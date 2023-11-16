NVIDIA is offering a limited-time Ultimate bundle that includes both Xbox's PC Game Pass and GeForce NOW

What you need to know

NVIDIA is announcing a new membership deal bundle offering 6 months of GeForce NOW and three months of PC Game Pass.

GeForce NOW will be receiving eighteen new games to its library and a system update that will sync it with Xbox PC accounts and Ubisoft+ subscription services.

GeForce NOW is NVIDIA's premium Cloud Gaming subscription service that allows gamers to stream PC games on portable devices including mobile phones, laptops, and more.

NVIDIA is celebrating the Christmas holiday season much earlier than expected by announcing a plethora of exciting news for its Cloud Gaming subscription service, GeForce NOW. First off, NVIDIA is offering a new membership deal where anyone who signs up for the 6-month GeForce NOW Ultimate membership fee will also net free access to Xbox PC Game Pass for three months.

The second announcement is that GeForce NOW will be receiving a major update that will allow it to sync with a subscriber's Xbox PC account and Ubisoft+ subscription. How it works is that once a user has connected their accounts to the GeForce NOW app, all of their supported games will be integrated into GeForce NOW's library, and save the user's login details for future gaming sessions.

This update titled Version 2.0.58, will also add the streaming statistics overlay on Android devices, and video encoding formats (e.g. AV1, H.265, etc) will be moved into the stats overlay.

Eighteen new games for GeForce NOW (Image credit: NVIDA)

The third big announcement is that eighteen games will be added to GeForce NOW's library of games. These eighteen games are as follows:

Spirittea (New release on Steam, Nov. 13)

KarmaZoo (New release on Steam, Nov. 14)

Naheulbeuk’s Dungeon Master (New release on Steam, Nov. 15)

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin (New release on Steam, Nov. 17)

Arcana of Paradise —The Tower (Steam)

Blazing Sails: Pirate Battle Royale (Epic Games Store)

Disney Dreamlight Valley (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Hello Neighbor 2 (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Overcooked! 2 (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

RoboCop: Rogue City (New release on Epic Games Store)

Roboquest (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Rune Factory 4 Special (Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)

Settlement Survival (Steam)

SOULVARS (Steam)

State of Decay: Year-One Survival Edition (Steam)

The Wonderful One: After School Hero (Steam)

Wolfenstein: The New Order (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)

Sign up for GeForce NOW to snag a copy of Guild Wars 2. (Image credit: NVIDIA)

Lastly, NVIDIA has stated subscribers of GeForce NOW will be rewarded with the Heroic Edition of the long-running MMORPG, Guild Wars 2. The Heroic Edition contains the base game of Guild Wars 2, a Suit of Legacy Armor, an 18-slot Inventory Expansion, and four Heroic Boosters.

GeForce NOW subscribers will need to make sure they're signed up, then head into the GeForce NOW Rewards portal to claim their rewards.

Christmas has come early for GeForce NOW

GeForce NOW is a powerful Cloud Gaming service that allows users to stream PC games on their favorite portable systems while running them at high resolutions and framerates thanks to NVIDIA's private servers. If you were on the fence before about signing up for NVIDIA's GeForce NOW, this Ultimate Membership Bundle deal provides the perfect opportunity to do so.

Not only will you be able to stream some of the best PC Games, but you will also get free access to the best Xbox Games that are also available on PC and Xbox Game Pass.