Warrior. War Panther Obtain the "But Somebody's Gotta Do It (Dark Knight)" achievement by completing 200 high-end Duties as a Dark Knight. War Tiger Obtain the "Tank you, Gunbreaker II" achievement by completing 200 Level 61 or higher dungeons, Level 61 or higher Extreme Trials, Unreal Trials, duty roulette leveling duties or level 50/60/70 duty roulette dungeons as a Gunbreaker. Battle Lion Obtain the "Tank you, Paladin III" achievement by completing 300 Level 61 or higher dungeons, Level 61 or higher Extreme Trials, Unreal Trials, duty roulette leveling duties or level 50/60/70 duty roulette dungeons as a Paladin. Battle Bear Obtain the "Tank you, Warrior III" achievement by completing 300 Level 61 or higher dungeons, Level 61 or higher Extreme Trials, Unreal Trials, duty roulette leveling duties or level 50/60/70 duty roulette dungeons as a Warrior. Battle Panther Obtain the "Tank you, Dark Knight III" achievement by completing 300 Level 61 or higher dungeons, Level 61 or higher Extreme Trials, Unreal Trials, duty roulette leveling duties or level 50/60/70 duty roulette dungeons as a Dark Knight. Battle Tiger Obtain the "Tank you, Gunbreaker III" achievement by completing 300 Level 61 or higher dungeons, Level 61 or higher Extreme Trials, Unreal Trials, duty roulette leveling duties or level 50/60/70 duty roulette dungeons as a Gunbreaker.

Final Fantasy XIV mounts: Deep Dungeon mounts

You can obtain these mounts by engaging in the Roguelike, Deep Dungeons.

Mount Requirements Black Pegasus A rare loot drop between the 151st and 200th floors of "The Palace of the Dead" Deep Dungeon. Disembodied Head Obtained by turning in 10 Gelmorran Potsherds to E-Una-Kotor. Gelmorran Potsherds are a random drop obtained on any floor of "The Palace of the Dead" Deep Dungeon in any bronze coffers. Dodo A rare loot drop between the 71st and 99th floors of the "Heaven-on-High" Deep Dungeon. Juedi Obtain four Empyrean Reliquaries by reaching the 100th floor of the "Heaven-on-High" Deep Dungeon four separate times, then speak to the Cast-off Confederate in The Ruby Sea to trade them for the mount.

Final Fantasy XIV mounts: Raid and Dungeon mounts

These mounts are rewards for clearing Raids and Dungeons.

Mount Requirements Magitek Predator A rare loot drop from the boss Zeno yae Galvus in the Level 70 dungeon, Ala Mhigo. Gobwalker Obtained by completing the 8-man Raid, "Alexander: Gordian, Burden of the Father (Savage)." Arrhidaeus Obtained by completing the 8-man Raid, "Alexander: Creator, Soul of the Creator (Savage)." Alte Roite Obtained by completing the 8-man Raid, "Deltascape 4.0 (Savage)." Air Force Obtained by completing the 8-man Raid, "Sigmascape 4.0 (Savage)." Model O Obtained by completing the 8-man Raid, "Alphascape 4.0 (Savage)." Skyslipper Obtained by completing the 8-man Raid, "Eden's Gate: Sepulture (Savage)." Ramuh Obtained by completing the 8-man Raid, "Eden's Verse: Refulgence (Savage)." Eden Obtained by completing the 8-man Raid, "Eden's Promise: Eternity (Savage)." Gabriel Mark III Obtained as a loot drop in the 24-man Raid, "Delubrum Reginae." Deinonychus Obtained in the final boss' loot chest in the 48-man Raid, "Dalriada." Cerberus Obtain the "Savage Queen Of Swords I" achievement by clearing the 24-man Raid, "Delubrum Reginae (Savage)." Demi Ozma A loot drop for defeating Ozma in the 56-man dungeon, "The Baldesion Arsenal" within "The Forbidden Land, Eureka Hydatos."

