HyperX debuts Cloud MIX Buds True Wireless with unique 2.4GHz and Bluetooth for gamers on-the-go
By Daniel Rubino published
New earbuds from HyperX set the bar for ultra-performance when gaming, thanks to their innovative 2.4GHz connectivity.
- HyperX announced new Cloud MIX Buds for $149.99, aimed at gamers who want the best.
- The earbuds offer both Bluetooth 5.2 and a 2.4GHz low-latency connection.
- The Cloud MIX Buds are now available to purchase via HyperX.
Gaming headphones are a dime a dozen these days, including the increasingly popular earbud-style, which are easier to use when commuting or when you want a low profile. But one downside with almost all these devices is Bluetooth, which is excellent for phone calls but not so fantastic for gaming, where some latency is almost always detectable.
Today, HyperX has announced its new Cloud MIX Buds True Wireless, bringing the best of both worlds. Featuring Bluetooth 5.2, the buds work with any PC, gaming device, or Android/iPhone you have lying around. But when you want to play a game seriously, grab the 2.4GHz Type-C dongle and enjoy ultra-low-latency.
Don’t have Type-C? Don’t worry; a Type-A converter and 2-meter extension cable are included in the box, which is perfect for desktop PC setups.
|Driver Type
|Dynamic, 12mm
|Form Factor
|True Wireless Earbuds
|Frequency Response
|10Hz – 20.4kHz
|Impedence
|32Ω
|Sensitvity
|106.5±3 dB 1mW at1kHz
|T.H.D.
|≦1%
|Ear Tips
|Silicone, 3 sizes
|Mic Polar Pattern
|Omni-directional, MEMS
|Mic Frequency Response
|50Hz-6.7kHz
|Audio Connection
|2.4Ghz, Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connections
|USB Audio Format
|Stereo
|USB Specification
|USB 2.0
|Sampling Rates / Bit Depth
|48kHz / 16-bit
|Virtual Surround Sound
|DTS Headphone:X
|Supported Bluetooth Profiles
|HSP.TS, IOPT, A2DP, AVRCP, GAVDP, DID, HFP, HSP
|Earbud Weight
|Earbud (L/R): 11g ± 2g
|Battery life Bluetooth
|Earbuds up to 10 hours, up to 33 hours total
|Battery life 2.4GHz
|Earbuds up to 6 hours, up to 21 hours total
I’ve been using Cloud MIX Buds for the last few weeks, and the audio is outstanding. The buds come in a traditional case with a flip lid, LED, Type-C charging, and a pairing button. There’s also a silicone case that you can use to add more grip and let it stand upright.
But the trick behind Cloud MIX Buds is that the Type-C 2.4GHz dongle can stow in that same Type-C port in the case during travel, making sure you never lose it. Besides using it for PC gaming, I’ve used the 2.4GHz connection with my Valve Steam Deck, which has worked nearly flawlessly.
The specs for Cloud MIX Buds are impressive. There are large 12mm, dynamic drivers with support for DTS Headphone:X, 7.1 surround sound with “precise spatialization and localization for more accurate in-game sound location.” The buds also support in-ear detection and touch controls to skip or pause tracks, as you’d expect from premium earbuds in 2022.
Three sizes of silicone ear tips in the box, and the Cloud MIX Buds work with HyperX’s NGENUITY software (iOS, Android, and Windows) to set the EQ and assign and re-assign touch controls.
Battery life (over Bluetooth) is rated at 33 hours in Bluetooth (A2DP) mode. That includes 10 hours of actual usage and an extra 23 hours of recharging via the case. Using the 2.4GHz low-latency dongle reduces that to 21 hours with 6 hours of battery life initially and an additional 15 hours when recharging via the case.
We’ll be doing a full review of the new HyperX Cloud MIX Buds in the coming weeks to see if it joins our best PC gaming headset guide.
Pricing is set at $149.99, and the buds are now available. There is only one color: Black.
Daniel Rubino is the Executive Editor of Windows Central, head reviewer, podcast co-host, and analyst. He has been covering Microsoft here since 2007, back when this site was called WMExperts (and later Windows Phone Central). His interests include Windows, Microsoft Surface, laptops, next-gen computing, and arguing with people on the internet.
