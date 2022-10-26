Final Fantasy 14 (FFXIV) mounts list and how to unlock them

By Alexander Cope
published

Saddle up your mount and explore the enormous universe of Final Fantasy XIV.

Final Fantasy Xiv Mount
(Image credit: SQUARE ENIX)
To say that Final Fantasy XIV is a massive game would be an understatement. The vast lands of Eorzea and beyond are filled with breathtaking locales, compelling characters, and dangerous monsters. However, the journey to visit these exciting vistas and people can be very time-consuming when traveling on foot. Thankfully, Final Fantasy XIV provides you with various steeds and vehicles that can help you trek through the world faster.

There are over 200 mounts for you to collect and ride in Final Fantasy XIV, and many more in its latest expansion, Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, so we have compiled a list of every mount you can acquire in the game and how to unlock them. We will also be highlighting mounts that are no longer accessible due to being limited-timed exclusives in the hopes that they may one day be made available again.

Final Fantasy XIV mounts: Main Scenario Quest mounts

(Image credit: Source: Windows Central / Square Enix)

These are mounts you can obtain by playing through the main storyline.

MountRequirements
ChocoboWhen you reach Level 20 and pick a Grand Company to align with, complete the "My Little Chocobo" Side Quest.
Magitek ArmorComplete the Main Scenario Quest, "The Ultimate Weapon."
CPUComplete the Main Scenario Quest, "Fetters of Lament."
ManacutterComplete the Main Scenario Quest, "Into the Aery."
Black ChocoboComplete the Main Scenario Quest, "Divine Chocobo."
YolComplete the Main Scenario Quest, "In the Footsteps of Bardam the Brave."

Final Fantasy XIV mounts: Online Store mounts

(Image credit: Source: Windows Central / Square Enix)

You can directly purchase these mounts from Square Enix's Final Fantasy XIV Online Store using real money.

MountRequirements
Fat ChocoboPurchase the Digital Collector's Upgrade for Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store.
CoeurlPurchase the Digital Collector's Upgrade for Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store.
GriffinPurchase the Digital Collector's Upgrade for Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store.
SyldraPurchase the Digital Collector's Upgrade for Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store.
GraniPurchase the Digital Collector's Upgrade for Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store.
Ceremony ChocoboPurchase a Gold or Platinum Ceremony of Eternal Bonding Plan from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store online and complete the "The Ties that Bind" quest.
SleipnirPurchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store.
Witch's BroomPurchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store.
Red BaronPurchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store.
White DevilPurchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store.
Fat MooglePurchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store.
BennuPurchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store.
Eggshilaration SystemPurchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store.
Mystic PandaPurchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store.
Starlight BearPurchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store.
Aquamarine CarbunclePurchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store.
Citrine CarbunclePurchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store.
Rubellite CarbunclePurchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store.
Broken Heart (left)Purchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store.
Broken Heart (right)Purchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store.
Nezha ChariotPurchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store.
Red HarePurchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store.
Indigo WhalePurchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store.
SDS FenrirPurchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store.
Fatter CatPurchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store.
Magicked CarpetPurchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store.
Cruise ChaserPurchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store.
Lunar WhalePurchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store.
Chocobo CarriagePurchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store.
Circus AhrimanPurchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store.
Sunspun CumulusPurchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store.
Spriggan StonecarrierPurchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store.
Kingly PeacockPurchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store.

Final Fantasy XIV mounts: Recruit a Friend & Callback mounts

(Image credit: Source: Square Enix)

These mounts are gifted to players who managed to get their friends to play Final Fantasy XIV through the Recruit a Friend and Callback campaigns.

MountRequirements
Draught ChocoboReward for following the Recruit a Friend campaign in the Square Enix Mog Station.
Amber Draught ChocoboTurn in eight Gold Chocobo Feathers to the Calamity Salvager, which you can get from the "Recruit a Friend and Callback campaigns on the Square Enix Mog Station.
TwintaniaTurn in 15 Gold Chocobo Feathers to the Calamity Salvager, which you can get from the Recruit a Friend and Callback campaigns on the Square Enix Mog Station.
ManagarmTurn in eight Gold Chocobo Feathers to the Calamity Salvager, which you can get from the Recruit a Friend and Callback campaigns on the Square Enix Mog Station.

Final Fantasy XIV mounts: Job mounts

(Image credit: Source: Windows Central / Square Enix)

These are mounts you can acquire by completing achievements as specific Jobs.

