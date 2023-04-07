The Resident Evil 4 Mercenaries DLC is missing two major characters

Resident Evil 4 Remake finally gets the Mercenaries game mode today. In previous versions, Mercenaries was unlocked when completing the story mode, however, Capcom has decided to hold back with the remake of Resident Evil 4 and release Mercenaries as a free DLC update to download from April 7.



In the original, you were able to play as Ada and Wesker in addition to some other characters in this game mode, but these characters are notably absent from the Remake version. Players have expressed disappointment at the omission of Ada and Wesker and speculate they may be paid DLC in the future.

What is Mercenaries mode in Resident Evil 4 Remake?

Mercenaries is a free DLC minigame that was unlocked upon completing the story in Resident Evil 4. An arcade-style horde mode that lets you fight against waves of infected enemies to acquire higher and higher scores, and unlock different stages and special weapons.



For the remake specifically, we've been gifted the mode as a free DLC that's available to play from today, so it's as simple as updating your game, and agreeing to the pop-up you are met with at launch. The loading screen will update and show 'The Mercenaries' as selectable underneath the main story option.

In Mercenaries, you can choose from four playable characters, Leon, Luis, Krauser, and HUNK. Each of these characters has different abilities and weapons, and more can be unlocked by achieving higher scores.



In the original Mercenaries for Resident Evil 4, Ada and Wesker were playable characters. Disappointingly they aren't in the remake version but could be added at a later date. We'd even love to see Ashley added given her arc in the story of wanting to become a field agent. Fans have been sharing fun videos on socials of how this could look.

All characters and loadouts in Mercenaries

Leon

Leon is the default character for mercenaries mode and starts with the SG-09 R, Stingray and Riot Gun in his loadout.



For melee attacks he can wrestle staggered enemies from behind, and do his signature kick from the front. Leon is a balanced character and good starting point for completing all of the game modes with ease, his power and speed are increased in Mayhem mode.





Luis

Luis starts with the Red9 and SR M1903, and is unlocked by getting rank A or higher in any stage as Leon.



His melee attack is to swing a pipe at enemies, and he can throw timed dynamite in mayhem mode.

Krauser

If you get rank A or higher in any stage as Luis, you will unlock Krauser for mercenaries mode. Krauser starts with the EJF-338 Compound Bow and the TMP in his arsenal.



With Krauser you get the benefit of playing as a full on monster in Mayhem mode, and his melee attack is a thrust action.

HUNK

Hunk is unlocked when completing any mode with Krauser and achieving rank A or above. Starting with the LE 5 Hunk is an incredibly powerful one-shot kill melee monster who gets infinite ammo in Mayhem mode. Hunk is so OP he can one-shot both the Chainsaw man and the minotaur with ease, making him the best character to achieve high scores in Mercenaries mode.

Will Ada and Wesker be added to Mercenaries?

Ada Wong and Wesker are not currently available in Mercenaries mode in Resident Evil 4 Remake. However, savvy data miners have found evidence that they are coming to the game eventually.

Thanks to Gosetsu from the RE Wiki Discord, we now have the characters/costumes for the upcoming Mercenaries DLC coming April 7thWhat do you think?#RE4 #ResidentEvil4Remake #Mercenaries pic.twitter.com/fWn5NXS3WcMarch 27, 2023 See more

It's highly likely that both these characters will be released as DLC at a later date, and fans have speculated that they could be timed to release with the rumored Separate Ways DLC, which would feature Ada Wong's story. Voice lines have already been uncovered for Ada in data mining which pretty much confirms this story campaign DLC is coming, and it's likely Capcom will release Ada into Mercenaries at the same time.



Resident Evil 4 Remake is available to play on Xbox, PlayStation and Windows PC.