Final Fantasy XIV mounts: Trial mounts

These mounts are rewards for completing Trials.

Mount Requirements Aithon A loot drop from the "The Bowls of Ember (Extreme)" Trial. Gullifaxi A loot drop from the "The Navel (Extreme)" Trial. Xanthos A loot drop from the "The Howling Eye (Extreme)" Trial. Enbarr A loot drop from the "The Whorleater (Extreme)" Trial. Markab A loot drop from the "The Striking Tree (Extreme)" Trial. Boreas A loot drop from the "The Akh Afah Amphitheatre (Extreme)" Trial. Kirin Complete the "A Legend for a Legend" quest which is unlocked obtaining the Aithon, Gullifaxi, Xanthos, Enbarr, Markab, and Boreas mounts. Nightmare A rare drop from either the "The Bowls of Ember (Extreme)", "The Navel (Extreme)" or "The Howling Eye (Extreme)" Trials. Rose Lanner A loot drop from the "Thok Ast Thok (Extreme)" Trial or trading in 99 Hive Totems to Bertana in Idyllshire. White Lanner A loot drop from the "The Limitless Blue (Extreme)" Trial or trading in 99 Expanse Totems to Bertana in Idyllshire. Dark Lanner A loot drop from the "The Minstrel's Ballad: Nidhogg's Rage" Trial or trading in 99 Horde Totems to Bertana in Idyllshire. Round Lanner A loot drop from the "The Minstrel's Ballad: Thordan's Reign" Trial or trading in 99 Heavens' Ward Helm Fragments to Bertana in Idyllshire. Warring Lanner A loot drop from the "Containment Bay P1T7 (Extreme)" Trial or trading in 99 Fiend Totems to Bertana in Idyllshire. Sophic Lanner A loot drop from the "Containment Bay P1T6 (Extreme)" Trial or trading in 99 Goddess Totems to Bertana in Idyllshire. Demonic Lanner A loot drop from the "Containment Bay P1T9 (Extreme)" Trial or trading in 99 Demon Totems to Bertana in Idyllshire. Firebird After acquiring all the Lanner bird mounts, you will unlock the quest "Fiery Wings, Fiery Hearts" which rewards the Firebird mount. Rathalos A loot drop from the "The Great Hunt (Extreme)" Trial or trading in 50 Rathalos Scales+ to Smithy in Kugane. Blissful Kamuy A loot drop from the "Emanation (Extreme)" Trial or trading in 99 Bliss Totems to Eschina in Rhalgr's Reach. Reveling Kamuy A loot drop from the "The Pool of Tribute (Extreme)" Trial or trading in 99 Revel Totems to Eschina in Rhalgr's Reach. Legendary Kamuy A loot drop from the "The Minstrel's Ballad: Shinryu's Domain" Trial or trading in 99 Shinryu Totems to Eschina in Rhalgr's Reach. Auspicious Kamuy A loot drop from the "The Jade Stoa (Extreme)" Trial or trading in 99 Byakko Totems to Eschina in Rhalgr's Reach. Lunar Kamuy A loot drop from the "The Minstrel's Ballad: Tsukuyomi's Pain" Trial or trading in 99 Lunar Totems to Eschina in Rhalgr's Reach. Euphonious Kamuy A loot drop from the "Hells' Kier (Extreme)" Trial or trading in 99 Suzaku Totems to Eschina in Rhalgr's Reach. Hallowed Kamuy A loot drop from the "Hells' Kier (Extreme)" Trial or trading in 99 Seiryu Totems to Eschina in Rhalgr's Reach. Blissful Kamuy A loot drop from the "Emanation (Extreme)" Trial or trading in 99 Bliss Totems to Eschina in Rhalgr's Reach. Kamuy of the Nine Tails After acquiring all the Kamuy wolf mounts, you will unlock the quest "A Lone Wolf No More" which rewards the Kamuy of the Nine Tails mount. Fae Qwiber A loot drop from the "The Dancing Plague (Extreme)" Trial or trading in 99 King Totems to Fathard in Eulmore. Innocent Qwiber A loot drop from the "The Crown of the Immaculate (Extreme)" Trial or trading in 99 King Totems to Fathard in Eulmore. Qwiber of Light A loot drop from the "The Seat Of Sacrifice (Extreme)" Trial or trading in 99 Totems of Light to Fathard in Eulmore. Shadow Qwiber A loot drop from the "The Minstrel's Ballad: Hades's Elegy" Trial or trading in 99 Hades Totems to Fathard in Eulmore. Ruby Qwiber A loot drop from the "The Cinder Drift (Extreme)" Trial or trading in 99 Ruby Totems to C'intana in Mor Dhona. Emerald Qwiber A loot drop from the "Castrum Marinum (Extreme)" Trial or trading in 99 Emerald Totems to C'intana in Mor Dhona. Diamond Qwiber A loot drop from the "The Cloud Deck (Extreme)" Trial or trading in 99 Diamon Totems to C'intana in Mor Dhona. Landerwaffe After acquiring all the Qwiber dragon mounts, you will unlock the quest "The Dragon Made" which rewards the Landerwaffe mount.

