World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, the latest expansion for the long-running title, is now available worldwide.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight adds a new race, the Dracthyr, as well as new regions for players to explore.

Another major feature is Dragonriding, which is available for everyone.

The latest expansion for Blizzard Entertainment's long-running MMORPG is now here.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is now available worldwide, bringing a plethora of new content to the game. Players can try out the new Dracthyr class, use Dragonriding to explore the skies, explore several new regions, learn more about the Dragon Aspects, and more.

“Dragonflight goes to the heart of what players have always loved about World of Warcraft—exploration, customization, and the feeling of wonder as the world and its stories unfold,” said Mike Ybarra, president of Blizzard Entertainment. “The updates to core systems, such as the new talent trees, build on the legacy of WoW for players of all types, allowing old friends and new to enjoy everything Azeroth has to offer for years to come.”

In our preview of the expansion earlier this year, managing editor Jez Corden wrote that " I'm looking forward to seeing how the profession system plays out, and feel encouraged by the soft reboot of the game's story as we move into a new saga with a small time skip."

Anyone who wants to play but hasn't played before (or at least in a long while) doesn't need a super high-end computer. Some of the best gaming laptops that are inexpensive run World of Warcraft with great performance, and are worth considering for any curious newcomers.

This comes as Activision Blizzard is in the process of being acquired by Microsoft. The deal, which is worth almost $69 billion, is undergoing regulatory review in several countries around the world, and is currently slated to be complete sometime before June 30, 2023.