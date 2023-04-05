Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Windows PC requirements detailed

Is your computer ready for the next Star Wars outing?

Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts' Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is on the way, bringing with it a whole host of improvements to the formula that players enjoyed in its 2019 predecessor, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Ahead of the game's launch, the developers have updated the Steam page with details on what you'll need in order to play the game on Windows PC, as well as the recommended requirements for getting the most out of it.

In general, the requirements seem fairly reasonable for a current-generation title, though you may want to invest in one of the best SSDs available, as it requires a beefy 155 GB minimum space.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PC - Minimum Requirements

The minimum requirements for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor are enough to play it, though you may not have the best framerates or be able to use the highest texture options. Any of the best gaming laptops on the market will easily meet this standard.

GPU Features: DX12, 8GB VRAM

DX12, 8GB VRAM GPU: Nvidia GTX 1070 or Radeon RX 580

Nvidia GTX 1070 or Radeon RX 580 CPU Features: 4 cores / 8 threads

4 cores / 8 threads CPU: Intel Core i7-7700 or Ryzen 5 1400

Intel Core i7-7700 or Ryzen 5 1400 RAM: 8 GB

8 GB STORAGE: 155 GB SSD

155 GB SSD OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PC: Maximum Requirements

The requirements get heavier here, especially when it comes to the CPU. If you don't have the newest line of CPUs, you may not be able to push the framerate very high. Otherwise, things seem fairly standard as far as new releases go, and the recommended GPU is actually a bit lower than we've seen in many other games that have recently launched.

GPU Features: DX12, 8GB VRAM

DX12, 8GB VRAM GPU: Nvidia RTX 2070 or RX 6700 XT

Nvidia RTX 2070 or RX 6700 XT CPU Features: 4 cores / 8 threads

4 cores / 8 threads CPU: Intel Core i5 11600K or Ryzen 5 5600X

Intel Core i5 11600K or Ryzen 5 5600X RAM: 16 GB

16 GB STORAGE: 155 GB SSD

155 GB SSD OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Just what awaits?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is looking to be an excellent adventure. Picking up five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the game has protagonist Cal Kestis on the run, fighting a losing war against the might of the Empire. He's not alone though, as his friends like Merrin and Greez are right there with him.

There's a wide range of new abilities, such as a crossguard lightsaber stance, a grappling hook, Force taming different alien beasts across the galaxy, and even the ability to use a blaster at the same time as a lightsaber. Respawn has clearly listened to player feedback, as fast travel will also be available, though time will tell just what other secrets are hiding away in this story.



Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is currently slated to arrive on April 28, 2023 across Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and PS5.