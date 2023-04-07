Resident Evil 4 remake crosses 4 million copies sold

What you need to know

The Resident Evil 4 remake first launched back on March 23, 2023.

Capcom shared on Friday that the Resident Evil 4 remake has crossed 4 million copies sold.

This is up from the 3 million copies sold two days after the game's launch.

Capcom's latest big game is already putting up new records.

Capcom shared on Friday that the Resident Evil 4 remake is over 4 million copies sold since its launch a couple of weeks ago. Previously, the publisher confirmed that Leon's new adventure has reached 3 million copies sold just two days after launch, the fastest sales of any Resident Evil game since 2017.

This sales update also coincides with the launch of The Mercenaries, an additional game mode letting players rack up scores playing as a variety of characters, though there's a couple of them who are missing right now.

Looking ahead, Capcom is primed to have a strong 2023, with Street Fighter 6 launching in June and Exoprimal right behind it in July.

Windows Central's take

Capcom has mustered an incredible roster of Resident Evil games over the last few years. Since 2017, the company has released Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Resident Evil 2 remake, Resident Evil 3 remake, Resident Evil Village, and now the Resident Evil 4 remake. I don't think I'm alone in wanting to go back to each and every one of them in the years ahead.

For a prediction, I'm expecting to see Resident Evil 4 remake reached 8 million copies sold before the end of the year.