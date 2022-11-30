League of Legends and other Riot Games start appearing in the Microsoft Store on Windows

What you need to know

A selection of Riot Games' popular titles including League of Legends, Valorant, Legends of Runterra, and Teamfight Tactics has just appeared in the Microsoft Store.

These titles were announced for Xbox PC Game Pass at E3 2022 as part of a new partnership between Microsoft and Riot Games.

These free-to-play games will have gameplay features unlocked such as playable characters if downloaded as a member of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

A few months ago back in June, developer/publisher Riot Games made a shocking announcement during 2022's E3 event. They will be partnering with Microsoft to bring their massively popular free-to-play titles such as League of Legends, Valorant, Legends of Runterra, and Teamfight Tactics to Xbox PC Game Pass later in the year.

Fast forward to today and a Twitter user by the name of IdleSloth84_ has spotted that these games have just been added to the Microsoft Store via Windows. However, they're not available for purchase/download yet as of this writing.

These titles are normally free-to-play games where the game's features like playable characters, for instance, are locked behind paywalls or weekly rotations where players can play select characters for free for a limited time.

However, if you download these games as a subscriber of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you will be able to unlock those features for free. The Xbox PC Game Pass benefits for these titles are as follows:

League of Legends

(Image credit: Riot Games)

League of Legends is Riot Game's iconic, free-to-play MOBA, where you control mighty champions fighting for dominance over the battlefield. When purchased through Xbox PC Game Pass, you will be able to unlock and play as all 160+ playable champions and get day-one access to new champions when they get added to the game.

Legends of Runeterra:

(Image credit: Riot Games)

Legends of Runeterra is a PVP-focused, strategy card game where players must devise strategies and collect powerful cards to overpower their opponents. When purchased through Xbox PC Game Pass, players will unlock the Foundation Set that will help newcomers learn the ropes and get an early advantage over their enemies.

Valorant

(Image credit: Riot Games)

Valorant is a tactical, first-person hero shooter where two teams of five agents duke it out in thrilling shootouts in many PVP game modes such as Deathmatch or Spike Rush. As an Xbox Game Pass member, you will be able to unlock all playable agents and gain day-one access to newly added agents when they become available.

Teamfight Tactics

(Image credit: Riot Games)

Teamfight Tactics is an auto-battler strategy game where you must use powerful items and the strength of League of Legends' champions to seven opponents in intense skirmishes. Xbox Game Pass members will gain access to a rotation of Tier One Little Legend avatars to use in battle.

Which Riot Games title will you play first through Xbox's PC Game Pass?

While these titles aren't available yet for purchase, they may very soon will be when Microsoft officially announces the next batch of upcoming Xbox Game Pass games in December. When these beloved Riot Games titles get added, they will no doubt become some of the best Xbox Game Pass games thanks to the free content unlocks enriching their critically-acclaimed gameplay experience for newcomers.

