Starfield: How to rename your ships

Every cool starship has a cool name.

That's just a fact. You don't get anywhere in science-fiction if your space hangout is called "Ship #1." No one remembers the name of a military cruiser if it isn't something imposing. From The Executor and the Millenium Falcon to the Serenity and the Bebop, a ship needs a name.

In Starfield, ship building and customization is a huge focus once players have earned a fair bit of money, but your fleet can always be renamed on an individual level. With that said, renaming your ships in Starfield isn't super straightforward. Don't worry, I'm here to help.

How to rename ships in Starfield

In order to rename your ship in Starfield, you need to head to a space port, either on land or at an orbital space station. If you're having trouble locating one, you can find one at the landing zones for Akila City in the Cheyenne system and at New Atlantis in the Jemison system.

From there, you'll have to seek out a Ship Services Technician. In addition to letting you buy new ships or repair your home ship, you can also use the technician to rename your ship. Renaming you ship is completely free, so don't worry if you haven't earned many credits yet. Just follow these simple steps:

Select "I'd like to view and modify my ships."

Select "Ship Builder."

Now, choose "Flight Check."

Now press "Rename Ship."

Rename your ship to whatever you want!

That's it! Renaming your ships is simple once you know what to do, but it's definitely a bit tricky to find in the first place. As you customize more ships and build a collection of prized vessels, it'll become second nature in no time.

Whatever you want to be in the galaxy

Starfield has arrived, and based on the reviews, it's an excellent role-playing game that players will appreciate. In our Starfield review, written by managing editor Jez Corden with some contributions from me, we wrote that "With incredible writing, its slow-burn stories snowball into immense moments, and tight RPG/FPS combat thrills in spaceship battles, grounded firefights, and zero-G death ballets — Starfield is a landmark experience with a bright future ahead of it."

Starfield is now available on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC. It's also available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.