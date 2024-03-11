The Finals Season 2 unveiled; it's time to hack your way back in

What we need to know

The Finals Season 2 is launching on March 14. CNS, an in-game group, has hacked the arena.

All classes are getting new gadgets to play with, whereas Medium players will get two. All based on the hacker theme.

Each class is also receiving a new weapon that looks to mix up the meta.

The first ever two-team game mode is coming to The Finals, called Power Shift.

Revamped progression mechanics, a new League System, and more are also dropping on March 14.

The Finals blew onto the scene with some of the most exciting FPS combat I've seen since I first played Apex Legends. I couldn't get enough when it launched; chaos found its way into every room with an object, walls, and buildings were leveled by explosives and players alike. The Finals became a regular play whenever I had the itch to compete. I only had one issue: I needed more content!

That need will be answered on March 14 because here comes The Finals Season 2! It couldn't come at a better time for me as I've wanted to jump back in. After playing quite a bit of season 1, I walked away from the game for a bit. I went on to play Enshrouded, Palworld, and, lately, Helldivers 2 at the highest difficulty. We've been absolutely spoiled for games lately.

For The Finals, we're getting new abilities, weapons, a map, and more; there's bound to be a reason for any player to return, both old and new! Let's jump into the details for season 2.

All new abilities

I can't wait to get my hands on more goodies! (Image credit: Embark Studios)

From Embark Studios:

THE FINALS’ new Hacker Playstyle lets players step into the shoes of CNS, with a set of new gadgets and a new specialization that can be mixed and matched with players’ existing toolset. Remove walls, defy gravity, tunnel across the arena, and transform items — become the glitch in the system, the ultimate cyber tactician, and bring a new dimension to the game.

The Dematerializer for Mediums: a specialization that temporarily erases physical surfaces, like walls, ceilings, or goo — allowing contestants to see, shoot, and pass through them. Create new passageways and close them back up again —turn every obstacle into an open door.

for Mediums: a specialization that temporarily erases physical surfaces, like walls, ceilings, or goo — allowing contestants to see, shoot, and pass through them. Create new passageways and close them back up again —turn every obstacle into an open door. The Anti-Gravity Cube for Heavys: a deployable cube that manipulates gravity in its immediate area, lifting contestants and objects upwards! Is it a traversal tool? Or a defensive gadget? It’s up to each contestant!

for Heavys: a deployable cube that manipulates gravity in its immediate area, lifting contestants and objects upwards! Is it a traversal tool? Or a defensive gadget? It’s up to each contestant! The Gateway for Lights: a pair of limited-range deployable portals! When both are thrown and activated, contestants and objects can move between the two locations. Anyone can use a portal, but players can’t see or shoot through them! Perfect for a quick getaway, when things get hairy.

for Lights: a pair of limited-range deployable portals! When both are thrown and activated, contestants and objects can move between the two locations. Anyone can use a portal, but players can’t see or shoot through them! Perfect for a quick getaway, when things get hairy. The Data Reshaper for Mediums: a gadget that changes enemy fortifications (or any random objects for that matter) into something else entirely — like turning an enemy mine into a chair. Or an enemy turret into a table. Great for breaking through enemy defenses!

All of these sound amazing and present everyone with a new reason to play every class. I can't wait to shut down these abilities using the Medium's Data Reshaper. As a Medium main, I've found myself mostly playing the role of a healer, getting to play as the destroyer of dreams is even better.

Even more interesting is the Heavy's new Anti-Gravity Cube. I can think of multiple ways to use it. Do you find yourself as the last on guard against players trying to steal your cashout? Wait till the last instant, toss the cube onto the objective, and chuckle while everyone sails away. I don't even need to spell out how cool portals will be.

Every class gets a new weapon

What? I can't hear you over the sound of my FAMAS! (Image credit: Embark Studios)

Not only will every class get a new gizmo to play with, but they'll also fetch a weapon! As an old Rainbow Six Vegas and Call of Duty: Black Ops veteran, I couldn't be more eager to try out the Medium's latest assault rifle. Here's what everyone is getting:

Light 93R burst-fire machine pistol

Medium FAMAS burst assault rifle

Heavy KS-23 slug shotgun



I'm really curious to know the range of that shotgun. As people may or may not know, slugs travel much farther than any pelt-based shotgun. With that comes the need for accuracy. You won't be spraying slugs anytime. An accuracy-based weapon for the Heavy is intriguing. It's time to see how good Heavy players are or if they're all lug-heads!

New map and game mode

Can't wait for this to be all glitchy. (Image credit: Embark Studios)

I'm not going to lie; the map looks incredible. I love this whole theme. I realize players can see this as a clever way to reuse assets, and they're right, but there's also so much more going on here that makes it all the more memorable.

According to Embark Studios, this map is a realization of CNS gaining access to assets and source files. They've called it SYS$HORIZON. From the press release:

This glitchy, neon-filled cityscape exists in the loading realm of the game show and features a mix of vertical and horizontal gameplay. Voxel bridges create pathways between buildings, and pieces of floating, glitched geometry allow contestants to parkour through the arena. Partially loaded and out-of-place, SYS$HORIZON is a sight to behold, especially at night.

To complement the map, we're also getting a new game type. Power Shift will be the first ever mode to feature 5v5 gameplay. No other game type in The Finals has less than three teams; now we're getting a full-on 5v5!

Power Shift will feature two teams attempting to escort a platform through the arena in what sounds like a unique take on Overwatch's popular mainstay. Each team will push against the other, trying to move the platform in the opposing direction. It doesn't sound like it's one team attacking and the other defending. Both teams are striking simultaneously.

Even better, players can switch their contests between respawns, giving everyone a chance to balance their teams as they see fit. This also allows for some compelling counter-play if someone has a strategy you want to counter with another class. It's only for casual play, but this is absolutely going to be my new go-to when my regular teammates are offline.

Revamped League System and progression

It's time to compete harder! (Image credit: Embark Studios)

We're also getting a League System that Embark hopes will improve the player experience. What that revamp looks like has yet to be clarified, but I'll do whatever it takes to get my hands on the latest rewards for the season.

Along the way, I'll get to try out the latest Career Progression system, too! Every player will gain access to weekly rewards that are offered by seasonal, in-game sponsors. Adding to the game's overall mythos. By completing these contracts, players will be able to raise their rank from Rookie to Pro.

So what are you waiting for? Head into the game show, get glitchy with an all-new loadout, and disrupt the fabric of the arena. Let us know what you're most excited about below in the comments or somewhere on social media!

The Finals is available for free on PC via Steam, on PC cloud streaming via NVIDIA GeForce Now, on PlayStation 5, and on Xbox Series X|S. Season 2 launches on Thursday, March 14.