Final Fantasy XIV mounts: Beast Tribe mounts

Befriending the Beast Tribes of Final Fantasy XIV will reward you with these mounts.

Mount Requirements Cavalry Drake Attain the Rank 4 Reputation level with the Amalj'aa Beast Tribe and buy it from the Amalj'aa Vender in the Ring of Ash for 120,000 Gil. Laurel Goobbue Attain the Rank 4 Reputation level with the Sylph Beast Tribe and buy it from the Sylphic Vender in Little Solace for 120,000 Gil. Cavalry Elbest Attain the Rank 4 Reputation level with the Sahagin Beast Tribe and buy it from the Sahagin Vender in Novv's Nursery for 120,000 Gil. Laurel Goobbue Attain the Rank 4 Reputation level with the Sylph Beast Tribe and buy it from the Sylphic Vender in Little Solace for 120,000 Gil. Bomb Palanquin Attain the Rank 4 Reputation level with the Kobold Beast Tribe and buy it from the Kobold Vender in 789th Order Dig for 120,000 Gil. Direwolf Attain the Rank 7 Reputation level with the Ixali Beast Tribe and buy it from the Ixali Vender in Ehcatl for 120,000 Gil. Sanuwa Attain the Rank 8 Reputation level with the Vanu Vanu Beast Tribe and buy it from Luna Vanu in Ok' Gundu Nakki for 200,000 Gil. Cloud Mallow Attain the Rank 8 Reputation level with the Moogle Beast Tribe and buy it from Mogmul Mogbelly in Bahrr Lehs for 200,000 Gil. Kongamato Attain the Rank 7 Reputation level with the Vath Beast Tribe and buy it from Vath Stickpeddler in Loth ast Vath for 200,000 Gil. Striped Ray Attain the Rank 8 Reputation level with the Kojin Beast Tribe and buy it from Shikitahe in Tamamizu for 12 Kojin Sango. Marid Attain the Rank 7 Reputation level with the Ananta Beast Tribe and buy it from the Madhura in Castellum Velodyna for 18 Ananta Dreamstaffs. True Griffin Attain the Rank 8 Reputation level with the Ananta Beast Tribe and buy it from the Madhura in Castellum Velodyna for 18 Ananta Dreamstaffs. Mikoshi Attain the Rank 8 Reputation level with the Namazu Beast Tribe and buy it from the Gyosho in Dhoro Iloh for 20 Namazu Koban. Portley Porxie Attain the Rank 7 Reputation level with the Pixie Beast Tribe and buy it from Jul Oul in Il Mheg for 18 Fae Fancies. Great Vessel Of Ronka Attain the Rank 7 Reputation level with the Qitari Beast Tribe and buy it from Yuqurl Manl in The Rak'tika Greatwood for 18 Qitari Compliments. Rolling Tankard Attain the Rank 7 Reputation level with the Dwarf Beast Tribe and buy it from Mizutt in Lakeland for 18 Hammered Frogments.

