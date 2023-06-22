Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard half price at only $65

If you are a serious gamer, you already know that the keyboard you use can make a huge difference in your performance and experience. You need a keyboard that can respond quickly, accurately and reliably to your commands, and that can withstand the wear and tear of long gaming sessions. That's why a mechanical keyboard is preferable, and we've found this cracker of a deal in the Logitech G Pro tenkeyless, which is currently half-price at Amazon. Yes, it's not even Prime Day yet but the deals are already out there.

Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard TKL $129.99 $64.98 at Amazon

Designed to give you the speed and precision you need to game. With tenkeyless design that saves space and allows for more mouse movement, and mechanical switches that deliver satisfying clicks and reliable keypresses. This is a great price for a long-lasting and durable gaming keyboard.

Logitech G are an offshoot of Logitech specifically specializing in gaming peripherals such as mice, headsets, speakers and keyboards like the Logitech G Pro TKL. This keyboard was built in consultation with esports athletes, and while you may not be entering a Valorant tournament any time soon, you can still enjoy the durability and performance of this keyboard. Who knows, maybe it will help you win some games too.

The Logitech G Pro is tenkeyless so small and compact for your gaming space (Image credit: Logitech)

Mechanical keyboards are generally more expensive than their membrane counterparts, as they use individual switches for each key rather than a rubber dome layer and this costs more to produce. On average you would expect to pay around $100 for a decent mechanical keyboard from a respected top-shelf brand, and this Logitech G Pro normally sits in that range at $129.99, so to snap one up at half price is a great opportunity.



On top of the mechanical functions, this is a tenkeyless keyboard, meaning it's smaller and lighter than a normal keyboard, and takes up less space on your gaming desk. You'll have more room to play with, literally, due to the reduced distance between your main gaming keys and your mouse.



Worth noting that this is a wired keyboard, so if you are looking for a wireless option you'll be paying a lot more, but if that's a dealbreaker check out our Best Wireless Keyboards for recommendations.