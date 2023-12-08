The creators of Ori have finally announced their next Xbox game — No Rest for the Wicked (an action-RPG)

What you need to know

Moon Studios, the creators of the Ori franchise, have officially unveiled a new game with No Rest for the Wicked.

A visceral action-RPG, Moon Studios promises No Rest for the Wicked will provide a unique take on the genre.

The reveal trailer is absolutely gorgeous, but we'll have to wait until March 1, 2024 before Moon Studios reveals more information.

When the game does eventually release, it'll come to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC via Steam, and PlayStation 5.

I love the Ori franchise. Ori and the Will of the Wisps is one of my favorite games of all time, and I still get emotional just thinking about it. I've been eagerly waiting for Moon Studios to announce its next project, and that day is finally here. No Rest for the Wicked is a gorgeous, visceral action-RPG that's heading to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5... Eventually?

If the above trailer won't play for you, you can watch the No Rest for the Wicked reveal trailer here.

The reveal trailer is phenomenally beautiful and I adore this art design (I expected nothing less from Moon Studios), but we still don't know a ton about this upcoming action-RPG. Moon Studios promises that the title will deliver an unexpected twist on the genre, but beyond that we'll have to wait until March 1, 2024 — No, that's not the release date, that's when Moon Studios will begin hosting streams discussing more details about the game. However, you can check out this post on Xbox Wire for some more tantalizing information.

Seems like we'll be waiting a while for this game, but I can be patient for this one. There's no confirmation if No Rest for the Wicked is heading to Xbox Game Pass at launch, but publisher Private Division has placed a lot of games on the service (and Moon Studios obviously has a close relationship with Xbox) so there's a decent chance the title will land on Xbox's best subscription service at launch.

Keep up to date with the rest of the gaming news coming out tonight with our The Game Awards live blog. We'll be keeping track of every announcement, including all the awards for this year's best Xbox games and every new upcoming Xbox game to keep an eye on. It's one of the most exciting events of the year, and we're your go-to source for it all.