Final Fantasy XIV mounts: Hunt mounts

The Hunt is side-content that tasks you with hunting special monsters out in the overworld. Slaying these creatures will reward you with these mounts.

Mount Requirements Wyvern Purchased from Bertana in Idyllshire with 6 Clan Mark Logs. Clan Mark Logs are obtained by turning in 500 Centurio Seals which in turn are gained by hunting Clan Mark monsters. Centurio Tiger Obtain the "You got Game" achievement which is gained by obtaining the "Bring your A Game V" and "Bring your S Game V" achievements. The "Bring your A Game V" achievement involves hunting 3,000 Rank A Elite Marks and the "Bring your S Game V" involves hunting 2,000 Rank S Elite Marks. Triceratops Obtain the "Nuts for Nutsy" achievement by gaining the "Shadowbring your A Game V" and "Shadowbring your S Game V" achievements. The "Shadowbring your A Game V" achievement involves hunting 2,000 Rank A Elite Marks in Norvrandt and the "Shadowbring your S Game V" involves hunting 1,000 Rank S or higher Elite Marks in Norvrandt. Forgiven Reticence Acquire 3,200 Sacks of Nuts from hunting Elite Marks and trade them to Xylle at the Crystarium or Ilfroy at Eulmore.

Final Fantasy XIV mounts: FATE mounts

These mounts are acquired by participating in rare, overworld events called "FATES."

Mount Requirements Ixion Purchased from Eschina in Rhalger's Reach with 12 Ixion Horns which can obtained by defeating Ixion in the FATE "A Horse Outside." You can also acquire Ixion by turning in 400 Faux Leaves (obtained from Faux Hollow activities) to the Faux Commander in Idyllshire. Alternatively, you can purchase it from Khloe in Idyllshire with one Khloe's Gold Certificate of Commendation, which are obtained from completing the weekly Wondrous Tail journal. Ironfrog Mover Purchased from Falthard in Eulmore with 12 Formidable Cogs which can obtained by defeating the Formidable in the FATE "A Finale Most Formidable." Tyrannosaurus A loot drop from Anemos Lockboxes obtained in Anemos FATES in the 144-man instance area, "The Forbidden Land, Eureka Anemos. Eldthurs A loot drop from Happy Bunny Lockboxes (or Gold Bunny Chests) obtained in Bunny FATES within "The Forbidden Land, Eureka Pyros." Eurekan Petrel A loot drop from Happy Bunny Lockboxes (or Gold Bunny Chests) obtained in Bunny FATES within "The Forbidden Land, Eureka Hydatos."

Final Fantasy XIV mounts: PVP mounts

Engaging other players in Final Fantasy XIV's myriad of PVP modes will reward you with these mounts.

