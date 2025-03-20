On March 19, Intel updated its "Game On" driver for Arc & Iris Xe graphics hardware, moving to version 32.0.101.6651 non-WHQL (not tested by Windows Hardware Quality Labs but still signed by Microsoft) — now available for download directly from Intel.com.

The new driver supports Intel's latest Arc B-Series "Battlemage" graphics cards, like the ultra-affordable B570 and B580 that target 1440p gaming alongside previous-generation Arc A-Series "Alchemist" cards and integrated GPUs found in Core Ultra Series 1 and recent Core Ultra Series 2 mobile processors.

Game-specific benefits include launch support for the refined appeals of Assassin's Creed: Shadows, meaning Intel Arc owners can jump right into the game today. Still, the most significant perk comes to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 fans who upgrade from driver version 32.0.101.6647.

FPS boosts for Black Ops 6 on Intel Arc B-Series

Intel Arc B-Series GPU lineup. (Image credit: Intel)

If you're running an Intel Arc B570 or B580 GPU in your gaming desktop PC, whether a first-party card or from an OEM like Sparkle or ASRock, Intel boasts "up to 15% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Extreme settings" in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 or "up to 12%" if you bump the resolution to 1440p.

Unfortunately, it does come with a caveat for those using Intel Arc A-Series GPUs like the RTX 3060-rivaling A750, in that Black Ops 6 can render "darker than expected" shadows in various areas of the campaign when using DirectX 12.

Fans of Warzone 2.0 might run into similar problems with DX12 on Intel Arc B-Series desktop cards and integrated Core Ultra Series 2 chips as "corruptions on water areas in certain scenarios" are reported under a list of known issues.

As far as driver bugs go, these are relatively minor and shouldn't be too distracting to most players, at least if the water corruption bug doesn't appear in multiplayer maps — something we'll try and check first-hand.

