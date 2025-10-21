PlayStation veteran Shuhei Yoshida can’t get enough of his Xbox Ally — Ninja Gaiden 4 included

One PlayStation veteran more people should know is Shuhei Yoshida. He recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to show off his new Asus ROG Xbox Ally X — a handheld device co-branded with Xbox.

The longtime PlayStation executive didn’t just post a photo. He praised the Ally X directly, showing off Xbox titles like Ninja Gaiden 4, which launched to strong reviews, as well as a PlayStation title running on the device.

There’s more going on here than just a cool flex. Yoshida was upfront about his experience with the Xbox Ally X — from its user interface and general feel to the screen quality, build, and whether it’s something that’ll earn a permanent place in his setup.

Let’s break down exactly who Yoshida is for those who don’t know and why his opinion matters, and what the industry veteran had to say about Xbox’s latest portable gaming device.

Shaping PlayStation from the inside: Yoshida’s legacy

Shuhei Yoshida was a longtime veteran at Sony, joining the company well before the PlayStation brand even existed. He played a central role in the original PlayStation team in 1993, as the first non-engineer member of the team. He helped lead third-party relations and worked to secure early titles like Ridge Racer and Tekken for the 1994 launch. At a time when SEGA and Nintendo dominated the space, Yoshida was instrumental in convincing developers to support Sony’s unproven console.

Over the years, he climbed through the ranks, overseeing both internal and external projects. He was credited as producer on standout titles like Gran Turismo, Ape Escape, and others. By 2000, he had become Vice President of Product Development at Sony Computer Entertainment America, playing a major role in scaling the company during the PlayStation 2’s golden era.

Yoshida remained a key figure through the less successful PS3 generation and the massive resurgence with PlayStation 4. In 2019, he stepped down from leading PlayStation Studios to focus entirely on indie games — traveling to festivals, supporting small teams, and championing titles on social media.

He officially left PlayStation in January 2025 after 31 years, but he hasn’t slowed down. Yoshida still actively shares impressions of new games and hardware on X (formerly Twitter), whether it’s an Xbox release or a hidden indie gem.

Testing Xbox’s Ally X: “Solid and clean” with a few Windows quirks

With the release of the Xbox Ally and the Xbox Ally X, some people online have debated whether it should even be called an Xbox device at all. Technically it is a Windows PC, but Microsoft co-brands and markets it as part of the Xbox ecosystem. Even Yoshida has poked fun at the discourse, posting “This is Xbox! (is actually a PC)” on X.

In follow-up posts, he confirmed he is using the Xbox Ally X to play new Xbox releases, including Ninja Gaiden 4. When someone asked why he was not playing it on the PS5 Pro instead, Yoshida gave a simple answer: “Because it came with Game Pass PC subscription.”

Game Pass has had a rough few weeks due to Microsoft’s controversial price hike, but it is still a strong way to access new titles and discover games you may not have tried otherwise. For Yoshida, that convenience seems to matter.

It is not just Xbox games he is playing, either. In another post, he shared an image of Ghost of Tsushima running on the Xbox Ally X, a former PlayStation exclusive now available on PC. When asked what he thinks of the handheld overall, Yoshida gave a surprisingly honest breakdown:

UX has a lot to desire. Other than Xbox Game Pass games launcher, which is good, but you have to deal with Windows version of Steam, which is my main use case. I like the grip and performance, but the screen is ok and a bit cheap plasticky feel for the buttons and finish. Shuhei Yoshida on X (Formerly Twitter)

His thoughts echo common feedback from other users who have spent time with the Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X. It has power and flexibility, but Windows can be awkward to navigate on a handheld. Still, the flaws have not stopped Yoshida from using it daily. As he put it himself:

It’s now my favorite portable gaming PC :) Shuhei Yoshida on X (Formerly Twitter)

From PlayStation to Xbox, Yoshida just loves games

It is easy to get dragged into console wars online and flame people for what platform they use. But Yoshida is a reminder that it does not matter. Games are a hobby, something people use to relax, escape, and enjoy. They are not a weapon to spread hate or defend one plastic box over another.

Every platform has its strengths and flaws. Some have more than others. Despite price hikes, subscription drama, or concerns about AI in games, this industry is still a space built on creativity and connection. Gaming should always be something that brings people together, sparks conversations, challenges ideas, and gives us memorable experiences.

Yoshida gets that. Maybe more of us should, too.

