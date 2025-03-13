PowerWash Simulator 2 is on the way, and it's coming sooner than you think

Players can now powerwash together across the story mode of PowerWash Simulator 2.

If you want nothing more than to wash grime and filth away, look no further, as PowerWash Simulator 2 is on the way. Developer FuturLab shared the news on Thursday, revealing a full sequel to its calming 2022 powerwashing experience.

PowerWash Simulator 2 naturally introduces some new tools to aid amateur and experienced washers alike, including "enhanced soap."

More eye-catchingly, players can now powerwash houses, signs, statues, and more together, as PowerWash Simulator 2 is introducing co-op play during the campaign, including split-screen and online functionality. That means you'll be able to play together with a friend, with both players keeping campaign progress.

You can take a look at the brief announcement trailer below:

PowerWash Simulator 2 Announce - YouTube Watch On

After cleaning up the town of Muckingham, players will also be able to relax at a home base that can be decorated with different collectibles. Players will also be able to invite over friends to relax and presumably discuss proper powerwashing techniques.

Players won't be waiting too long to dive in and start washing, because while there is no exact release date right now, PowerWash Simulator 2 is currently slated to launch at some point later in 2025, and could be one of the best Xbox games of the year for anyone that wants a cozy powerwashing escapade.

While the first game was published by Square Enix, the developers are self-publishing PowerWash Simulator 2. When the game arrives, it'll be available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (via Steam), and PlayStation 5.

A new world of washing and opportunity

The first PowerWash Simulator received a surprising number of crossover events, with DLC packs that allowed players to wash SpongeBob's home in Bikini Bottom, a part of Midgar from Final Fantasy 7, and even a number of the Imperium's war machines in Warhammer 40,000.

I'm not expecting PowerWash Simulator 2 to have quite so many crossovers at launch, but who knows what post-launch support can bring?

I'm also really happy to see co-op campaign support. There's a lack of great co-op games these days, which is one of many reasons I had such a great time with Hazelight Studios' Split Fiction.

The announcement for the game teases secrets to uncover in the town of Muckingham, so going through that with a friend might be the way to play for me.

We'll have to wait and see exactly when PowerWash Simulator 2 is set to launch, but this is certainly one I'll be keeping an eye on from here on out.