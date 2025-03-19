Avatar Legends: Realms Collide is launching on PC thanks to the Google Play launcher.

Avatar Legends: Realms Collide is a new free-to-play 4x strategy game from developer AN Games and publisher Tilting Point. While originally developed for mobile devices, this game is also available on Windows PC.

That's thanks to the Google Play Games launcher, which Google recently released in beta, allowing developers to simultaneously launch a game on Android devices and across PC with ease.

You can check out the launch trailer for Avatar Legends: Realms Collide below:

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have worked with Nickelodeon again and have AN Games spearhead development on a mobile game based on the much beloved Avatar Legends universe,” said Kevin Segalla, CEO and founder of Tilting Point.

“AN Games are masters when it comes to strategic gameplay and, just like us, are massive fans of the franchise. We can’t wait to hear what players and fans think about this latest adventure.”

Developed in collaboration with Avatar Studios, Avatar Legends: Realms Collide tasks players with recruiting heroes like Aang and Korra from across the franchise's history to defeat a threat from the Spirit World called Father Glowworm.

Over a decade after The Legend of Korra ended, the world of Avatar is set to continue growing with a new TV series called Avatar: Seven Havens, which is following a new Avatar. Little else is known, but the series has already been greenlit for two seasons.

The Google Play Games launcher opens up new opportunities for developers

It'll be interesting to see just how many developers begin to utilize the Google Play Games launcher on PC in order to bring their titles across.

While many of the best PC games wouldn't work with mobile controls, if it's possible for developers to build an experience that works on multiple platforms at once, then it's likely worth pursuing.

Microsoft is also working on an Xbox mobile store, though this ambition has been indefinitely delayed as the company garners feedback from developers, including the first-party mobile teams at King.