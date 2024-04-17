Ghost of Tsushima PC specs: Does my computer meet recommended system requirements?

Ghost of Tsushima is a fantastic open-world action-adventure game that originally released exclusively for PlayStation in 2020. But now, the Director's Cut is finally coming to PC on May 16, 2024 for computer gamers to enjoy. That said, you'll need to make sure that your gaming PC is capable of running this gorgeous game when it launches. Just so you know, you can currently get Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut for Steam on sale at CDKeys.

Below, I'll go over the minimum and recommended PC system requirements as stated on Steam. Following that I'll explain how to check your system's specs and provide tips for upgrading your computer.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut (PC) The Mongols have invaded Tsushima, burning homes and villages while cutting a bloody path across the land. Jin Sakai must determine if he will fight these enemies in the traditional and honorable way or if he will resort to ignoble stealth tactics. Buy at: <a href="https://greenmangaming.sjv.io/c/221109/1219987/15105?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.greenmangaming.com%2Fgames%2Fghost-of-tsushima-directors-cut-pc%2F" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.com"" target="_blank">GMG (Steam) | <a href="https://cdkeys.pxf.io/c/221109/1566025/18216?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdkeys.com%2Fghost-of-tsushima-director-s-cut-pc-steam" data-link-merchant="cdkeys.com"" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.com"" target="_blank">CDKeys (Steam) | <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100624765-14473384?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.humblebundle.com/store/ghost-of-tsushima-directors-cut" data-link-merchant="humblebundle.com"" data-link-merchant="cdkeys.com"" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.com"" target="_blank">Humble Bundle (Steam)

Ghost of Tsushima specs: System requirements

Ghost of Tsushima is the latest PlayStation Studios game to come to Windows PC. Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements as listed on the Steam page. It's always better to try and meet recommended system requirements rather than minimum ones as this provides a better playing experience.

Ghost of Tsushima PC Minimum system requirements for Windows

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3-7100 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Intel Core i3-7100 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT Storage: 75 GB available space

75 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD Recommended

Both the Intel Core i3-7100 CPU and the GTX 960 GPU came out in 2015 while the Ryzen 3 1200 and Radeon RX 5500 XT came out in 2017. As such, if you've purchased a decent gaming computer or processors in the last five years than your CPU and GPU are likely good enough to run Ghost of Tsushima's minimum system requirements. Just make sure you have enough space for the game.

Ghost of Tsushima PC Recommended system requirements for Windows

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i5-8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT Storage: 75 GB available space

75 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD Required

The Intel Core i5-8600 CPU released in 2018 while AMD Ryzen 5 3600 CPU launched in 2019. Meanwhile, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU launched in 2019 while AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT released in 2020. These requirements still aren't super demanding, so a gaming computer or component upgrades for your gaming rig purchased within the last three years are likely capable of handling this game.

Can I play Ghost of Tsushima on Mac? No. Ghost of Tsushima is only available to play on Windows 10 or higher.

Back to the top ^

How do I see my computer configuration to see if it can run Ghost of Tsushima?

Travel around Feudal Japan era Tsushima Island while fighting off the invading Mongols. (Image credit: PlayStation Studios)

Ctrl + Alt + Delete → Task Manager → Performance tab

CPU: After selecting this, look in the upper corner above the graph to see what central processing unit (CPU) your computer has.

After selecting this, look in the upper corner above the graph to see what central processing unit (CPU) your computer has. Memory: Memory is also referred to as RAM. After clicking on this, look above the graph to see how many gigabytes (GB) your system has.

Memory is also referred to as RAM. After clicking on this, look above the graph to see how many gigabytes (GB) your system has. Disk: This tells you your storage capacity for your HDD or SSD. After clicking on this option, look where it says Capacity under the graph. Just note that the number listed here will be slightly less than your system's actual storage space (some is allocated elsewhere). As an example, my work computer shows 1.8TB, which means I have 2TB of space.

This tells you your storage capacity for your HDD or SSD. After clicking on this option, look where it says Capacity under the graph. Just note that the number listed here will be slightly less than your system's actual storage space (some is allocated elsewhere). As an example, my work computer shows 1.8TB, which means I have 2TB of space. GPU: After clicking on this, look above the graph in the upper right corner to see what graphics processing unit your computer has. It is possible to have more than one GPU, but you only need one of them to handle Ghost of Tsushima's system requirements.

Back to the top ^

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Can my gaming handheld run Ghost of Tsushima?

Gaming handhelds can make PC gaming more convenient. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Currently, it's hard to say how well Ghost of Tsushima will run on Steam Deck, ROG Ally, Legion Go, or other PC gaming handhelds. The game is very scenic with a minimal HUD design that only shows up when needed. It's possible that some text could be hard to read and that the game could require some touchscreen interaction, but we won't know for sure until the game launches.

Specifically on the Steam website, Ghost of Tsushima is listed as Steam Deck Unknown:

STEAM DECK COMPATIBILITY ❓

Valve is still learning about Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT. We do not currently have further information regarding Steam Deck compatibility.

Can I play Ghost of Tsushima on Steam Deck, ROG Ally, or other gaming handhelds? It's currently unknown how well Ghost of Tsushima will run on gaming handhelds like Steam Deck, ROG Ally, and Legion Go. It's possible that certain text will be hard to read and it's also possible that certain menus could require players to use the touchscreen.

Back to the top ^

How to upgrade my computer for Ghost of Tsushima

You might need to upgrade your gaming PC if it doesn't meet Ghost of Tsushima system requirements. (Image credit: Windows Central)

If you've discovered that your computer cannot play Ghost of Tsushima or else doesn't meet recommended system requirements then it might be time to upgrade your gaming PC. Below are links to our helpful guides to help you get your system sorted whether it be through purchasing a new gaming PC, getting more storage space, or upgrading a component.

Protect Tsushima from invaders

Ghost of Tsushima is one of the most compelling games I've played in a long time. Thanks to the game's beautiful aesthetic and minimum HUD, every area is scenic and gorgeous to look at. Then of course, the story surrounding Jin Sakai and his mission to disrupt the invading Mongols is very compelling and will drive your further into the narrative. If you haven't picked it up yet, consider buying Ghost of Tsushima for Steam while it's on sale at CDKeys.

But in order to play this amazing game, you'll need to make sure your computer can handle it. If your CPU or GPU are older it might be time to upgrade them. Additionally, you'll need to make sure you have enough storage space to install this action-adventure. As always, I recommend aiming for the recommended system requirements rather than the minimum ones so you can get the best playing experience.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut (PC) Your home has been threatened by vicious invaders and it's up to you to save your people. But this situation is severely different from how you've handled things before. You might have to make choices that go against traditional codes of honor. Buy at: <a href="https://greenmangaming.sjv.io/c/221109/1219987/15105?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.greenmangaming.com%2Fgames%2Fghost-of-tsushima-directors-cut-pc%2F" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.com"" target="_blank">GMG (Steam) | <a href="https://cdkeys.pxf.io/c/221109/1566025/18216?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdkeys.com%2Fghost-of-tsushima-director-s-cut-pc-steam" data-link-merchant="cdkeys.com"" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.com"" target="_blank">CDKeys (Steam) | <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100624765-14473384?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.humblebundle.com/store/ghost-of-tsushima-directors-cut" data-link-merchant="humblebundle.com"" data-link-merchant="cdkeys.com"" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.com"" target="_blank">Humble Bundle (Steam)

Back to the top ^