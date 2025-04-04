The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is already available at a discounted price on Windows PC
The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is now available on PC, and you can save a bit by buying it right now.
Get ready to endure and survive again, as The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is now available on Windows PC, and you can grab it at a discount if you hurry.
Right now, the next chapter of Naughty Dog's story-focused series is available for $43.59 at CDKeys, meaning you can save a bit of cash if you're looking to play it on PC.
The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered
Was: $49.99
Now: $43.59 at CDKeys (Steam)
"All told, I can appreciate The Last of Us Part 2 for its topshelf storytelling and audiovisual splendor, but its story is cliched at best and objectionable at worst. Combat encounters, set pieces, and performances sing, but exploration and dialog exchanges stumble and bore, leaving me fundamentally polarized." — writer Justin Wagner
PC Gamer review ⭐⭐⭐
✅Perfect for: Anyone that enjoys third-person adventure games that don't shy away from gore and brutal combat.
❌Avoid if: You don't like dark, uncomfortable games and narratives.
👉See at: CDKeys
Experience the story and a roguelike mode
The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered first launched back in 2024 on PlayStation 5. In addition to enhancing the game's visuals, Naughty Dog also included a new game mode called No Return.
No Return is a roguelike mode, where you can choose different characters like Ellie, Abby, Joel, Dinah, and many others, making your way through randomized arenas as you try to complete different goals.
You'll earn money for different weapons and upgrades, while each character has advantages and disadvantages. To celebrate the launch of The Last of Us Part 2, Naughty Dog updated No Return with some free additions, bringing in Bill and Marlene from The Last of Us Part 1 as playable characters.
There's no telling how long this discount will be available, so if you're looking to grab the game, act fast. You'll also want to check The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PC requirements in order to be sure your gaming rig is ready.
Like many of the other PlayStation Studios games on PC, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered has been ported with the assistance of Dutch studio Nixxes Software, though the original developer Naughty Dog and third-party support team Iron Galaxy were also involved.
Is CDKeys safe?
Yes, CDKeys is a genuine vendor that you don't need to worry about ripping you off. Many key resellers fall into what is referred to as the "grey market," where you'll run the risk of buying a code that was stolen or already used. CDKeys always ensures that every code is obtained legally and verified, so you can buy without any problems.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, previews, reviews, interviews and different aspects of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on Xbox and PC gaming on Windows Central. You can find him on Twitter @SamuelTolbert.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.