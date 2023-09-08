Someone made the Magic School Bus in Starfield, and it looks incredible

What you need to know

You can build and customize your own spaceship in Starfield, the new title from Bethesda.

One player created a flying Magic School Bus from a popular children's show in the US and UK in the nineties, and they even went to space in a couple of episodes.

As of a few hours ago, Starfield hit the 6 million players mark making it Bethesda's biggest launch of all time, and it's easy to see why. The endless exploration, dynamic storytelling and ship customization have delighted fans of Bethesda's games old and new. Ship customization can be as big or small a part of your playthrough of Starfield as you choose, but some players are really going hard on their designs, this player has managed to create a replica of the Magic School Bus, from the educational nineties show of the same name. If you've no idea what that is, perhaps you are too young, but you can still enjoy these amazing photos taken in the game of a space bus built for adventure.

Image 1 of 4 Seat belts, everyone! (Image credit: u/SP7R on Reddit) An out of this world build (Image credit: u/SP7R on Reddit) "As I always say, for every trip, there's a road map." Miss Frizzle (Image credit: u/SP7R on Reddit) Welcome to outer space, class. (Image credit: u/SP7R on Reddit)

I'm probably one of the few UK readers that will remember The Magic School Bus, and not just because I'm over 30, but because it wasn't as big a show in the UK. In the US though the show aired on PBS kids between 1994-1997 and taught America's kids all about science and the world around them, with the bus actually going to space in a few episodes.



If you're not familiar with the show, or if you want a nostalgia hit check out the video below and enjoy the theme tune being stuck in your head for the rest of your day.

Reddit user SP7R is clearly a nineties kid who was a big fan of the show, and has done an amazing job bringing the school bus to life in Starfield. We may not be getting planetary vehicles anytime soon but at least we can fly buses in space, right?

The real Magic School Bus in space (Image credit: PBS Kids)

What is even more apt is that many famous quotes from the show encourage experimentation and exploration, just like Starfield. "Take chances, make mistakes, get messy!" being one of many examples and included on the Reddit post as an ode to this great show.



One thing that may halt you in your creativity though, is enough credits to pull off your designs. We have no idea how much this cost in game to make, but it must have taken some serious hours of grafting in space. Some players have found sneaky ways to earn credits using the physics in the game to steal, but if you want to earn credits the legitimate way we have a guide for you. If you count smuggling contraband as legitimate...