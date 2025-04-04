The second chapter of Ellie's story is now available on PC.

Get ready to endure and survive again, as The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is now available on Windows PC, and you can grab it at a discount if you hurry.

Right now, the next chapter of Naughty Dog's story-focused series is available for $43.59 at CDKeys, meaning you can save a bit of cash if you're looking to play it on PC.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

Was: $49.99

Now: $43.59 at CDKeys (Steam) "All told, I can appreciate The Last of Us Part 2 for its topshelf storytelling and audiovisual splendor, but its story is cliched at best and objectionable at worst. Combat encounters, set pieces, and performances sing, but exploration and dialog exchanges stumble and bore, leaving me fundamentally polarized." — writer Justin Wagner



PC Gamer review ⭐⭐⭐ ✅Perfect for: Anyone that enjoys third-person adventure games that don't shy away from gore and brutal combat.



❌Avoid if: You don't like dark, uncomfortable games and narratives. 👉See at: CDKeys

Experience the story and a roguelike mode

No Return allows you to play as multiple different characters. (Image credit: PlayStation Studios)

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered first launched back in 2024 on PlayStation 5. In addition to enhancing the game's visuals, Naughty Dog also included a new game mode called No Return.

No Return is a roguelike mode, where you can choose different characters like Ellie, Abby, Joel, Dinah, and many others, making your way through randomized arenas as you try to complete different goals.

You'll earn money for different weapons and upgrades, while each character has advantages and disadvantages. To celebrate the launch of The Last of Us Part 2, Naughty Dog updated No Return with some free additions, bringing in Bill and Marlene from The Last of Us Part 1 as playable characters.

There's no telling how long this discount will be available, so if you're looking to grab the game, act fast. You'll also want to check The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PC requirements in order to be sure your gaming rig is ready.

Like many of the other PlayStation Studios games on PC, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered has been ported with the assistance of Dutch studio Nixxes Software, though the original developer Naughty Dog and third-party support team Iron Galaxy were also involved.