MountRequirements
AmaroObtain the "A Life for Adventure IV" achievement by gaining the "Mastering War IV" and "Mastering Magic IV" achievements. The "Mastering War IV" achievement involves levelling up all Disciple of War Classes/Jobs to Level 80 and the "Mastering Magic IV" involves levelling up all Disciple of Magic Classes/Jobs to Level 80.
UnicornComplete the Level 30 Scholar Job quest "Unicorn Power."
Blue MageObtain the "True Blue" achievement by gaining the "Blue Unchained" and "Masked Conqueror" achievements. The "Blue Unchained" achievement involves clearing the final levels of each Bahamut raid from FFXIV: A Realm Reborn in a party of only Blue Mages, with Level-sync on, Undersized-party turned off, and Silence Echo turned on in the Duty Finder settings. The same conditions apply for "Masked Conqueror" achievement but this one requires clearing the final levels of the Alexander raids from FFXIV: Heavensward on Savage difficulty.
War LionObtain the "But Somebody's Gotta Do It (Paladin)" achievement by completing 200 high-end Duties as a Paladin.
War BearObtain the "But Somebody's Gotta Do It (Warrior)" achievement by completing 200 high-end Duties as a Warrior.
War PantherObtain the "But Somebody's Gotta Do It (Dark Knight)" achievement by completing 200 high-end Duties as a Dark Knight.
War TigerObtain the "Tank you, Gunbreaker II" achievement by completing 200 Level 61 or higher dungeons, Level 61 or higher Extreme Trials, Unreal Trials, duty roulette leveling duties or level 50/60/70 duty roulette dungeons as a Gunbreaker.
Battle LionObtain the "Tank you, Paladin III" achievement by completing 300 Level 61 or higher dungeons, Level 61 or higher Extreme Trials, Unreal Trials, duty roulette leveling duties or level 50/60/70 duty roulette dungeons as a Paladin.
Battle BearObtain the "Tank you, Warrior III" achievement by completing 300 Level 61 or higher dungeons, Level 61 or higher Extreme Trials, Unreal Trials, duty roulette leveling duties or level 50/60/70 duty roulette dungeons as a Warrior.
Battle PantherObtain the "Tank you, Dark Knight III" achievement by completing 300 Level 61 or higher dungeons, Level 61 or higher Extreme Trials, Unreal Trials, duty roulette leveling duties or level 50/60/70 duty roulette dungeons as a Dark Knight.
Battle TigerObtain the "Tank you, Gunbreaker III" achievement by completing 300 Level 61 or higher dungeons, Level 61 or higher Extreme Trials, Unreal Trials, duty roulette leveling duties or level 50/60/70 duty roulette dungeons as a Gunbreaker.

Final Fantasy XIV mounts: Deep Dungeon mounts

(Image credit: Source: Square Enix)

You can obtain these mounts by engaging in the Roguelike, Deep Dungeons.

MountRequirements
Black PegasusA rare loot drop between the 151st and 200th floors of "The Palace of the Dead" Deep Dungeon.
Disembodied HeadObtained by turning in 10 Gelmorran Potsherds to E-Una-Kotor. Gelmorran Potsherds are a random drop obtained on any floor of "The Palace of the Dead" Deep Dungeon in any bronze coffers.
DodoA rare loot drop between the 71st and 99th floors of the "Heaven-on-High" Deep Dungeon.
JuediObtain four Empyrean Reliquaries by reaching the 100th floor of the "Heaven-on-High" Deep Dungeon four separate times, then speak to the Cast-off Confederate in The Ruby Sea to trade them for the mount.

Final Fantasy XIV mounts: Raid and Dungeon mounts

(Image credit: Source: Windows Central / Square Enix)

These mounts are rewards for clearing Raids and Dungeons.

MountRequirements
Magitek PredatorA rare loot drop from the boss Zeno yae Galvus in the Level 70 dungeon, Ala Mhigo.
GobwalkerObtained by completing the 8-man Raid, "Alexander: Gordian, Burden of the Father (Savage)."Obtained by completing the 8-man Raid, "Alexander: Gordian, Burden of the Father (Savage)."
ArrhidaeusObtained by completing the 8-man Raid, "Alexander: Creator, Soul of the Creator (Savage)."
Alte RoiteObtained by completing the 8-man Raid, "Deltascape 4.0 (Savage)."
Air ForceObtained by completing the 8-man Raid, "Sigmascape 4.0 (Savage)."
Model OObtained by completing the 8-man Raid, "Alphascape 4.0 (Savage)."
SkyslipperObtained by completing the 8-man Raid, "Eden's Gate: Sepulture (Savage)."
RamuhObtained by completing the 8-man Raid, "Eden's Verse: Refulgence (Savage)."
EdenObtained by completing the 8-man Raid, "Eden's Promise: Eternity (Savage)."
Gabriel Mark IIIObtained as a loot drop in the 24-man Raid, "Delubrum Reginae."
DeinonychusObtained in the final boss' loot chest in the 48-man Raid, "Dalriada."
CerberusObtain the "Savage Queen Of Swords I" achievement by clearing the 24-man Raid, "Delubrum Reginae (Savage)."
Demi OzmaA loot drop for defeating Ozma in the 56-man dungeon, "The Baldesion Arsenal" within "The Forbidden Land, Eureka Hydatos."

