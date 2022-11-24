Save $600 on the ASUS ROG Strix G10 gaming PC with an RTX 3060 GPU

I know there are lot of deals coming your way right now. It can be hard to see through the noise. Even here at Windows Central where we're dedicated to posting the best of the best for your benefit, there is still a lot coming at you during the holiday shopping weekend. Well, I can safely say this is one of the better deals you're going to see this weekend, and I'll tell you why.

Let's start with the deal: the ASUS ROG Strix G10 prebuilt gaming desktop has dropped to an insanely low $849.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). You know how I know that's a fantastic price? Because we posted this same deal just a couple months ago in August. Only back then it had dropped to $1,150 and we thought that was a bargain compared to its $1,450 street price. Plus, plenty of retailers sell this prebuilt and none of them have dropped this low. It's absolutely a bargain if you're looking for a desktop PC you can game with.

So what are you getting for the price? The internal tech specs include an 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1170 processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB solid state drive with Intel's Optane Memory Boost. You'll also get a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card.

That's not quite enough, though, right? What does this PC bring to the table? Well, it has plenty of other features including DTS Headphone:X tech to help you create 7.1-channel virtual surround sound, 20 LEDs powered by Aura Sync for a blast of color, and isolated air chambers that help prevent the PC's insides from heating up. Add on plenty of USB ports, built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and plenty more.

