The First Descendant already has a new update dropping two days after the last one, showing Nexon doesn't relax

The First Descendant, a hit new free-to-play MMORPG looter shooter from Nexon, just got its biggest update ever.

Now, just a couple days later, Nexon is already releasing a new patch with a surprising number of fixes and improvements.

The Fortress Outskirts enemy spawning and Battle Pass Supply Coin rewards bugs are gone, as expected, but that's not all.

There are also multiple fixes for various Descendants, including issues with Valby's Clean Up skill not ending properly (this was in particular was annoying me).

It doesn't seem like developer Nexon understands the word "rest," as the studio has been going nonstop since the release of its free-to-play looter shooter, The First Descendant. It seems like it was only a couple of days ago that Descendants were treated to the largest update The First Descendant has enjoyed since launch with a ton of new content to explore... And that's because it was just a couple of days ago. Now, a new patch update is already rolling out to players.

The First Descendant 1.06 is a minor hotfix now rolling out to all players across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5, but its list of included changes is still longer than expected for such a quick turnaround. Nexon is resolving some issues that were recently discovered alongside the recent major content update, including for the Battle Pass, missions, and multiple Descendants. It's honestly a solid patch that directly targets some of the most frustrating bugs reported by the community.

In addition to the new update, Nexon is gifting all players a bundle of free rewards in The First Descendant. To claim your free Gold, Kuiper Shard, Descendant EXP, and Weapon Mastery EXP 30% 3-day Boosts, you'll need to head to one of the two Mailboxes in Albion starting today (Friday, Aug. 2) and before the end of day on Thursday, Aug. 8. The boosts will all begin the moment you redeem them, so take advantage to get some of that Gold and Kuiper Shard farming done!

Now that we've covered that, let's go over what's in this update.

Ultimate Valby is one of the affected Descendants in the new patch. (Image credit: NEXON)

Let's tackle the biggest issues first. Players have been reporting that Weekly and Seasonal Challenges for the Battle Pass aren't correctly rewarding Supply Coins, which can be spent at the free Battle Pass cosmetic shop. This bug has been fixed, and players that completed any of the bugged challenges before the patch will be rewarded their Supply Coins after 1.06 is installed. I am in this boat, so I'm glad Nexon was so quick about fixing this.

On top of that, the 1.05 content update accidentally broke one of the most popular farming grounds in the game. The "Fortress Outskirts" Mission in White-Night Gulch has been a community-favorite for Gold and Kuiper Shard farming, but after the 1.05 update hardly any enemies spawned during the mission. With 1.06, Fortress Outskirts is back to normal and players can resume farming.

Most of the other fixes target Descendants, including Jayber's various turret skills occasionally not working properly, or Valby and Ultimate Valby's "Clean Up" skill not ending properly (especially frustrating when attempting to revive a downed teammate). It's not all sunshine, here, as Nexon has "nerfed" Kyle. I say "nerfed" because players actually discovered an exploit that caused Kyle's "Superconductivity Thrusters" skill to do an exponentially large amount of damage under very specific circumstances.

Some Outposts have also had their abnormal monster spawns slightly reduced, although Nexon didn't go into much detail regarding this tweak. Elsewhere, the Shop will now label purchaseable items appropriately if you lack the inventory space for them, and discount bundles if they include items you don't have the space to store. There are some other miscellaneous fixes, too, but you can check the full changelog linked above to truly scour the list.

Honestly, The First Descendant has established itself as one of my favorite Xbox games because of Nexon's approach to updates, and that still holds true now. It's great to see such a quick turnaround for patches like this, especially right after we got so much new content and so many improvements in one release. Yes, The First Descendant Update 5 was a big one.

Don't forget to check the Mailbox in Albion to redeem your free rewards!