Final Fantasy XIV mounts: Trial mounts

(Image credit: Source: Windows Central / Square Enix)

These mounts are rewards for completing Trials.

MountRequirements
AithonA loot drop from the "The Bowls of Ember (Extreme)" Trial.
GullifaxiA loot drop from the "The Navel (Extreme)" Trial.
XanthosA loot drop from the "The Howling Eye (Extreme)" Trial.
EnbarrA loot drop from the "The Whorleater (Extreme)" Trial.
MarkabA loot drop from the "The Striking Tree (Extreme)" Trial.
BoreasA loot drop from the "The Akh Afah Amphitheatre (Extreme)" Trial.
KirinComplete the "A Legend for a Legend" quest which is unlocked obtaining the Aithon, Gullifaxi, Xanthos, Enbarr, Markab, and Boreas mounts.
NightmareA rare drop from either the "The Bowls of Ember (Extreme)", "The Navel (Extreme)" or "The Howling Eye (Extreme)" Trials.
Rose LannerA loot drop from the "Thok Ast Thok (Extreme)" Trial or trading in 99 Hive Totems to Bertana in Idyllshire.
White LannerA loot drop from the "The Limitless Blue (Extreme)" Trial or trading in 99 Expanse Totems to Bertana in Idyllshire.
Dark LannerA loot drop from the "The Minstrel's Ballad: Nidhogg's Rage" Trial or trading in 99 Horde Totems to Bertana in Idyllshire.
Round LannerA loot drop from the "The Minstrel's Ballad: Thordan's Reign" Trial or trading in 99 Heavens' Ward Helm Fragments to Bertana in Idyllshire.
Warring LannerA loot drop from the "Containment Bay P1T7 (Extreme)" Trial or trading in 99 Fiend Totems to Bertana in Idyllshire.
Sophic LannerA loot drop from the "Containment Bay P1T6 (Extreme)" Trial or trading in 99 Goddess Totems to Bertana in Idyllshire.
Demonic LannerA loot drop from the "Containment Bay P1T9 (Extreme)" Trial or trading in 99 Demon Totems to Bertana in Idyllshire.
FirebirdAfter acquiring all the Lanner bird mounts, you will unlock the quest "Fiery Wings, Fiery Hearts" which rewards the Firebird mount.
RathalosA loot drop from the "The Great Hunt (Extreme)" Trial or trading in 50 Rathalos Scales+ to Smithy in Kugane.
Blissful KamuyA loot drop from the "Emanation (Extreme)" Trial or trading in 99 Bliss Totems to Eschina in Rhalgr's Reach.
Reveling KamuyA loot drop from the "The Pool of Tribute (Extreme)" Trial or trading in 99 Revel Totems to Eschina in Rhalgr's Reach.
Legendary KamuyA loot drop from the "The Minstrel's Ballad: Shinryu's Domain" Trial or trading in 99 Shinryu Totems to Eschina in Rhalgr's Reach.
Auspicious KamuyA loot drop from the "The Jade Stoa (Extreme)" Trial or trading in 99 Byakko Totems to Eschina in Rhalgr's Reach.
Lunar KamuyA loot drop from the "The Minstrel's Ballad: Tsukuyomi's Pain" Trial or trading in 99 Lunar Totems to Eschina in Rhalgr's Reach.
Euphonious KamuyA loot drop from the "Hells' Kier (Extreme)" Trial or trading in 99 Suzaku Totems to Eschina in Rhalgr's Reach.
Hallowed KamuyA loot drop from the "Hells' Kier (Extreme)" Trial or trading in 99 Seiryu Totems to Eschina in Rhalgr's Reach.
Kamuy of the Nine TailsAfter acquiring all the Kamuy wolf mounts, you will unlock the quest "A Lone Wolf No More" which rewards the Kamuy of the Nine Tails mount.
Fae QwiberA loot drop from the "The Dancing Plague (Extreme)" Trial or trading in 99 King Totems to Fathard in Eulmore.
Innocent QwiberA loot drop from the "The Crown of the Immaculate (Extreme)" Trial or trading in 99 King Totems to Fathard in Eulmore.
Qwiber of LightA loot drop from the "The Seat Of Sacrifice (Extreme)" Trial or trading in 99 Totems of Light to Fathard in Eulmore.
Shadow QwiberA loot drop from the "The Minstrel's Ballad: Hades's Elegy" Trial or trading in 99 Hades Totems to Fathard in Eulmore.
Ruby QwiberA loot drop from the "The Cinder Drift (Extreme)" Trial or trading in 99 Ruby Totems to C'intana in Mor Dhona.
Emerald QwiberA loot drop from the "Castrum Marinum (Extreme)" Trial or trading in 99 Emerald Totems to C'intana in Mor Dhona.
Diamond QwiberA loot drop from the "The Cloud Deck (Extreme)" Trial or trading in 99 Diamon Totems to C'intana in Mor Dhona.
LanderwaffeAfter acquiring all the Qwiber dragon mounts, you will unlock the quest "The Dragon Made" which rewards the Landerwaffe mount.

