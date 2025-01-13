Missing from CES 2025: Dell was one of the first companies to show off a concept PC gaming handheld — Five years later, where is the Alienware UFO?

While attending CES 2025, I was able to check out gaming handhelds coming to the market this year, including the newly announced Lenovo Legion Go S as well as new MSI Claw and Acer Nitro Blaze devices.

This experience reminded me that back during CES 2020, Dell showed off its concept Alienware handheld, known as Project UFO (two years before the Steam Deck's majorly successful launch in 2022). Since then, PC gaming handhelds have grown in popularity. There has been a lot of talk about UFOs over the past couple of months, but the Alienware UFO hasn't been sighted or even mentioned. This is especially odd when you consider how much work Dell put into the concept handheld.

We're always pushing what's possible in the realm of gaming. Introducing our newest gaming innovation, #ConceptUFO. Watch the official unveiling on Jan. 7 at 10 a.m. PST. #CES2020 https://t.co/lNV4TM1eXe pic.twitter.com/6TwCI9nfc1January 6, 2020

Although the exact specs of Alienware's Windows concept device are unknown, it did feature a light-colored casing with a built-in kickstand, detachable controllers, offset joysticks, an 8-inch display that could reach 720p, bumpers, triggers, a D-Pad, a USB-C port, and a headphone jack. It even had an accessory that connected to the detachable controllers, turning them into a more traditional gamepad, similar to what a similar accessory does for a pair of Nintendo Switch Joy-Con.

Based on comments made by Aundrea Rosenbaum, public relations/investor relations, it seems like Dell did more for Alienware UFO than it typically does for devices in the concept stage. “[W]e've incorporated a lot of community feedback and stuff into this anyways we usually do that after product becomes productized...I think it's kind of cool because we're actually going to be able to take that same kind of feedback and incorporate it now just before we make those decisions so it's staying with the same kind of morals and values that we've had, and just bringing people in a little bit earlier” (thanks, Tom's Guide).

The fact that Dell put so much extra effort into this device while it was still a concept made it seem like a market release was imminent, and that just makes its absence that much weirder.

CONCEPT UFO | ALIENWARE - YouTube Watch On

It has been five years since the Alienware UFO concept handheld was shown at CES, and in that time, Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go, MSI Claw, various AYANEO handhelds, and several other portable gaming devices have come onto the market. What's more, many of these companies have already released mid-generation refreshes. However, there's still no sign of Alienware UFO. PC handhelds have gotten decently popular over the last three years, so why hasn't Dell moved forward with this concept project?

I don't know what Dell's strategy is here, but I can see a number of possible reasons why this computer manufacturer hasn't released its own handheld yet. First off, it's possible that the company is waiting for competitors to hammer out handheld issues like cooling efficiency, performance, and battery life before fully jumping into the market themselves with a more refined offering.

The problem with waiting to enter the market is that this allows competitors to make a name for themselves among users. As far as I can see, Valve, ASUS, and Lenovo currently offer the best PC gaming handhelds out there. These companies have been able to build brand loyalty among users as a result, which is something Dell (and thus Alienware) is missing out on.

Image 1 of 3 ASUS ROG Ally X is a mid-gen refresh with a far better battery than the original gaming handheld. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) The Lenovo Legion Go S and Legion Go 2 prototype were at CES 2025. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) MSI revealed two new gaming handheld models at the end of 2024. (Image credit: MSI)

Of course, it's also possible that Dell dropped the project entirely, figuring that a gaming handheld wasn't worth pursuing at this time. After all, it's hard to break into a market when there is already another device grabbing people's attention. So maybe Dell decided that Valve and then ASUS already had a corner on the market that was too hard to contend with.

But, honestly, given how popular Steam Deck and ASUS ROG Ally have been, it would be silly for there not to be an Alienware handheld competitor. That's especially true when you consider that Dell is one of the biggest computer manufacturers, and it has already done a lot of work creating a concept handheld device.

If Dell wants to get into the gaming handheld action, it really needs to enter the market soon with a unique device that stands out from competitors. With the new AMD Ryzen Z2 chips on the horizon, putting this latest handheld processor into a portable Alienware device could be a good starting point.

As we've seen from CES this year, other manufacturers are already finding ways to make their handhelds special. With the Legion Go S, Lenovo has announced the first non-Steam Deck handheld to officially run SteamOS. Acer has announced a truly massive 10.4-inch Nitro Blaze 11 handheld. MSI's latest Claw models are still some of the only AI PC handhelds out right now. Dell just needs to find its own angle.