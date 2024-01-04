Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown runs at 4K 120 FPS on Xbox Series X, Windows PC requirements also revealed

What you need to know

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is an upcoming adventure game being developed by Ubisoft Montpellier.

Ubisoft shared technical details for the game, revealing that Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown runs at 4K 120 FPS on Xbox Series X.

The Xbox Series S version runs at 1440p 60 FPS.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is slated to launch on Jan. 15, 2024 for anyone that buys the Deluxe Edition, with the regular version of the game following on January 18.

The next Prince of Persia game is almost here, and players on the latest gaming hardware can look forward to a smooth, detailed experience.

Ubisoft shared the technical details for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, revealing that no matter where someone decides to grab this game — the first new Prince of Persia game since The Forgotten Sands in 2010 — players can look forward to a solid experience that runs well. Notably, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown runs at 4K 120 FPS on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, providing great resolution and the fastest-possible framerate on consoles.

Meanwhile, the Xbox Series S version runs at 1440p 60 FPS. Moving on to last-generation console hardware, the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro versions run at 4K 60 FPS, with the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and docked Nintendo Switch versions at 1080p 60 FPS.

Naturally, there will be other differences, with the current-generation console versions having access to ultra-fast SSDs that can load the game far faster than on the older machines.

How will Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown run on Windows PC?

Expected Windows PC performance for a game is always harder to gauge than with consoles, as players can get different results on practically-identical hardware. Ubisoft has set the minimum requirements as follows for anyone wanting to play at 1080p 60 FPS with normal settings:

CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 3.4 GHz, AMD Ryzen3 1200 3.1 GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950 (2GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (4GB VRAM)

RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel setup)

Hard disk space: 30GB

DirectX version: DirectX 11

OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit only)

The recommended specs are for anyone wanting to play at 1440p 60 FPS with High settings:

CPU: Intel Core i7-6700 3.4 GHz, AMD Ryzen5 1600 3.2 GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (4GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (4GB VRAM)

RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel setup)

Hard disk space: 30GB

DirectX version: DirectX 11

OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit only)

Finally, the Ultra requirements are meant to allow you to play at 4K 60 FPS with Ultra settings enabled:

CPU: Intel Core i7-6700 3.4 GHz, AMD Ryzen5 1600 3.2 GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (8GB VRAM)

RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel setup)

Hard disk space: 30GB

DirectX version: DirectX 11

OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit only)

Analysis: It's neat to see more 120 FPS games

I've been looking forward to Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown since it was announced, so it's cool that the developers have been able to push and add it to the list of Xbox Series X games running at 120 FPS. Obviously, this isn't the most visually-intensive experience — the fact it's 1080p 60 FPS on the Nintendo Switch when docked should be telling — but even so, the combination of strong art direction, great performance, and a clean image can go a long way in making a game more pleasant to play.

You can expect a review of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown from Windows Central staff writer Zachary Boddy ahead of when the game launches on January 15 for deluxe edition buyers!