Final Fantasy XIV mounts: Beast Tribe mounts

(Image credit: Source: Windows Central / Square Enix)

Befriending the Beast Tribes of Final Fantasy XIV will reward you with these mounts.

MountRequirements
Cavalry DrakeAttain the Rank 4 Reputation level with the Amalj'aa Beast Tribe and buy it from the Amalj'aa Vender in the Ring of Ash for 120,000 Gil.
Laurel GoobbueAttain the Rank 4 Reputation level with the Sylph Beast Tribe and buy it from the Sylphic Vender in Little Solace for 120,000 Gil.
Cavalry ElbestAttain the Rank 4 Reputation level with the Sahagin Beast Tribe and buy it from the Sahagin Vender in Novv's Nursery for 120,000 Gil.
Bomb PalanquinAttain the Rank 4 Reputation level with the Kobold Beast Tribe and buy it from the Kobold Vender in 789th Order Dig for 120,000 Gil.
DirewolfAttain the Rank 7 Reputation level with the Ixali Beast Tribe and buy it from the Ixali Vender in Ehcatl for 120,000 Gil.
SanuwaAttain the Rank 8 Reputation level with the Vanu Vanu Beast Tribe and buy it from Luna Vanu in Ok' Gundu Nakki for 200,000 Gil.
Cloud MallowAttain the Rank 8 Reputation level with the Moogle Beast Tribe and buy it from Mogmul Mogbelly in Bahrr Lehs for 200,000 Gil.
KongamatoAttain the Rank 7 Reputation level with the Vath Beast Tribe and buy it from Vath Stickpeddler in Loth ast Vath for 200,000 Gil.
Striped RayAttain the Rank 8 Reputation level with the Kojin Beast Tribe and buy it from Shikitahe in Tamamizu for 12 Kojin Sango.
MaridAttain the Rank 7 Reputation level with the Ananta Beast Tribe and buy it from the Madhura in Castellum Velodyna for 18 Ananta Dreamstaffs.
True GriffinAttain the Rank 8 Reputation level with the Ananta Beast Tribe and buy it from the Madhura in Castellum Velodyna for 18 Ananta Dreamstaffs.
MikoshiAttain the Rank 8 Reputation level with the Namazu Beast Tribe and buy it from the Gyosho in Dhoro Iloh for 20 Namazu Koban.
Portley PorxieAttain the Rank 7 Reputation level with the Pixie Beast Tribe and buy it from Jul Oul in Il Mheg for 18 Fae Fancies.
Great Vessel Of RonkaAttain the Rank 7 Reputation level with the Qitari Beast Tribe and buy it from Yuqurl Manl in The Rak'tika Greatwood for 18 Qitari Compliments.
Rolling TankardAttain the Rank 7 Reputation level with the Dwarf Beast Tribe and buy it from Mizutt in Lakeland for 18 Hammered Frogments.

Final Fantasy XIV mounts: Hunt mounts

(Image credit: Source: Square Enix)

The Hunt is side-content that tasks you with hunting special monsters out in the overworld. Slaying these creatures will reward you with these mounts.

MountRequirements
WyvernPurchased from Bertana in Idyllshire with 6 Clan Mark Logs. Clan Mark Logs are obtained by turning in 500 Centurio Seals which in turn are gained by hunting Clan Mark monsters.
Centurio TigerObtain the "You got Game" achievement which is gained by obtaining the "Bring your A Game V" and "Bring your S Game V" achievements. The "Bring your A Game V" achievement involves hunting 3,000 Rank A Elite Marks and the "Bring your S Game V" involves hunting 2,000 Rank S Elite Marks.
TriceratopsObtain the "Nuts for Nutsy" achievement by gaining the "Shadowbring your A Game V" and "Shadowbring your S Game V" achievements. The "Shadowbring your A Game V" achievement involves hunting 2,000 Rank A Elite Marks in Norvrandt and the "Shadowbring your S Game V" involves hunting 1,000 Rank S or higher Elite Marks in Norvrandt.
Forgiven ReticenceAcquire 3,200 Sacks of Nuts from hunting Elite Marks and trade them to Xylle at the Crystarium or Ilfroy at Eulmore.

