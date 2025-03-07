Hoping it's a new GTA 6 trailer? It isn't and you wouldn't guess what it was actually for.

Not a day goes by where millions of gamers around the world don't hope that today is the day. The day that we finally get a second trailer for GTA 6. Today is not that day.

Rockstar has pushed a trailer out on its social media channels, but it's not for GTA 6 and if I didn't tell you, I'm positive you wouldn't guess what it was for.

I'll just embed the post, and you can see for yourself.

From our friends Nick Love and Danny Dyer, the absolute legends behind The Football Factory...@MarchingPowder_ — a proper naughty comedy out tomorrow in the UK and Ireland.Get tickets now at https://t.co/Zj4EBgRKVO and look out for details on worldwide release soon. pic.twitter.com/15u4DEpeDWMarch 6, 2025

That's right. It's for a movie. Nothing Rockstar is even involved in (that I'm aware of, anyway.) Don't get me wrong, I love me some Danny Dyer, and I'll probably go and see this movie because it's ridiculous and will make me laugh.

But seriously, is this any more than a massive troll by Rockstar?! The world is quite literally twitching waiting on a new trailer for GTA 6 as if they were an addict that might be featured in such a movie. They know that, and apparently they're really enjoying it.

At least the replies, well, some of them, are pretty hilarious.

But seriously, when are we getting another GTA 6 trailer?

Another GTA 6 trailer would have the power to break the internet. (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Unfortunately, when we're getting another trailer is a question without an answer. But it'll surely break the internet when it does finally drop.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

GTA 6 is arguably the most hotly anticipated game in history. GTA 5 first launched back in 2013, 12 years before GTA 6 if the sequel does arrive later this year. 12 years in gaming is a lifetime.

In that time we've seen an upgraded version for Xbox One and PS4, another upgrade for Xbox Series X|S and PS5, and now finally, that upgraded version has made it to PC. GTA 5 is one of the all-time bestsellers, having eclipsed 200 million copies sold to date, and the sequel will probably break that.

Only Minecraft and Tetris are reported to have sold more than GTA 5. This franchise is more than a big deal. It's the big deal.

The truth is, Rockstar doesn't need to do anything. GTA 6 could shadow drop and it would be an immediate success. It markets itself, and the absence of any new information in over a year just adds to the fever pitch.

I'm sure we will get another trailer. I think. But I'm buying the game day one regardless. GTA 5 was the last big release I lined up at midnight for, back in the days when we'd do that. A lot has changed in the years since, but my love of the franchise has not. For now, I guess I'll go and see Marching Powder, but not because Rockstar said I should. Promise.