New Frostpunk 2 and Indika trailers from 11 Bit Studios shown at the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted

The PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted Powered by Intel is a showcase of the 25 most anticipated PC games as voted on by a 70-member council.

11 Bit Studios is a Polish publisher known for games like Frostpunk and The Invincible.

A new teaser trailer for Frostpunk 2 highlighted gameplay, with a full reveal still to come.

A new trailer for Indika revealed the game for the first time, coming to PC and consoles in 2024.

11 Bit Studios has become a prolific developer and publisher, responsible for the popular frozen dystopian strategic city builder Frostpunk and the narrative space exploration thriller, The Invincible. There doesn't seem to be any slowing down for 11 Bit Studios, as the team revealed two new trailers during the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted today. A gameplay trailer for Frostpunk 2 teased the city's changing aspirations and needs, with members of the development team providing short commentary after. A full-reveal trailer is still to come.

11 Bit's second announcement was a remixed trailer for Indika, an unusual narrative adventure that follows the nun in the titular role. A husky-voiced narrator details how the nun spends her day praying, doing chores, and devoting her life to "Jod" but not everything is as mundane as it may seem at first glance. Indika is slated to release in 2024 and will be available on PC as well as consoles, including Xbox Series X|S.

In addition to Indika and Frostpunk 2, 11 Bit Studios is also currently developing The Alters and publishing Fool's Theory title The Thaumaturge for 2024 for PC and console. 11 Bit Studios signed a deal with Microsoft to include more of its catalog of games into Xbox Game Pass earlier this year, having previously included Frostpunk and This War of Mine in the service. However, there has been no announcement as to which, if any, of these titles were part of that agreement.