Final Fantasy XIV mounts: FATE mounts

(Image credit: Source: Windows Central / Square Enix)

These mounts are acquired by participating in rare, overworld events called "FATES."

MountRequirements
IxionPurchased from Eschina in Rhalger's Reach with 12 Ixion Horns which can obtained by defeating Ixion in the FATE "A Horse Outside." You can also acquire Ixion by turning in 400 Faux Leaves (obtained from Faux Hollow activities) to the Faux Commander in Idyllshire. Alternatively, you can purchase it from Khloe in Idyllshire with one Khloe's Gold Certificate of Commendation, which are obtained from completing the weekly Wondrous Tail journal.
Ironfrog MoverPurchased from Falthard in Eulmore with 12 Formidable Cogs which can obtained by defeating the Formidable in the FATE "A Finale Most Formidable."
TyrannosaurusA loot drop from Anemos Lockboxes obtained in Anemos FATES in the 144-man instance area, "The Forbidden Land, Eureka Anemos.
EldthursA loot drop from Happy Bunny Lockboxes (or Gold Bunny Chests) obtained in Bunny FATES within "The Forbidden Land, Eureka Pyros."
Eurekan PetrelA loot drop from Happy Bunny Lockboxes (or Gold Bunny Chests) obtained in Bunny FATES within "The Forbidden Land, Eureka Hydatos."

Final Fantasy XIV mounts: PVP mounts

(Image credit: Source: Square Enix)

Engaging other players in Final Fantasy XIV's myriad of PVP modes will reward you with these mounts.

MountRequirements
GotenObtain the "Fame Fatale" achievement by winning 30 Feast or Crystalline Conflict matches while equipped with a title acquired from the Disreputable Priest, who can be found at the Wolves' Den Pier.
GingaObtain the "Frontline Fury" achievement by winning 10 Frontlines or Rivals Wings battles while equipped with a title acquired from the Disreputable Priest, who can be found at the Wolves' Den Pier.
RaigoObtain the "Furious Fatalities" achievement by winning a combination of 60 Frontlines/Rivals Wings battles or Feast/Crystalline matches while equipped with a title acquired from the Disreputable Priest, who can be found at the Wolves' Den Pier.
Storm WarsteedObtain the "A Line In The Storm IV" achievement by helping the Maelstrom Grand Company win 100 Frontline PVP battles.
Serpent WarsteedObtain the "A Line In The Glade IV" achievement by helping the Twin Adders Grand Company win 100 Frontline PVP battles.
Flame WarsteedObtain the "A Line In The Sand IV" achievement by helping the Immortal Flames Grand Company win 100 Frontline PVP battles.
Logistics SystemObtain the "Behind Enemy Lines I" achievement by helping any Grand Company win 200 Frontline PVP battles.
Aerodynamics SystemObtain the "In A Blaze Of Glory V" achievement by helping any of the Grand Companies win 100 Fields of Glory PVP battles.
Magitek AvengerObtain the "Die Another Day III" achievement winning 100 Rivals Wings PVP campaigns.
Magitek Avenger A-1Obtain the "Out Of Hiding" achievement winning 100 Hidden Gorge PVP campaigns.
Magitek Sky ArmorPurchase with 20,000 Wolf Marks which can be obtained from any PVP mode.
Safeguard SystemObtain the "Front And Center V" achievement by winning 100 Frontline PVP battles.
Construct VIIObtain the "In A Blaze Of Glory V" achievement by helping any of the Grand Companies win 100 Onsal Hakair PVP battles.
Gloria-class AirshipObtain the "You Are What You Eat IV" achievement by winning 200 PVP battles in The Feast.
Final Fantasy XIV mounts: Gold Saucer mounts

(Image credit: Source: Square Enix)

These mounts are available for purchase using currency earned in mini-games at the Manderville Gold Saucer.

MountRequirements
AdamantoisePurchase with 200,000 MCP at the Gold Saucer.
FenrirPurchase with 1,000,000 MCP at the Gold Saucer.
Archon ThronePurchase with 750,000 MCP at the Gold Saucer.
Korpokkur KolossusPurchase with 750,000 MCP at the Gold Saucer.
Sabotender EmperadorPurchase with 2,000,000 MCP at the Gold Saucer.

