The dual creation of Bethesda and Virtuous, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, has been a hit. One of gaming's most beloved RPGs is back in the spotlight with one of the best remasters I've ever seen.

Oblivion managed to hit over 4 million players as of Friday, a monumental number that most likely got passed by this weekend. All while up against fierce competition from a potential Game of the Year winner, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

However, despite its wild popularity, it's not the only Bethesda game seeing a rise in player counts. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is also surging, streaming 33% higher than in recent weeks, hitting 45,000 concurrent players.

I mean, this doesn't even look like Skyrim anymore. Mods make it an infinitely playable game with entirely different gameplay each and every time. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Just saying the word Skyrim has me itching for a play through, but that'll have to wait until I'm done becoming the head of every guild in Oblivion. Then again, the modding scene is much larger on Skyrim, and it's not like Bethesda is currently removing features from it like they did with Oblivion.

The Oblivion remaster has already managed to amass nearly 1,000 unique mods, but that's nothing compared to Skyrim, sitting over at well 100,000. All we need is for Bethesda to release an official modding toolset, and we'll have Thomas the Tank Engine mud crabs in no time.

There's another Elder Scrolls game on the rise as well. Morrowind has seen a slight gain, up 25% compared to recent weekends. It seems all Elder Scrolls titles got a bump as a result of the remaster.

I managed to balance on this fence, just not my playtime with Bethesda titles. (Image credit: Future — Michael Hoglund)

The Oblivion remaster managed to bring me to tears, and even though a 17th playthrough of Skyrim wouldn't manage the same, I think I'll download one of those crazy mod packs that turn it into a Dark Souls game and see where that takes me.

Maybe Alduin will finally be a challenge to take down. Wait, that actually sounds like a great idea. Forgive me if you see me on Skyrim this week; my will is only so strong!

Are you playing the latest and greatest by Bethesda and Virtuos? Have you dived back into Skyrim? Let us know below in the comments!