Mount Requirements Goten Obtain the "Fame Fatale" achievement by winning 30 Feast or Crystalline Conflict matches while equipped with a title acquired from the Disreputable Priest, who can be found at the Wolves' Den Pier. Ginga Obtain the "Frontline Fury" achievement by winning 10 Frontlines or Rivals Wings battles while equipped with a title acquired from the Disreputable Priest, who can be found at the Wolves' Den Pier. Raigo Obtain the "Furious Fatalities" achievement by winning a combination of 60 Frontlines/Rivals Wings battles or Feast/Crystalline matches while equipped with a title acquired from the Disreputable Priest, who can be found at the Wolves' Den Pier. Storm Warsteed Obtain the "A Line In The Storm IV" achievement by helping the Maelstrom Grand Company win 100 Frontline PVP battles. Serpent Warsteed Obtain the "A Line In The Glade IV" achievement by helping the Twin Adders Grand Company win 100 Frontline PVP battles. Flame Warsteed Obtain the "A Line In The Sand IV" achievement by helping the Immortal Flames Grand Company win 100 Frontline PVP battles. Logistics System Obtain the "Behind Enemy Lines I" achievement by helping any Grand Company win 200 Frontline PVP battles. Aerodynamics System Obtain the "In A Blaze Of Glory V" achievement by helping any of the Grand Companies win 100 Fields of Glory PVP battles. Magitek Avenger Obtain the "Die Another Day III" achievement winning 100 Rivals Wings PVP campaigns. Magitek Avenger A-1 Obtain the "Out Of Hiding" achievement winning 100 Hidden Gorge PVP campaigns. Magitek Sky Armor Purchase with 20,000 Wolf Marks which can be obtained from any PVP mode. Safeguard System Obtain the "Front And Center V" achievement by winning 100 Frontline PVP battles. Construct VII Obtain the "In A Blaze Of Glory V" achievement by helping any of the Grand Companies win 100 Onsal Hakair PVP battles. Gloria-class Airship Obtain the "You Are What You Eat IV" achievement by winning 200 PVP battles in The Feast. Construct VII Obtain the "In A Blaze Of Glory V" achievement by helping any of the Grand Companies win 100 Onsal Hakair PVP battles.

Final Fantasy XIV mounts: Gold Saucer mounts

These mounts are available for purchase using currency earned in mini-games at the Manderville Gold Saucer.

Mount Requirements Adamantoise Purchase with 200,000 MCP at the Gold Saucer. Fenrir Purchase with 1,000,000 MCP at the Gold Saucer. Archon Throne Purchase with 750,000 MCP at the Gold Saucer. Korpokkur Kolossus Purchase with 750,000 MCP at the Gold Saucer. Sabotender Emperador Purchase with 2,000,000 MCP at the Gold Saucer.

Final Fantasy XIV mounts: Crafting & Gathering mounts

These mounts can only be obtained in content that requires Crafting and Gathering Classes.

Mount Requirements Ufiti Purchased with 8,400 Skybuilders Scrips, which you can earn by participating in the Ishgardian Restoration activity. Albino Karakul Purchased with 8,400 Skybuilders Scrips, which you can earn by participating in the Ishgardian Restoration activity. Big Shell Purchased with 8,400 Skybuilders Scrips, which you can earn by participating in the Ishgardian Restoration activity. Antelope Doe Purchased with 8,400 Skybuilders Scrips, which you can earn by participating in the Ishgardian Restoration activity. Antelope Stag Obtained in Fête Presents or turning in 30 Fête Tokens to Enie in Ishgard. Both Fête Presents and Tokens are obtained in the Ishgardian Restoration Fête events. Ehll Tou Complete the Ishgardian Restoration sidequest "On Ehll Tou's Wings". Dhalmel One of the possible rewards of the Kupe of Fortune mini-game, which is a part of the Ishgardian Restoration activity. Pteranodon Obtain the "Castle In The Sky" achievement by earning 500,000 skyward score points in Ishgardian Restoration activity as every Disciple of the Land and Hand Class. Flying Chair Crafted by Alchemists using eight Cloudsbreathes and one Rivieria Armchair. Magicked Bed Crafted by Carpenters using three Enchanted Elm Lumber, four Undyed Velveteen, and four Cloudsbreathes. Ehll Tou Complete the Ishgardian Restoration sidequest "On Ehll Tou's Wings". Hybodus Obtain the "No More Fish In The Sea II" achievement by scoring 10,000 points during a single ocean fishing voyage.

Final Fantasy XIV mounts: Bozjan Resistence mounts

You can obtain these mounts by completing activities associated with the Bozjan Resistence.

