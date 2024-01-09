Helldivers 2 gets Windows PC requirements detailed, full cross-play support with PS5

What you need to know

Helldivers 2 is an upcoming third-person co-op shooter being developed by Arrowhead Game Studios and published by PlayStation Studios.

Helldivers 2 is launching on Windows PC and PlayStation 5 on Feb. 8, 2024, with cross-play enabled.

The PC requirements for the game have also been released.

Get ready to mow down hordes of alien monsters with your friends.

Helldivers 2 is on the way, with developer Arrowhead Game Studios sharing details (via PlayStation Blog) on what PC players will need in order to join in at launch. Published by PlayStation Studios, Helldivers 2 supports cross-play between PC and PlayStation 5, so players can hop in and play together regardless of which platform they're on.

Helldivers 2 PC requirements

Helldivers 2



Team up with friends to fight aliens across PC and PS5. Hordes are attacking, and humanity needs defenders. This third-person shooter appears to evolve the formula of the original arcade-like experience, and cross-play ensures players can stay together.



Naturally, every computer is different, and two machines with identical specs on paper might see slight differences in performance. With that in mind, players who want the minimum experience in Helldivers 2, players at 1080p 30 FPS with low settings, should be able to use the following hardware:

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 470

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 470 CPU: Intel Core i7-4970k or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

Intel Core i7-4970k or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X RAM: 8GB DDR4

8GB DDR4 OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit STORAGE: 100 GB HDD

Meanwhile, here's what the developers say can play the game at 1080p 60 FPS with medium settings:

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT CPU: Intel Core i7-9700k or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Intel Core i7-9700k or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X RAM: 16GB DDR4

16GB DDR4 OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit STORAGE: 100GB SSD

If you want to play Helldivers 2 at 1440p 60 FPS with high settings, you'll want to meet these specs:

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 CPU: Intel Core i5-12600k or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

Intel Core i5-12600k or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D RAM: 8GB DDR4

8GB DDR4 OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit STORAGE: 100GB SSD

Finally, someone who wants to kill aliens at 4K 60 FPS with ultra settings enabled should meet the following requirements:

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX CPU: Intel Core i7-12600k or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Intel Core i7-12600k or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X RAM: 8GB DDR4

8GB DDR4 OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit STORAGE: 100GB SSD

Analysis: A fun shooter for PlayStation to test PC waters with

While most PlayStation games that come to PC are single-player games getting a port after a year or two has passed, that's not the case with Helldivers 2, a day and date release. This makes sense, as the co-op focus means it needs as many players as possible right out of the gate. Still, I am curious what kind of learnings PlayStation will take from this game depending on how well it does.

No matter what, I'll be giving it a try come February. Killing aliens in co-op is just a good, tried-and-true premise, and cross-play should make rounding up a couple of friends a painless process.

Outside of Helldivers 2, Horizon Forbidden West is also slated to arrive on PC later this year, though there's no release date right now.