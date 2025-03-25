It's time to check The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PC requirements and make sure you're ready to go.

Years after it first launched on PlayStation 4, the remastered version this post-apocalyptic adventure game from developer Naughty Dog and publisher PlayStation Studios is arriving on Windows PC.

The support team at Iron Galaxy is again assisting Naughty Dog after helping bring The Last of Us Part 1 and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection to PC, but this time, Nixxes Software is also lending a hand.

More and more PlayStation Studios games are available on Windows PC, with plenty of features that take advantage of PC-specific hardware. Below, you'll find everything you need to know about running The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on PC.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered The story of Ellie and Joel continues, with a tale focused on the consequences of decisions and the dangers of revenge. Naughty Dog's 2020 game is now available on PC, with new features like ultrawide support.



The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PC requirements and specs

Naughty Dog has provided the PC requirements for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. No matter how you're hoping to play, you'll need to have 150 GB free space on an SSD, so make sure you've got that storage before buying the game. That's a hefty amount of free space, but it's not quite the highest I've ever seen needed.

Minimum requirements

The Minimum requirements should be enough to run the game at 720p 30 FPS at the Low graphical preset, meaning this is truly the "entry level" specs list.

CPU: Intel Core i3-8100 or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X

Intel Core i3-8100 or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 5500XT

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 5500XT OS: Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit RAM: 16 GB

16 GB STORAGE: 150 GB SSD

Recommended requirements

The Recommended requirements are a significant leap up, as it's meant to be enough for running the game at 1080p 60 FPS at the Medium preset. This will likely be the target for a majority of players.

CPU: Intel Core i5-8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i5-8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 OS: Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit RAM: 16 GB

16 GB STORAGE: 150 GB SSD

High requirements

At the High settings, players should be able to run the game at 1440p 60 FPS with the High preset enabled.

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Intel Core i7-9700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon OS: Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit RAM: 16 GB

16 GB STORAGE: 150 GB SSD

Very High requirements

Very High is the max, and with this hardware, players should be able to run the game at 4K 60 FPS with Very High settings enabled.

CPU: Intel Core i7-11700 or AMD Ryzen 7 5700X

Intel Core i7-11700 or AMD Ryzen 7 5700X GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 or AMD

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 or AMD OS: Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit RAM: 32 GB

32 GB STORAGE: 150 GB SSD

How to check your Windows PC specs

If it's been a while since you built your PC or last upgraded anything, don't worry. It's fairly easy to check your components and see what your computer has under the hood. Just follow these steps:

Type dxdiag in the Windows taskbar.

in the Windows taskbar. Select dxdiag to run the diagnostic tool and grab your info.

to run the diagnostic tool and grab your info. The system tab will show all the memory information for your Windows PC.

will show all the memory information for your Windows PC. The display tab has the various details on your graphics capabilities.

How to upgrade your Windows PC

Once you check your hardware, it's time to make decisions. If you don't meet the minimum requirements (or you're not content playing the game that way) then you'll need to get some upgrades, if not purchase or build an entirely new computer.

Depending on exactly what hardware you do have, your situation will be a bit different. I've gathered some guides below that can help.

Can The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered run on gaming handhelds?

While dedicated gaming computers remain the way the firm majority of PC players interact with games, there is a growing market niche in the form of gaming handhelds, devices that trade power for the ability to just play a game on the go.

There's advantages and disadvantages to each approach, as using a device like a Steam Deck means playing a game while on vacation or a work trip is easy. The downside? The hardware can't be upgraded (outside of adding a higher storage capacity)

Will The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered play on Steam Deck? It's unclear, but it doesn't appear likely that The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered will be playable on Steam Deck. If so, it'll only be with every setting turned down, and even this might not give the game a smooth framerate.

Will The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered play on ASUS ROG Ally or Lenovo Legion Go? The ASUS ROG Ally and the Lenovo Legion Go both have a fair bit more technical capability than the Steam Deck. It's likely that The Last of Us Remastered will run on these devices, especially the more powerful ASUS ROG Ally X, though some settings will need to be turned down low.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is currently available on PlayStation 5, and is slated to launch on Windows PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store) on April 3, 2025.