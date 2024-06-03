PlayStation VR2 will work on Windows PC with this newly announced adapter — but some big features won't work

What you need to know

PlayStation VR2 first launched as a high-end accessory for PlayStation 5 back in 2023.

The headset has seen mixed reception since launch, with praise for the advanced tech and features but criticism toward the games lineup.

PlayStation announced an adapter, allowing players to use PlayStation VR2 with Windows PC but with some features like HDR and eye-tracking disabled.

Preorders for the $60 adapter will open soon across a number of retailers, with the adapter set to release on Aug. 7, 2024.

Virtual reality fans will soon have a new way to play.

Sony announced an adapter for PlayStation VR2 on Monday, outlining on PlayStation Blog how the device can be used to make PlayStation's virtual reality headset compatible with Windows PC. This means players will be able to use their headset with SteamVR games, including Fallout 4 and Half-Life: Alyx.

This adapter will cost $60 and will be available for preorder soon from a variety of retailers, as well directly from PlayStation. When hooked up to a PC, some big features won't work, including HDR, eye tracking, and haptic feedback. Players will still be able to take advantage of the foveated rendering built into the 4K display.

PlayStation VR2 on Windows PC requirements

Players who want to use PlayStation VR2 on Windows PC will also need to have a DisplayPort 1.4 cable, which isn't included with the $60 adapter. The minimum requirements for your gaming PC to work with the headset can be found below:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit / Windows 11 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit / Windows 11 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i5-7600 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100 (Zen 2 or later architecture is required)

Intel Core i5-7600 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100 (Zen 2 or later architecture is required) RAM: 8 GB or more

8 GB or more GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or later (Turing or later architecture is required) / NVIDIA RTX series-AMD Radeon RX 5500XT or later / AMD Radeon RX 6500XT or later

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or later (Turing or later architecture is required) / NVIDIA RTX series-AMD Radeon RX 5500XT or later / AMD Radeon RX 6500XT or later DisplayPort: DisplayPort 1.4

DisplayPort 1.4 USB: Direct connection only

Direct connection only Bluetooth: Bluetooth 4.0 or later (some Bluetooth adapters may not work)

Analysis: A good move, but PS VR2's fate is sealed

Ever since Sony first confirmed that the teams were working to make PlayStation VR2 compatible with PC, I figured it meant the hardware's fate was sealed. Make no mistake, I think it's a great choice that gives console users more functionality from their devices, and it gives PC players an additional option for engaging with the best PC games that support VR.

It's also become abundantly clear that Sony has no interest in continuing to work on first-party games for the system in order to drive interest. To date there's only been a handful, with Firesprite and Guerrilla's co-developed Horizon Call of the Mountain, Firewall Ultra from now-defunct First Contact Entertainment, and a free update for Polyphony's Gran Turismo 7 comprising the entirety of PlayStation Studios' efforts for the device. With Team Asobi's new Astro Bot game not including any kind of support for PlayStation VR2 despite the original PSVR providing Astro's debut, the signs are clear.

Still, I hope this ends up being a great way to play SteamVR games and we see something of a second life for the peripheral outside of the PlayStation console ecosystem.