Final Fantasy XIV mounts: Crafting & Gathering mounts

(Image credit: Source: Square Enix)

These mounts can only be obtained in content that requires Crafting and Gathering Classes.

MountRequirements
UfitiPurchased with 8,400 Skybuilders Scrips, which you can earn by participating in the Ishgardian Restoration activity.
Albino KarakulPurchased with 8,400 Skybuilders Scrips, which you can earn by participating in the Ishgardian Restoration activity.
Big ShellPurchased with 8,400 Skybuilders Scrips, which you can earn by participating in the Ishgardian Restoration activity.
Antelope DoePurchased with 8,400 Skybuilders Scrips, which you can earn by participating in the Ishgardian Restoration activity.
Antelope StagObtained in Fête Presents or turning in 30 Fête Tokens to Enie in Ishgard. Both Fête Presents and Tokens are obtained in the Ishgardian Restoration Fête events.
Ehll TouComplete the Ishgardian Restoration sidequest "On Ehll Tou's Wings".
DhalmelOne of the possible rewards of the Kupe of Fortune mini-game, which is a part of the Ishgardian Restoration activity.
PteranodonObtain the "Castle In The Sky" achievement by earning 500,000 skyward score points in Ishgardian Restoration activity as every Disciple of the Land and Hand Class.
Flying ChairCrafted by Alchemists using eight Cloudsbreathes and one Rivieria Armchair.
Magicked BedCrafted by Carpenters using three Enchanted Elm Lumber, four Undyed Velveteen, and four Cloudsbreathes.
HybodusObtain the "No More Fish In The Sea II" achievement by scoring 10,000 points during a single ocean fishing voyage.

Final Fantasy XIV mounts: Bozjan Resistence mounts

(Image credit: Source: Square Enix)

You can obtain these mounts by completing activities associated with the Bozjan Resistence.

MountRequirements
Al-iklilObtain the "A Complete History" achievement by gaining the "Annals of War", "Annals of Archaeology" and "Annals of Liberation" achievements. "Annals of War" involves completing all "Bozjan Southern Front" entries in the field record. "Annals of Archaeology" involves completing all "Delubrum Reginae" entries in the field record. "Annals of Liberation" involves completing all "Zadnor" entries in the field record.
Construct 14Obtain 180 Bozjan Clusters from "The Bozjan Southern Front" PvE instance and trade them in to the Resistance Quartermaster in Zadnor.
Gabriel ΑA loot drop inside Southern Front Lockboxes which can be obtained from "The Bozjan Southern Front" PvE instance.

Final Fantasy XIV mounts: Miscellaneous mounts

(Image credit: Source: Windows Central / Square Enix)

This section is dedicated to mounts obtained through various forms of content that were too short for their own sections.

MountRequirements
Gilded Magitek ArmorObtain the "Everybody's Darling" achievement by receiving 500 Player Commendations.
Parade ChocoboObtain the "Leaving A Better Impression II" achievement by receiving 3000 Player Commendations.
AhrimanTurn in six Achievement Certificates to Jonathas in Old Gridania.
BehemothTurn in six Achievement Certificates to Jonathas in Old Gridania.
Magitek DeathclawTurn in six Achievement Certificates to Jonathas in Old Gridania.
ZuPurchased from the Resident Caretaker in the housing districts with one Iron Voyage Spoil, which you can earn by dispatching your Free Company's airship on a voyage to Sector 24.
AstropeObtain the "I Hope Mentor Will Notice Me VI" achievement by completing 2,000 duties through Duty Roulette: Mentor.
Magicked CardComplete the "The Adventurer with All the Cards" sidequest.
IncitatusYou can obtain it by turning in 600 Faux Leaves (obtained from Faux Hollow activities) to the Faux Commander in Idyllshire. You also can purchase it from Khloe in Idyllshire with one Khloe's Gold Certificate of Commendation, which are obtained from completing the weekly Wondrous Tail journal.
Gilded MikoshiBought from Edelina in Mor Dhona for 50,000,000 Gil.
Resplendent Vessel Of RonkaBought from Tabeth in Eulmore for 25,000,000 Gil.
Construct VI-SYou can obtain it by turning in 600 Faux Leaves (obtained from Faux Hollow activities) to the Faux Commander in Idyllshire.

Final Fantasy XIV mounts: Limited-timed mounts

(Image credit: Source: Windows Central / Square Enix)

These mounts were available for a limited-time during special events or seasons of the PVP modes. While most of these mounts can't be obtained anymore, some of these events that reward these mounts are brought back every once in a while so it is a good idea to keep an eye out.

