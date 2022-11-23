Want to game in 4K at 144Hz? This Acer Nitro monitor is $200 off for Black Friday

Most of the time you have to choose between resolution and refresh rate, and if you try to get both you find the price jumps extremely high. Black Friday week is not the time for such pessimism. Get everything you want in a single screen! This Acer Nitro 32-inch gaming monitor is on sale for just $499.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab), which is $200 off its street price (the same monitor is still around $600 on Amazon). This is a great low price and part of Newegg's Black Friday sale, which means it's protected in case the price drops even lower (fat chance!).

Acer Nitro 4K 144Hz monitor $700 $499.99 at Newegg This monitor does it all. You get all the gaming specs including a 144Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time, AMD FreeSync Premium, DisplayPort, and more. Plus you can watch your favorite media in 4K resolution and connect all your peripherals with the USB hub.

This is a gaming monitor that doesn't pull any punches. Not only do you get 32 inches of real estate to work with, the display has a pixel resolution of 3840 x 2160. Add on an excellent 144Hz refresh rate and a response time of just 1ms and it is hitting all the right numbers for gamers, content creators, and creative types. If you just want to watch movies, you can binge in 4K. If you want to play games, you've got the high refresh rate to go along with it.

Other features include AMD FreeSync Premium, which works with your AMD graphics card to reduce screen tearing. The connectivity options on the back include DisplayPort, HDMI, and a 4-port USB hub that you can use to connect your peripherals. Throw in some built-in speakers, the Display HDR400 VESA standard for brightness, and 178-degree horizontal and vertical viewing angles for good measure.