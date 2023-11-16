Samsung's new T5 EVO is the largest USB SSD on the market, but it comes with one of the highest price tags

What you need to know

Samsung announced its T5 EVO SSD this week, which is available with up to 8TB of storage.

The T5 EVO is the largest portable SSD with a USB port, according to Samsung.

At 3.6 ounces and measuring 3.74 inches by 1.57 inches, the Samsung T5 EVO is a relatively compact way to carry around a massive amount of storage.

The T5 EVO is available now with the 8TB model costing $649.99.

Samsung launched the T5 EVO SSD this week. The external drive is available with up to 8TB of storage, giving users an easy way to carry around a massive number of photos, videos, and files. Samsung claims that the T5 EVO is the largest USB portable SSD available. The 8TB T5 EVO will set you back $649.99, making it one of the most expensive external SSDs on the market as well.

While one of the selling points of the T5 EVO is the sheer amount of storage it provides, not everyone needs an 8TB SSD. The Samsung T5 EVO is also available in 4TB and 2TB models for $349.99 and $189.99, respectively.

The T5 EVO's read and write speeds of 460 MB/s aren't the fastest on the market, but they're ok. Some of the best SSDs have read and write speeds that are twice as fast as those of the T5 EVO. Unless you have a very specific and demanding workflow, being able to move the entire contents of the drive in less than 20 seconds is likely quick enough.

“It’s reported that over 1 trillion photos are taken worldwide every year – with an average of 2,000 photos on smartphones alone.1 That means more people than ever need increased storage capacity options to preserve their favorite memories, videos, and content,” said Jose Hernandez, Senior Director of Memory Product Marketing at Samsung.

“The T5 EVO provides the perfect solution – with an even higher capacity of 8TB, which helps ensure you no longer need to erase old pictures from your device to save new ones. Plus, the drive’s portable design helps you take your data anywhere with you, instead of being tethered to your desk setup.”

The T5 EVO weighs 3.6 ounces. It is 3.74 inches long and 1.57 inches across (9.5 cm x 4 cm). The casing for the drive has a metal ring, allowing you to attach it to a bag. While I don't recommend dropping any piece of tech on purpose, the T5 EVO is rubberized and should survive drops of up to six and a half feet.