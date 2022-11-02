Stunning shooter Atomic Heart coming to Xbox and Game Pass in February

What you need to know

Atomic Heart is the debut title from ambitious studio Mundfish, published by Focus Entertainment.

The upcoming action-RPG shooter combines stunning art design and a terrifying, futuristic dystopia.

After months of waiting, Atomic Heart finally has an official release date of Feb. 21, 2023, and is now available to preorder.

Atomic Heart is also launching into Xbox and PC Game Pass alongside its Xbox console release.

Atomic Heart is an intriguing action-RPG-meets-shooter from Mundfish and Focus Entertainment, and has been in the works since 2017. The upcoming title has players explore a futuristic, dystopian world being ravaged by horrifying mutants, murderous machines, and far too many threats to name. On Wednesday, it was revealed when players will be able to begin their epic journey.

Atomic Heart officially arrives on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC platforms on Feb. 21, 2023; It's also heading to PS5 and PS4 at the same time. Xbox and PC Game Pass subscribers can rejoice, as Atomic Heart is launching into the expansive gaming subscription at the same time as the game's wider release.

The news arrives alongside an intense new trailer, which showcases more of Atomic Heart's wild gameplay and combat, as well as hints for its still-mysterious story. We know that players will need to use a vast arsenal of superpower-like abilities and advanced weapons, as well as a variety of upgrades, to emerge victorious against the various threats they face in Atomic Heart.

Atomic Heart is now available to preorder for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, with three editions from which to choose. More expensive editions of Atomic Heart include various perks, such as unique cosmetic skins and the enigmatic Atomic Pass. It's still too early to tell if Atomic Heart has what it takes to become of Xbox's best games, but it certainly looks the part. Now we know exactly how long we have to wait.

(opens in new tab) Atomic Heart The debut title from Mundfish is an ambitious, chaotic, absolutely wild action-RPG shooter, and it finally has a release date. Coming Feb. 21, 2023, interested players can now preorder Atomic Heart. Preorder from: Xbox (Standard) (opens in new tab) | Xbox (Gold) (opens in new tab) | Xbox (Premium) (opens in new tab)