Helldivers 2 gets Windows PC requirements detailed, full cross-play support with PS5
Here's the PC specs you'll need to play Arrowhead Games' alien-killing co-op shooter.
What you need to know
- Helldivers 2 is an upcoming third-person co-op shooter being developed by Arrowhead Game Studios and published by PlayStation Studios.
- Helldivers 2 is launching on Windows PC and PlayStation 5 on Feb. 8, 2024, with cross-play enabled.
- The PC requirements for the game have also been released.
Get ready to mow down hordes of alien monsters with your friends.
Helldivers 2 is on the way, with developer Arrowhead Game Studios sharing details (via PlayStation Blog) on what PC players will need in order to join in at launch. Published by PlayStation Studios, Helldivers 2 supports cross-play between PC and PlayStation 5, so players can hop in and play together regardless of which platform they're on.
Helldivers 2 PC requirements
Helldivers 2
Team up with friends to fight aliens across PC and PS5. Hordes are attacking, and humanity needs defenders. This third-person shooter appears to evolve the formula of the original arcade-like experience, and cross-play ensures players can stay together.
Buy from: GreenManGaming (Steam)
Naturally, every computer is different, and two machines with identical specs on paper might see slight differences in performance. With that in mind, players who want the minimum experience in Helldivers 2, players at 1080p 30 FPS with low settings, should be able to use the following hardware:
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 470
- CPU: Intel Core i7-4970k or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X
- RAM: 8GB DDR4
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- STORAGE: 100 GB HDD
Meanwhile, here's what the developers say can play the game at 1080p 60 FPS with medium settings:
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT
- CPU: Intel Core i7-9700k or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- RAM: 16GB DDR4
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- STORAGE: 100GB SSD
If you want to play Helldivers 2 at 1440p 60 FPS with high settings, you'll want to meet these specs:
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800
- CPU: Intel Core i5-12600k or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
- RAM: 8GB DDR4
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- STORAGE: 100GB SSD
Finally, someone who wants to kill aliens at 4K 60 FPS with ultra settings enabled should meet the following requirements:
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX
- CPU: Intel Core i7-12600k or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- RAM: 8GB DDR4
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- STORAGE: 100GB SSD
Analysis: A fun shooter for PlayStation to test PC waters with
While most PlayStation games that come to PC are single-player games getting a port after a year or two has passed, that's not the case with Helldivers 2, a day and date release. This makes sense, as the co-op focus means it needs as many players as possible right out of the gate. Still, I am curious what kind of learnings PlayStation will take from this game depending on how well it does.
No matter what, I'll be giving it a try come February. Killing aliens in co-op is just a good, tried-and-true premise, and cross-play should make rounding up a couple of friends a painless process.
Outside of Helldivers 2, Horizon Forbidden West is also slated to arrive on PC later this year, though there's no release date right now.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, previews, reviews, interviews and different aspects of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on Xbox and PC gaming on Windows Central. You can find him on Twitter @SamuelTolbert.