Mount Requirements Al-iklil Obtain the "A Complete History" achievement by gaining the "Annals of War", "Annals of Archaeology" and "Annals of Liberation" achievements. "Annals of War" involves completing all "Bozjan Southern Front" entries in the field record. "Annals of Archaeology" involves completing all "Delubrum Reginae" entries in the field record. "Annals of Liberation" involves completing all "Zadnor" entries in the field record. Construct 14 Obtain 180 Bozjan Clusters from "The Bozjan Southern Front" PvE instance and trade them in to the Resistance Quartermaster in Zadnor. Gabriel Α A loot drop inside Southern Front Lockboxes which can be obtained from "The Bozjan Southern Front" PvE instance.

Final Fantasy XIV mounts: Miscellaneous mounts

This section is dedicated to mounts obtained through various forms of content that were too short for their own sections.

Mount Requirements Gilded Magitek Armor Obtain the "Everybody's Darling" achievement by receiving 500 Player Commendations. Parade Chocobo Obtain the "Leaving A Better Impression II" achievement by receiving 3000 Player Commendations. Ahriman Turn in six Achievement Certificates to Jonathas in Old Gridania. Behemoth Turn in six Achievement Certificates to Jonathas in Old Gridania. Magitek Deathclaw Turn in six Achievement Certificates to Jonathas in Old Gridania. Zu Purchased from the Resident Caretaker in the housing districts with one Iron Voyage Spoil, which you can earn by dispatching your Free Company's airship on a voyage to Sector 24. Astrope Obtain the "I Hope Mentor Will Notice Me VI" achievement by completing 2,000 duties through Duty Roulette: Mentor. Magicked Card Complete the "The Adventurer with All the Cards" sidequest. Incitatus You can obtain it by turning in 600 Faux Leaves (obtained from Faux Hollow activities) to the Faux Commander in Idyllshire. You also can purchase it from Khloe in Idyllshire with one Khloe's Gold Certificate of Commendation, which are obtained from completing the weekly Wondrous Tail journal. Gilded Mikoshi Bought from Edelina in Mor Dhona for 50,000,000 Gil. Resplendent Vessel Of Ronka Bought from Tabeth in Eulmore for 25,000,000 Gil. Construct VI-S You can obtain it by turning in 600 Faux Leaves (obtained from Faux Hollow activities) to the Faux Commander in Idyllshire.

Final Fantasy XIV mounts: Limited-timed mounts

These mounts were available for a limited-time during special events or seasons of the PVP modes. While most of these mounts can't be obtained anymore, some of these events that reward these mounts are brought back every once in a while so it is a good idea to keep an eye out.

