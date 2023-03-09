The Last of Us Part 1: What are the PC requirements?

If you're ready for developer Naughty Dog's take on the post-apocalypse, it's important to make sure your Windows PC can endure and survive the requirements of this classic story.

At the latest PlayStation Studios game to hit PC, The Last of Us Part 1 features everything available on the PS5 version, as well as a variety of features adjusted or added specifically for PC users. Photo mode, DualSense features, and the range of accessibility options are all here, while the game will also allow PC players to use DLSS, ultrawide mode, and more.

The Last of Us Part 1 will be available across Steam and the Epic Games Store on March 28, 2023. Right now, it's currently unknown if the game is Steam Deck certified.

The Last of Us Part 1 on PC: Minimum Requirements

The minimum requirements for playing The Last of Us Part 1 on PC are stated to be enough to get a 720p 30 FPS experience using the low preset. While this will be far from ideal, it's nice that it scales down this far, as anyone without one of the best graphics cards available will still be able to enjoy the game.

GPU: AMD Radeon 470 (4 GB) or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970

The Last of Us Part 1 on PC: Recommended Requirements

The recommended requirements for The Last of Us Part 1 are enough to play the game at 1080p 60 FPS with the high preset option. This will likely comprise the majority of people who play it. Many of the best gaming laptops should reach this set of requirements.

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 5800XT (8 GB) or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super (8 GB)

The Last of Us Part 1 on PC: Performance Requirements

Performance requirements for The Last of Us Part 1 indicate that you'll be able to play the game at 1440p 60 FPS at the high preset.

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6750XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

The Last of Us Part 1 on PC: Ultra Requirements

The Ultra requirements are what you'll need if you want to play the game at 4K 60 FPS with the Ultra presets. Naturally, only the absolute best hardware will cut it for this level.

GPU: AMD RX 7900XT (using FSR Quality) or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080

What's next for PlayStation on PC?

With the arrival of The Last of Us Part 1 on PC, every PlayStation game that was announced as headed to the platform has been delivered. Time will tell just what's next, with many games like Ghost of Tsushima, the Demon's Souls remake, and more still locked to PlayStation consoles.