MountRequirements
Regalia Type-GA limited-timed reward obtained during the Final Fantasy XV collaboration event which originally ended on May 27, 2019. It was made available again from Sept. 13, 2021, 1 a.m. (PDT) unti Oct. 18, 2021, 7:59 a.m.
Lone HellhoundA limited-timed reward for players who managed to get into the top 100 rankings of The Feast PVP mode, during its 3rd season.
Pack HellhoundA limited-timed reward for players who managed to get into the top 100 rankings of The Feast PVP mode, during its 3rd season.
Lone FaehoundA limited-timed reward for players who managed to get into the top 30 rankings of The Feast PVP mode, during its 4th season.
Pack FaehoundA limited-timed reward for players who managed to get into the top 30 rankings of The Feast PVP mode, during its 4th season.
Magitek ConveyorA limited-timed reward for players who managed to get into the top 100 rankings of The Feast PVP mode, during its 7th season.
Prototype ConveyorA limited-timed reward for players who managed to get into the top 100 rankings of The Feast PVP mode, during its 8th season.
Magna RoaderA limited-timed reward for players who managed to get into the top 100 rankings of The Feast PVP mode, during its 11th season.
Maxima RoaderA limited-timed reward for players who managed to get into the top 100 rankings of The Feast PVP mode, during its 12th season.
EpimetheusA limited-timed reward for players who managed to get into the top 100 rankings of The Feast PVP mode, during its 14th season.
MenoetiusA limited-timed reward for players who managed to get into the top 100 rankings of The Feast PVP mode, during its 15th season.
Magitek HyperconveyorA limited-timed reward for players who managed to get into the top 100 rankings of The Feast PVP mode, during its 16th season.
Prototype RoaderA limited-timed reward for players who managed to get into the top 100 rankings of The Feast PVP mode, during its 17th season.
Whisper-goA limited-timed mount obtained by acquiring 13 Yo-kai Watch Minions during the Yo-kai Watch Collaboration event which ended on Oct. 3, 2016.
Whisper A-go-goA limited-timed mount obtained by acquiring 13 Yo-kai Watch Weapons during the Yo-kai Watch Collaboration event which ended on Oct. 3, 2016.
Jibanyan CouchA limited-timed mount obtained by acquiring 17 Yo-kai Watch weapons during a return of the Yo-kai Watch Collaboration event which ended on Dec. 8, 2020.
Original Fat ChocoboA limited-timed mount purchased from the Mog Station during a promotional event which ended on Dec. 31, 2016.
Flying CumulusA limited-timed mount purchased from the Mog Station during a cross promotional event with Amazon which ended on Dec. 31, 2017.
FalconA limited-timed reward obtained during the "Fly the Mount" event which ended on Sept. 30, 2017.
Fat Black ChocoboA limited-timed reward obtained during a collaboration event with Twitch which ended on Aug. 24, 2021.
SnowmanA limited-timed mount which was obtainable during the "Starlight Celebration" event which ended on Dec. 31, 2020.
ChocorpokkurA limited-timed mount which was only available in the "Butterfinger Promotion" event which ended on June 30, 2021.
King PorxieA limited-timed mount which was only available in the "Lawson Promotion" event which ended on Sept. 20, 2021.
Legacy ChocoboA mount only accessible to legacy players who been subscribed to Final Fantasy XIV before it rebooted itself as Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn.
GoobbueA mount only accessible to players who been playing Final Fantasy XIV before it was rebooted into A Realm Reborn. At Level 30, Legacy players will need to seek out the Wandering Minstral.

Final Fantasy XIV mounts: Endwalker mounts

(Image credit: Square Enix)

These are brand-new mounts that have been added to Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker. Be warned that this list will contain potential spoilers for the main scenario quests, so read this list if you're prepared for that or after completing the story.