Mount Requirements Regalia Type-G A limited-timed reward obtained during the Final Fantasy XV collaboration event which originally ended on May 27, 2019. It was made available again from Sept. 13, 2021, 1 a.m. (PDT) unti Oct. 18, 2021, 7:59 a.m. Lone Hellhound A limited-timed reward for players who managed to get into the top 100 rankings of The Feast PVP mode, during its 3rd season. Pack Hellhound A limited-timed reward for players who managed to get into the top 100 rankings of The Feast PVP mode, during its 3rd season. Lone Faehound A limited-timed reward for players who managed to get into the top 30 rankings of The Feast PVP mode, during its 4th season. Pack Faehound A limited-timed reward for players who managed to get into the top 30 rankings of The Feast PVP mode, during its 4th season. Magitek Conveyor A limited-timed reward for players who managed to get into the top 100 rankings of The Feast PVP mode, during its 7th season. Prototype Conveyor A limited-timed reward for players who managed to get into the top 100 rankings of The Feast PVP mode, during its 8th season. Magna Roader A limited-timed reward for players who managed to get into the top 100 rankings of The Feast PVP mode, during its 11th season. Maxima Roader A limited-timed reward for players who managed to get into the top 100 rankings of The Feast PVP mode, during its 12th season. Epimetheus A limited-timed reward for players who managed to get into the top 100 rankings of The Feast PVP mode, during its 14th season. Menoetius A limited-timed reward for players who managed to get into the top 100 rankings of The Feast PVP mode, during its 15th season. Magitek Hyperconveyor A limited-timed reward for players who managed to get into the top 100 rankings of The Feast PVP mode, during its 16th season. Prototype Roader A limited-timed reward for players who managed to get into the top 100 rankings of The Feast PVP mode, during its 17th season. Whisper-go A limited-timed mount obtained by acquiring 13 Yo-kai Watch Minions during the Yo-kai Watch Collaboration event which ended on Oct. 3, 2016. Whisper A-go-go A limited-timed mount obtained by acquiring 13 Yo-kai Watch Weapons during the Yo-kai Watch Collaboration event which ended on Oct. 3, 2016. Jibanyan Couch A limited-timed mount obtained by acquiring 17 Yo-kai Watch weapons during a return of the Yo-kai Watch Collaboration event which ended on Dec. 8, 2020. Original Fat Chocobo A limited-timed mount purchased from the Mog Station during a promotional event which ended on Dec. 31, 2016. Flying Cumulus A limited-timed mount purchased from the Mog Station during a cross promotional event with Amazon which ended on Dec. 31, 2017. Falcon A limited-timed reward obtained during the "Fly the Mount" event which ended on Sept. 30, 2017. Fat Black Chocobo A limited-timed reward obtained during a collaboration event with Twitch which ended on Aug. 24, 2021. Snowman A limited-timed mount which was obtainable during the "Starlight Celebration" event which ended on Dec. 31, 2020. Chocorpokkur A limited-timed mount which was only available in the "Butterfinger Promotion" event which ended on June 30, 2021. King Porxie A limited-timed mount which was only available in the "Lawson Promotion" event which ended on Sept. 20, 2021. Legacy Chocobo A mount only accessible to legacy players who been subscribed to Final Fantasy XIV before it rebooted itself as Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn. Goobbue A mount only accessible to players who been playing Final Fantasy XIV before it was rebooted into A Realm Reborn. At Level 30, Legacy players will need to seek out the Wandering Minstral.

Final Fantasy XIV mounts: Endwalker mounts

These are brand-new mounts that have been added to Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker. Be warned that this list will contain potential spoilers for the main scenario quests, so read this list if you're prepared for that or after completing the story.

