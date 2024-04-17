Ghost of Tsushima brings PlayStation Trophies to Windows PC

What you need to know

First released on PlayStation 4 back in July 2020, Ghost of Tsushima is coming to Windows PC on May 16, 2024.

The port is being co-developed by Sucker Punch Productions and Nixxes Software.

Ghost of Tsushima is the first PlayStation game to support Trophies on PC, with a special overlay that includes a player's Friends list, Trophies, Settings.

The next big PlayStation game to head to PC is bringing some big changes.

Sucker Punch Productions' Ghost of Tsushima will support PlayStation Trophies on Windows PC, a first for the porting endeavor that first began in earnest back in 2020. As shared by PlayStation Blog, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut — which is being brought to PC with aid from Dutch porting studio Nixxes Software — shares a Trophy list with the PlayStation 5 version of the game.

Additionally, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut will have a special overlay that can be accessed in-game, allowing players to check their PlayStation Friends list, Trophies, Settings, and Profile while playing the game on PC. To pull up this overlay, just press SHIFT + F1 on your keyboard while playing. Naturally, in order to access this overlay and unlock Trophies, players will have to have their Steam account linked to a PlayStation Network account.

Cross-play and cross-platform chat are also enabled for PC players who want to play the co-op Legends mode with anyone on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. We've also got the detailed PC requirements for Ghost of Tsushima, ensuring players know how this samurai experience will scale across their particular hardware.

PlayStation support for Windows PC is continuing to improve

As the list of PlayStation Studios games available on Windows PC is growing, the platform holder is investing more and more into allowing PC players to have a smooth experience alongside their friends on console. Cross-play, cross-platform chat, and now shared Trophies mean players can progress their PlayStation profiles when playing on PC or on a console.

Analysis: Making the ecosystem tighter

This is a smart move, and closely resembles how signing into a Steam game with your Xbox account allows you to sync achievements on both platforms. Obviously it's safe to expect this overlay and Trophy support to show up in future PlayStation games that are ported to Windows PC, but I'm curious if it'll be patched in on any existing games, especially the recent titles like Horizon Forbidden West and Helldivers 2.

Up next for PlayStation games on PC is the Until Dawn remake from Ballistic Moon, which is currently scheduled to arrive at some point before the end of the year. Concord, a live-service title being developed by Firewalk and slated to arrive later in 2024, is also coming to PC at the same time as PlayStation 5.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut is slated to launch for Windows PC on May 16, 2024 via Steam (and GreenManGaming) and the Epic Games Store.