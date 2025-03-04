Split Fiction reviews and Metacritic scores are in — is this genre-bending co-op game as wild as it looks?

Four years after taking home Game of the Year in 2021 with the beloved co-op adventure game It Takes Two, Hazelight Studios is back with Split Fiction — another two-player cooperative multiplayer experience with the developer's trademark always-on splitscreen perspective. This time around, the studio has brought Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5 fans a genre-bending journey of sci-fi and fantasy to embark on, and now that Split Fiction's review embargo has lifted, various critics and outlets are sharing their thoughts on the ambitious experience.

At the time of writing, Split Fiction is off to a tremendous start, with the game achieving an impressive "Universal Acclaim" 91/100 score on both the review aggregation sites Metacritic and Opencritic. Notably, not a single review shared so far has given the title a negative score, and the overwhelming majority of them have a score in the 90-100 range. Here's some quotes to show what people are saying:

VG247 (100/100): "Split Fiction, just like Hazelight's projects before it, will not only have you belly-laughing throughout the experience, reminiscing about games, movies and literature the game regularly reminds you of, but it’ll also tug at your heartstrings and have you wiping tears from your eyes. The game's biggest victory is that it reminds you that endeavours as wonderful as Split Fiction (and those that it pays homage to) were created by the passion, devotion, and authentic experiences of humans such as Zoe and Mio, and the team over at Hazelight — not idea-extracting machines trained solely for profit off the human ingenuity that's so rawly at the beating heart of Split Fiction."

There tend to be at least some differing opinions about games in their reviews, but Split Fiction is one of those rare cases where pretty much everyone who's evaluated it has given it a high score. As the roundup of comments and scores above shows, most reviewers love and greatly enjoy the game, with only a couple reviews out of over 100 giving it a mixed rating.

Split Fiction has received universal praise for its creative and thrilling co-op gameplay, with critics lauding its diverse array of level-specific, teamwork-driven mechanics and the mind-bending ways each gameplay scenario hops between sci-fi and fantasy in blinks of an eye. The story, style, and presentation have all gotten high marks, too, with reviewers charmed by the game's art direction and its narrative that's centered around the brilliance of human creativity.

My colleague Samuel Tolbert reviewed Split Fiction as well, awarding Hazelight's new adventure 4.5/5 stars and calling it a "must-play co-op game" for friends and loved ones to experience together. "Split Fiction proves that Hazelight Studios isn't done defining what co-op games can be, with excellent gameplay and unique level design that stays fresh throughout the entire experience," he wrote. "Mio and Zoe may drift into some cheesy genre clichés, but that's entirely the point of this warm story that emphasizes human creativity above all."

The splitscreen nature of Split Fiction is the source of some amusing moments that occur during its action-packed tale. (Image credit: Windows Central)

I've seen a few other reviews dock points for the cheesy nature of the story and its protagonists, but overall, one thing is clear: Split Fiction is a triumph, and it's joined games like Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and Monster Hunter Wilds as a frontrunner for Game of the Year nominations.

With how well the game has reviewed, I wouldn't be surprised if Split Fiction enjoyed a tremendously successful launch period with tons of players and sales — perhaps one that surpasses the heights of A Way Out and It Takes Two before it. It'll be an interesting thing to watch once the game is out on March 6.

Notably, like Hazelight's other games, Split Fiction has a Friend's Pass that allows a second player to join you for free as long as you own a copy of the game. Also, for the first time ever, Hazelight is supporting cross-play with Split Fiction — including with the Friend's Pass.

Split Fiction will likely stand out as one of the best Xbox games and best PC gamesto play this year if you're after a memorable co-op experience. Preorders for it are available now from a number of different retailers, with the Steam version notably discounted down to just $40.59 at CDKeys.