You can play the new Dracthyr class in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight early

What you need to know

The second phase of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's pre-expansion has recently gone live.

The new Dracthyr race and Evoker hero class are now playable.

This update also includes balance changes, a new dungeon and zone to explore, and a pre-expansion event to set the stage for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, the latest and ninth expansion of Blizzard Entertainment's legendary MMORPG, is a few weeks away from releasing to the public on Nov. 28, 2022.

To help players prepare for their next adventure in the grand world of Azeroth, the second phase of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's ongoing pre-expansion event has recently gone live for Windows PCs via Battle.net. Players who pre-purchase now get access to a range of new content ahead of the expansion's full launch.

New race & class — Dracthyr & Evoker

(Image credit: Windows Central / Blizzard Entertainment)

This update comes packed with a ton of new features that can be experienced by those who have pre-purchased World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. The biggest of these new features is that the new Dracthyr race and the Evoker hero class can now be played early.

The Dracthyr are a race of shapeshifting, humanoid dragons that have been locked in suspended animation for eons but have recently been awakened to defend their home, the Dragon Isles. The Evoker hero class is exclusive to the Dracthyr race and they call upon the power of their innate dragonflight abilities to unleash a maelstrom of magical devastation upon their foes.

New zone — Forbidden Reach

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

A new race and class aren't the only new features in this pre-expansion update. There will be a new zone for players to explore called the Forbidden Reach, which is where players who create Dracthyr/Evoker characters will start their adventures at.

These ancient ruins are filled with deadly monsters to battle and intriguing lore where players can learn the detailed origins of the Dracthyr.

New dungeon — Uldaman: The Legacy of Tyr

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

There will a new dungeon for players to dive into called Uldaman: The Legacy of Tyr. This place is an old titan facility where many years ago, the Discs of Norgannon were locked away here by the courageous Keeper Tyr.

Hoping that the discs contain Tyr's memories, Queen Alexstrasza requests that players delve into Uldaman and overcome its dangerous traps to recover the Discs of Norgannon for the sake of preserving dragonkind.

Pre-Expansion Event — Tempest Unleashed

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

In addition to a race, class, zone, and dungeon, there will also be a pre-expansion event called "Tempest Unleashed". During this event, you will be defending Kalimdor and the Eastern Kingdoms from deadly mages called the Primalists, who causing havoc throughout the regions by inciting the wrath of elemental lords.

Balance and system changes

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Finally, there will be a ton of class balance changes for both PvE and PvP content, UI and accessibility improvements, and Covenant, item, and rewards changes. The full extensive list of patch notes can be found on the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight website.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is scheduled to be released on Nov. 28, 2022. The game's age coupled with over a decade of optimization means that it'll run on even the most affordable gaming laptops and PCs, and there's never been a better time to jump in.