We now know what the MSI Claw and its Intel Core Ultra CPU will officially cost

We now have official pricing and specs for the MSI Claw.

MSI confirmed pricing and specs for the upcoming MSI Claw gaming handheld.

The MSI Claw will start at $699.99 and range up to $799.99 depending on which processor you choose and how much storage you need.

We still don't have a confirmed release date for the MSI Claw, but the device is expected to ship in February or March 2024.

The MSI Claw is the first gaming handheld to feature an Intel Core Ultra processor and Intel Arc graphics. That choice of processors differentiates the MSI Claw from competing gaming handhelds, such as the Steam Deck, ROG Ally, and Lenovo Legion Go, since those run on AMD chips. The MSI Claw is expected to launch in either February or March 2024 but we don't have an official release date yet. We do, however, have more details regarding its price and full spec sheet.

MSI's decision to use Intel internals rather than AMD chips could be the difference between the MSI Claw being the best gaming handheld or just another device in an increasingly crowded space. Choice is always good for consumers, of course, but MSI will want to stand out with its entry to the form factor.

The most affordable version of the MSI Claw, which will cost $699.99, runs on an Intel Core Ultra 5-135H processor. The two other models feature an Intel Core Ultra 7-155H processor. The difference between the two Intel Core Ultra 7-155H models is storage, with the more affordable ($749.99) having 512GB and the more expensive ($799.99) having 1TB.

Swipe to scroll horizontally MSI Claw specs and pricing Header Cell - Column 0 $699.99 $749.99 $799.99 OS Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Processor Intel Core Ultra 5-135H Intel Core Ultra 7-155H Intel Core Ultra-155H Clock speed 1.2-4.6 GHz 1.4-4.8 GHz 1.4-4.8 GHz Graphics Intel Arc 5 Intel Arc 5 Intel Arc 5 Storage 512GB 512GB 1TB Memory 16GB 16GB 16GB Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Bluetooth 5.4 Bluetooth 5.4

Other key specs of the MSI Claw are the same across different price points, including display size and resolution, RAM, and connectivity.

MSI's website lists the pricing of all the MSI Claw models and you can use that site's compare tool to see how all of the specs stack up.

MSI Claw vs ROG Ally vs Steam Deck

The MSI Claw is the first gaming handheld to run on the new Intel Core Ultra processors. The use of Intel hardware goes alongside support for Intel XeSS supersampling. But Intel tech is far from the only difference between it and the popular ROG Ally and Steam Deck.

Display differences and ergonomic choices differ between the MSI Claw and its competitors, but the biggest variance is the new gaming handheld's operating system, at least when compared to the Steam Deck. The MSI Claw runs Windows 11, making the device a portable gaming PC with a gaming handheld form factor. That's a good thing when it comes to compatibility with the best PC games, but it's bad news when it comes to user interface. Windows 11 is nowhere near as optimized for gaming handhelds as SteamOS.

The ROG Ally also runs Windows 11, whereas the Steam Deck runs SteamOS. Operating system is a major factor when choosing a gaming handheld in 2024.

We have comprehensive breakdowns of MSI Claw vs Steam Deck and MSI Claw vs ROG Ally that go into all of the differences between the devices.

Pricing is a big difference when it comes to MSI's new gaming handheld as well. The MSI Claw starts at $699.99. That price reflects the higher specs and newer design of the MSI Claw, but the Steam Deck and ROG Ally have more affordable options.