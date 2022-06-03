Gigabyte's RTX 3080 Ti graphics card is actually $70 below MSRP

Head on over to Newegg and you can get the Gigabyte Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card for just $1,049.99 when you use the code VGARWA42 during checkout. Upon initial release, this GPU was supposed to sell for around $1,120. That makes today's deal $70 off its MSRP, but if you consider that recently this card was selling for closer to $1,500 or more from scalpers, then today's price has even greater value.



GPU prices have not been friendly to us consumers recently. Just finding the graphics cards in stock at all has been painful. It's really great to see them not only dropping back down to MSRP but actually going on sale. This isn't the only way to save, either. A lot of the Gigabyte brand graphics cards are on sale at Newegg. Get $30 off the RTX 3080 (opens in new tab) with code VGARWA44 and $10 off the RTX 3070 (opens in new tab) with code SSBT327.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU $1,120 $1,049.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab)



When it comes to GPUs, any savings is good savings. Generally price drops we've seen in the past weren't really price drops but more of a "return to normal." So it's pretty exceptional to see them actually dropping into deal territory.

I don't know how much needs to be said about the 3080 Ti. In the world of graphics cards, it is quite near the top of the crop. Only the RTX 3090 outshines it (you know, until the 40xx series), but it has a price that's way above it, too. This is a powerful graphics card that is sure to bump up your system.



This version in particular includes an integrated 12GB GDDR6X 384-bit memory interface, two HDMI 2.1 ports, and three DisplayPort 1.4 connections. You'll be able to hook up multiple monitors and game with high frame rates.



There is a metal back plate for protection, and it also comes with a four-year warranty once you register it.