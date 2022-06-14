HyperX debuts Cloud MIX Buds True Wireless with unique 2.4GHz and Bluetooth for gamers on-the-go

New earbuds from HyperX set the bar for ultra-performance when gaming, thanks to their innovative 2.4GHz connectivity.

HyperX Cloud MIX Buds True Wireless
  • HyperX announced new Cloud MIX Buds for $149.99, aimed at gamers who want the best.
  • The earbuds offer both Bluetooth 5.2 and a 2.4GHz low-latency connection.
  • The Cloud MIX Buds are now available to purchase via HyperX.

Gaming headphones are a dime a dozen these days, including the increasingly popular earbud-style, which are easier to use when commuting or when you want a low profile. But one downside with almost all these devices is Bluetooth, which is excellent for phone calls but not so fantastic for gaming, where some latency is almost always detectable.

Today, HyperX has announced its new Cloud MIX Buds True Wireless, bringing the best of both worlds. Featuring Bluetooth 5.2, the buds work with any PC, gaming device, or Android/iPhone you have lying around. But when you want to play a game seriously, grab the 2.4GHz Type-C dongle and enjoy ultra-low-latency.

Don’t have Type-C? Don’t worry; a Type-A converter and 2-meter extension cable are included in the box, which is perfect for desktop PC setups.

Driver TypeDynamic, 12mm
Form FactorTrue Wireless Earbuds
Frequency Response10Hz – 20.4kHz
Impedence 32Ω
Sensitvity 106.5±3 dB 1mW at1kHz
T.H.D. ≦1%
Ear Tips Silicone, 3 sizes
Mic Polar PatternOmni-directional, MEMS
Mic Frequency Response50Hz-6.7kHz
Audio Connection 2.4Ghz, Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connections
USB Audio FormatStereo
USB Specification USB 2.0
Sampling Rates / Bit Depth48kHz / 16-bit
Virtual Surround SoundDTS Headphone:X
Supported Bluetooth ProfilesHSP.TS, IOPT, A2DP, AVRCP, GAVDP, DID, HFP, HSP
Earbud WeightEarbud (L/R): 11g ± 2g
Battery life BluetoothEarbuds up to 10 hours, up to 33 hours total
Battery life 2.4GHzEarbuds up to 6 hours, up to 21 hours total

HyperX Cloud MIX Buds True Wireless

I’ve been using Cloud MIX Buds for the last few weeks, and the audio is outstanding. The buds come in a traditional case with a flip lid, LED, Type-C charging, and a pairing button. There’s also a silicone case that you can use to add more grip and let it stand upright.

But the trick behind Cloud MIX Buds is that the Type-C 2.4GHz dongle can stow in that same Type-C port in the case during travel, making sure you never lose it. Besides using it for PC gaming, I’ve used the 2.4GHz connection with my Valve Steam Deck, which has worked nearly flawlessly.

The specs for Cloud MIX Buds are impressive. There are large 12mm, dynamic drivers with support for DTS Headphone:X, 7.1 surround sound with “precise spatialization and localization for more accurate in-game sound location.” The buds also support in-ear detection and touch controls to skip or pause tracks, as you’d expect from premium earbuds in 2022.

HyperX Cloud MIX Buds

Three sizes of silicone ear tips in the box, and the Cloud MIX Buds work with HyperX’s NGENUITY software (iOS, Android, and Windows) to set the EQ and assign and re-assign touch controls.

Battery life (over Bluetooth) is rated at 33 hours in Bluetooth (A2DP) mode. That includes 10 hours of actual usage and an extra 23 hours of recharging via the case. Using the 2.4GHz low-latency dongle reduces that to 21 hours with 6 hours of battery life initially and an additional 15 hours when recharging via the case.

We’ll be doing a full review of the new HyperX Cloud MIX Buds in the coming weeks to see if it joins our best PC gaming headset guide.

Pricing is set at $149.99, and the buds are now available. There is only one color: Black.

HyperX Cloud MIX Buds

For mobile gamers who want a low-profile headphone experience, nothing beats earbuds. But what do you do when Bluetooth is not good enough? The new $149.99 HyperX Cloud MIX Buds True Wireless offers an additional 2.4GHz low-latency connection that solves your problem.