MountRequirements
ArionPurchase the Digital Collector's Upgrade for Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store.
LynxA limited-timed reward for players who managed to get into the top 100 rankings of The Feast PVP mode during its third season.
Lynx of Eternal DarknessA loot drop from "The Minstrel's Ballad: Hydaelyn's Call" Trial.
Lynx of Divine LightA loot drop from "The Minstrel's Ballad: Zodiark's Fall" Trial.
Bluefeather LynxA loot drop from "The Minstrel's Ballad: Endsinger's Aria" Trial.
ArgosComplete the main scenario quest "Endwalker."
DreadnaughtA limited-timed reward for players who managed to get into the top 100 rankings of The Feast PVP mode during its 20th season.
Level CheckerPurchased from Nesvaaz in Radz-at-Han with 12 Chi Bolts, which can be obtained by defeating Chi in the FATE "Omicron Recall: Killing Order."
CalydontisYou can purchase it from Khloe in Idyllshire with one Khloe's Gold Certificate of Commendation, which is obtained from completing the weekly Wondrous Tail journal.
VictorObtain the "Endgame Hunter" achievement by gaining the "Take Your A Game Further III" and "Take Your S Game Further III" achievements. The "Take Your A Game Further III" achievement involves hunting 2000 Rank A Elite Marks in Endwalker regions and the "Take your S Game Further III" involves hunting 1,000 Rank S Marks in Endwalker Regions.
WivrePurchased from Edelina in Mor Dhona with 500 Bicolor Gemstone Vouchers. Bicolor Gemstone Vouchers can be bought and sold at the marketboard or you can trade in 100 Bicolor Gemstones for a single Bicolor Gemstone Voucher. Speak to Gadfrid in Old Sharlayan or Sajareen in Radz-at-Han to trade in the Bicolor Gemstones.
Demi-PhoinixA loot drop from the 8-man Raid, "Asphodelos: The Fourth Circle (Savage)."
VinegaroonAcquire 3,200 Sacks of Nuts from hunting Elite Marks and trade them to J'lakshai at Old Sharlayan or Wilmetta at Radz-at-Han.
Pod 603Purchased with 300,000 MCP at the Gold Saucer.
TrollYou can obtain it by turning in 600 Faux Leaves (obtained from Faux Hollow activities) to the Faux Commander in Idyllshire. You also can purchase it from Khloe in Idyllshire with one Khloe's Gold Certificate of Commendation, which are obtained from completing the weekly Wondrous Tail journal.
Papa PaissaPurchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store.
MegashibaPurchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store.
AlkonostTrade in three Resplendent Feathers to Nesvaaz at Radz-at-Han. Resplendent Feathers are obtained from The Excitatron 6000 dungeon which can be accessed by completing a Timeworn Kumbhiraskin Map or bought at the marketplace.
Hippo CartBought from Ghanta in Thavnair for 18 Arkasodara Pana after reaching Rank 7 (Sworn) reputation for the Arkasodara Tribe.
Lynx of Imperious WindA loot drop from the Storm's Crown (Extreme) Trial
SunforgedA loot drop from the 8-man Raid, Abyssos: The Eighth Circle (Savage).
Wondrous LannerYou can obtain it by turning in 600 Faux Leaves (obtained from Faux Hollow activities) to the Faux Commander in Idyllshire. You also can purchase it from Khloe in Idyllshire with one Khloe's Gold Certificate of Commendation, which are obtained from completing the weekly Wondrous Tail journal.
FylgjaReach the Lv. 25 Malmstone during Series 2 of the Crystalline Conflict.
Island MandragoraPurchased from the Horrendous Hoarder with 12,000 Seafarer's Cowries obtained from the Island Sanctuary.
Island Onion PrincePurchased from the Horrendous Hoarder with 12,000 Seafarer's Cowries obtained from the Island Sanctuary.
Island Eggplant Knight Purchased from the Horrendous Hoarder with 12,000 Seafarer's Cowries obtained from the Island Sanctuary.
Garlond GL-IIPurchased from the Horrendous Hoarder with 24,000 Seafarer's Cowries obtained from the Island Sanctuary.
PolarbearThis was once a limited-timed mount obtained during the 2021 "Moonfire Faire" event. It is now purchasable from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store.
SilkieObtained by unlocking all the Survey Records in the Sil'dihn Subterrane Variant Dungeon
Sil'dihn ThroneObtained by trading in 100 Sil'dihn Silvers to Trisassant in Old Sharlayan. Sil'dihn Silvers can be found in the Sil'dihn Subterrane Variant Dungeon.
Miw MiisvBought from N-0598 in Ultima Thule for 18 Omnicron Omnitickets after reaching Rank 7 (Sworn) reputation for the Omnicron Tribe.
Mechanical Lotus Purchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store.

What mount will you strive to obtain?

As you can see, Final Fantasy XIV has a metric ton of mounts for you to ride. I plan to grab the Landerwaffe mount because it is an epic-looking robot dragon that transforms into a jet straight whenever it flies. This is but one of many features that has made Final Fantasy XIV one of the best multiplayer games on PC, and Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker will continue to expand upon them.

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker is now available for purchase on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. This exciting expansion features new jobs, playable races, changes to existing jobs, locales, bosses, and much more.

We wish to give a special shout-out to YouTuber Zepla HQ and the fansite FFXIV Collect for information regarding the unlock requirements for every mount.