Mount Requirements Arion Purchase the Digital Collector's Upgrade for Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store. Lynx A limited-timed reward for players who managed to get into the top 100 rankings of The Feast PVP mode during its third season. Lynx of Eternal Darkness A loot drop from "The Minstrel's Ballad: Hydaelyn's Call" Trial. Lynx of Divine Light A loot drop from "The Minstrel's Ballad: Zodiark's Fall" Trial. Bluefeather Lynx A loot drop from "The Minstrel's Ballad: Endsinger's Aria" Trial. Argos Complete the main scenario quest "Endwalker." Dreadnaught A limited-timed reward for players who managed to get into the top 100 rankings of The Feast PVP mode during its 20th season. Level Checker Purchased from Nesvaaz in Radz-at-Han with 12 Chi Bolts, which can be obtained by defeating Chi in the FATE "Omicron Recall: Killing Order." Calydontis You can purchase it from Khloe in Idyllshire with one Khloe's Gold Certificate of Commendation, which is obtained from completing the weekly Wondrous Tail journal. Victor Obtain the "Endgame Hunter" achievement by gaining the "Take Your A Game Further III" and "Take Your S Game Further III" achievements. The "Take Your A Game Further III" achievement involves hunting 2000 Rank A Elite Marks in Endwalker regions and the "Take your S Game Further III" involves hunting 1,000 Rank S Marks in Endwalker Regions. Wivre Purchased from Edelina in Mor Dhona with 500 Bicolor Gemstone Vouchers. Bicolor Gemstone Vouchers can be bought and sold at the marketboard or you can trade in 100 Bicolor Gemstones for a single Bicolor Gemstone Voucher. Speak to Gadfrid in Old Sharlayan or Sajareen in Radz-at-Han to trade in the Bicolor Gemstones. Demi-Phoinix A loot drop from the 8-man Raid, "Asphodelos: The Fourth Circle (Savage)." Vinegaroon Acquire 3,200 Sacks of Nuts from hunting Elite Marks and trade them to J'lakshai at Old Sharlayan or Wilmetta at Radz-at-Han. Pod 603 Purchased with 300,000 MCP at the Gold Saucer. Troll You can obtain it by turning in 600 Faux Leaves (obtained from Faux Hollow activities) to the Faux Commander in Idyllshire. You also can purchase it from Khloe in Idyllshire with one Khloe's Gold Certificate of Commendation, which are obtained from completing the weekly Wondrous Tail journal. Papa Paissa Purchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store. Megashiba Purchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store. Alkonost Trade in three Resplendent Feathers to Nesvaaz at Radz-at-Han. Resplendent Feathers are obtained from The Excitatron 6000 dungeon which can be accessed by completing a Timeworn Kumbhiraskin Map or bought at the marketplace. Hippo Cart Bought from Ghanta in Thavnair for 18 Arkasodara Pana after reaching Rank 7 (Sworn) reputation for the Arkasodara Tribe. Lynx of Imperious Wind A loot drop from the Storm's Crown (Extreme) Trial Sunforged A loot drop from the 8-man Raid, Abyssos: The Eighth Circle (Savage). Wondrous Lanner You can obtain it by turning in 600 Faux Leaves (obtained from Faux Hollow activities) to the Faux Commander in Idyllshire. You also can purchase it from Khloe in Idyllshire with one Khloe's Gold Certificate of Commendation, which are obtained from completing the weekly Wondrous Tail journal. Fylgja Reach the Lv. 25 Malmstone during Series 2 of the Crystalline Conflict. Island Mandragora Purchased from the Horrendous Hoarder with 12,000 Seafarer's Cowries obtained from the Island Sanctuary. Island Onion Prince Purchased from the Horrendous Hoarder with 12,000 Seafarer's Cowries obtained from the Island Sanctuary. Island Eggplant Knight Purchased from the Horrendous Hoarder with 12,000 Seafarer's Cowries obtained from the Island Sanctuary. Garlond GL-II Purchased from the Horrendous Hoarder with 24,000 Seafarer's Cowries obtained from the Island Sanctuary. Polarbear This was once a limited-timed mount obtained during the 2021 "Moonfire Faire" event. It is now purchasable from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store. Silkie Obtained by unlocking all the Survey Records in the Sil'dihn Subterrane Variant Dungeon Sil'dihn Throne Obtained by trading in 100 Sil'dihn Silvers to Trisassant in Old Sharlayan. Sil'dihn Silvers can be found in the Sil'dihn Subterrane Variant Dungeon. Miw Miisv Bought from N-0598 in Ultima Thule for 18 Omnicron Omnitickets after reaching Rank 7 (Sworn) reputation for the Omnicron Tribe. Mechanical Lotus Purchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store.

What mount will you strive to obtain?

As you can see, Final Fantasy XIV has a metric ton of mounts for you to ride. I plan to grab the Landerwaffe mount because it is an epic-looking robot dragon that transforms into a jet straight whenever it flies. This is but one of many features that has made Final Fantasy XIV one of the best multiplayer games on PC, and Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker will continue to expand upon them.

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker is now available for purchase on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. This exciting expansion features new jobs, playable races, changes to existing jobs, locales, bosses, and much more.

We wish to give a special shout-out to YouTuber Zepla HQ and the fansite FFXIV Collect for information regarding the unlock requirements for every mount.