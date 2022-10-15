The new Razer Axon Wallpaper PC App syncs to your Chroma RGB to make your desktop PC even cooler

We supposed it was only a matter of time before Razer made a proper wallpaper application for your desktop gaming rig.

Today at RazerCon 2022, Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan took to the stage to announce many new products, and one of those is an advanced wallpaper-changing app that works directly with its famed Chroma RGB ecosystem.

Find more wallpaper from Razer right in the Axon app. (Image credit: Razer)

From the press release:

“Razer Axon takes the power and flexibility of Razer Chroma RGB and brings it to life on the desktop with a range of premium, high quality animated and static wallpapers that react in real time with Razer Chroma RGB compatible devices, bring new depths of color, action and immersion to the gamer’s desktop. With a huge catalogue of images from video game franchises, fan-favorite Razer wallpapers, specially curated photos, and more, there’s something for everyone within the Razer Axon App – and all of them will light up the desktop in an amazing display of synchronized colors.”

Of course, you’re not just limited to Razer’s wallpapers, as you can add your own to the playlist to cycle them throughout the day.

Perhaps more importantly, Razer Axon supports multi-monitor setups, letting you have different wallpaper on each display, which can cycle or stay static depending on the user’s choice.

Bonus RazerCon2022 wallpaper for Axon. (Image credit: Razer)

As a bonus, the first 10,000 to download Axon and redeem the code “#RAZERCON2022” pick up a limited-edition set of RazerCon 2022 wallpapers. There is even a contest to win a Razer Chroma accessories bundle:

“… users can download and apply any Razer Axon wallpaper to their PC monitor, take a picture or video of their gaming setup with the monitor and Axon wallpaper in view, and post or share it across TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter with the hashtags #RazerAxon and #Razer before 23:59 PST October 31, 2022.”

If you want to grab that Razer Axon installer, follow this link to get started.