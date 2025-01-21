Lenovo has a new SSD on the way that looks like a real blast. The drive exploded onto the scene through a post on Lenovo's Chinese website. Inspired by the war movie "Operation Hadal," the SSD looks like a hand grenade from the film. Overall, Lenovo did a bang-up job designing the SSD, assuming you plan to use it in your home. I'd take some precautions if you plan to carry the drive around or take it on a flight.

Our colleagues at Tom's Hardware highlighted the risk of trying to take the grenade-inspired SSD on a plane. Gadgets shaped like weapons or ammunition have a history of being stopped by security, which is understandable. Considering I've had airport security stop me for an inspection when I had an action figure in my suitcase, I'd expect an SSD designed to look like a grenade to slow down security lines.

It could also cause concern if someone carried an SSD shaped like a grenade around a school or in public. Honestly, the device is probably best left on a desk.

The latest Lenovo Legion SSD has a design inspired by a grenade in the film "Operation Hadal." (Image credit: Lenovo)

Details on the SSD are scarce at the moment, due in part to us relying on machine translation to determine information about the solid state drive. The device could be named the "Savior Tactical Mobile SSD" based on machine translation, but that probably is not the exact name the SSD will have. The SSD's crowd funding page suggests a price of around $82, though the price of electronic devices can vary by region.

The specs we do know about the grenade-shaped SSD are solid, though not record breaking. The drive's transfer speeds of up to 1,050MB/s are not as fast as some SSDs but are quicker than some of the best external solid state drives. Of course, you're also paying for the esthetic here, so speed is only one factor when comparing the Savior Tactical Mobile SSD.

The SSD likely uses USB 3.2 high-speed protocol and is compatible and has a USB-C interface. It appears that the device will be available in configurations up to 1TB. Tom's Hardware made an educated guess regarding the specs of Lenovo's SDD based on specs seen in other Lenovo Legion devices.

The crowd funding page for the SSD now sits at 69%. That campaign still has several days remaining, so the grenade-inspired SSD could become a reality.